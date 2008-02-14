THE INDIANA JONES TRAILER IS HERE (UPDATE)

#Indiana Jones #Trailers
02.14.08 10 years ago 26 Comments

Embedded above is the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Oh My God Get Me My Stunt Double I Think I Broke a Hip. You can also watch the bigger version at Yahoo.

I like how it opens with ultra dramatic music, title cards, and an American flag flapping heroically.  Because there’s nothing more American than a 65-year-old archeaologist with a bullwhip – oh my God, it’s like watching the Beach Boys eat apple pie at a baseball game!

And then Harrison Ford cracks a joke, punches out a terrorist, and high fives the audience.  Is it just me, or does this remind you of a Bruckheimer movie?  Also, if he tried that in real life I’m pretty sure he would’ve crapped his pants. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Indiana Jones#Trailers
TAGSGeorge LucasHARRISON FORDIndiana JonesSTEPHEN SPIELBERGTRAILERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP