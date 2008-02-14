THE INDIANA JONES TRAILER IS HERE (UPDATE)

Embedded above is the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Oh My God Get Me My Stunt Double I Think I Broke a Hip. You can also watch the bigger version at Yahoo.

I like how it opens with ultra dramatic music, title cards, and an American flag flapping heroically. Because there’s nothing more American than a 65-year-old archeaologist with a bullwhip – oh my God, it’s like watching the Beach Boys eat apple pie at a baseball game!

And then Harrison Ford cracks a joke, punches out a terrorist, and high fives the audience. Is it just me, or does this remind you of a Bruckheimer movie? Also, if he tried that in real life I’m pretty sure he would’ve crapped his pants.