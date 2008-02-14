THE INDIANA JONES TRAILER IS HERE (UPDATE)

Embedded above is the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Oh My God Get Me My Stunt Double I Think I Broke a Hip. You can also watch the bigger version at Yahoo.
I like how it opens with ultra dramatic music, title cards, and an American flag flapping heroically. Because there’s nothing more American than a 65-year-old archeaologist with a bullwhip – oh my God, it’s like watching the Beach Boys eat apple pie at a baseball game!
And then Harrison Ford cracks a joke, punches out a terrorist, and high fives the audience. Is it just me, or does this remind you of a Bruckheimer movie? Also, if he tried that in real life I’m pretty sure he would’ve crapped his pants.
Starting he trailer with the images from the previous movies sends a message…"Hey guys. Do you remember how great the first three movies were? Well you’ll need to hold onto those memories like grim death, because here’s number 4 to rape your childhoods!"
I’ve got a bad feeling about this…This is going to be like the Star Wars prequels all over again.
If I’m ever in a theater and the LucasFilm logo flashes up on the screen and some guy goes "Yeah!" he’s getting punched. Unless he’s really big in which case there’ll be a major hissy fit. The Mighty Fek’lhr wonders which one He would get…
Farewell, Filmdrunkards, The Mighty Fek’lhr is off to Hollywood to become a choreographer cum director.Either that or file some papers.
You know you’re in trouble when Sean Connery turns you down. He was in Entrapment for fucks sake, and Robin hood prince of theives the guy will do any thing…..just not this.
This film has Shia power. That kid’s going places. Like my trunk and a bathtub filled with sulfuric acid.
You know, what I’m really looking forward to is to see if it’s spelled "Steven" or "Stephen" Spielberg, on the big screen, because Lance’s tags say one thing and Google another. But you know how major corporations, jews and film critics are. Deceiving and nosey. Particularly the latter.
Screw the movie, Im waiting for the Lego Indiana Jones game! wooo hhooo
I’m looking forward to not caring about this as much as I don’t care about probiotics.
This looks like Blade II meets Raiders of the Lost Ark. Too much swooshing and high flying whip ballet. I’m waiting for an Indiana Jones bullet-time shot to show up. Other than the overdone camera work and CGI, it looks decent.
Let me add something to that, it looks decent, although still very much like rape.
Even if they spruced it up with today’s computer effects (and whathaveyou), Temple of Doom would still be a turd, and Last Crusade would still only be a mediocre flick. Why does anyone think this one would suddenly make a giant leap in quality over those two? Oh wait, I forgot that Hollywood thinks we’re suckers. Saddly too many of us are.
Expect Cartoon Network to pick up the cartoon adaption next fall.
First it was Superman, now Indiana Jones? When are our heroes going to stop having children out of wedlock? It set’s a bad example for our children. I’m just kidding. Fuck the children, and spread your seed boys.
I figured by now that Indiana Jones would ejaculate mummy dust.
I hate to say it, but color me impressed. Transformers 2 actually looks like it might be good, judging from this trailer.
What the fuck does this have to do with Transformers 2? Speilberg didn’t make Transformers and Januz Kaminiski just looks like he shoots for Michael Bay. Everyone knows Michael Bay greases his lenses with the crotch goo of the underpriveleged gimps of Calcutta.
Everyone’s panties are in a bunch over a geriatric in tan coloured slacks…with a whip? Pass the pills please.
"He saved the cradle of civilization"? I’m sorry but when the fuckÃ‚Â did India become the cradle of civilization? That place was a shitÃ‚Â hole from day one. But lets assume it actually was the cradle ofÃ‚Â civilization… because evidently being "a" cradle of civilization puts India on the same level as Iraq and Egypt and lord knows we don’t want to supportÃ‚Â terrorism. How did Indy save it exactly? Yeah, he released those kidsÃ‚Â from the bonds of evil servitude but its fucking India, dude. They’reÃ‚Â headed right back into a caste system designed to fuck you out of anyÃ‚Â possible freedoms you would have had if your moms didn’t get knockedÃ‚Â up by a fucking brick maker.And if there’s one hallmark characteristic of an Indiana Jones movieÃ‚Â its ethnically ambiguous natives. I really don’t know what drivesÃ‚Â Spielberg/Lucas to create these seemingly lost corners of the world thatÃ‚Â house primitive cultures intent on pursuing sacrificial worship, theÃ‚Â production of ridiculous head-dresses and the construction of overlyÃ‚Â elaborate temples. He might as well make Ford grow a beard and haveÃ‚Â him don a Pith helmet. But I’m sure he’s just saving that idea forÃ‚Â Indy V: The Quest for Colonialism.