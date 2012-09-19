The International trailer Skyfall trailer has even more Blond Bardem

With Skyfall hitting the US November 9th (October 22nd if you’re in London or Belgrade), MGM has released a new international trailer. What’s an international trailer, you ask? Well, it’s like a regular trailer, but with ASIAN WRITING on it. WHOOOOAAAAOOOAAA. More importantly, we get more of this installment’s villain, Raoul Silva, played by a blond Javier Bardem, the famous, Oscar-winning wig wearer. With American Beauty‘s Sam Mendes directing, I was worried the only villain would be middle class ennui, but I’m actually detecting a lighter tone with this one (I think?). Which would be good, I think we’ve all had our fill of dark and gritty™ these past few years.
Make sure you watch until the end for the excited Asian announcer (speaking… Mandarin?), which offers a whole new level of enjoyment. I also would’ve accepted the lalalaACTION! guy from that Ugandan movie. Someone get on that.
I think the voice-over guy just said something about round-eyed devils and parkour.
If this was in North Korea it would have taken forever to Photoshop Kim Jung-Il’s face on Bond’s
I still think Javier Bardem has the whole Thulsa Doom snake transformation thing going on. Potential villian for Manimal franchise?
Strange, “Mommy was berry bad” was the original title of my memoirs before I changed it to “Dr. Strangetouch or: How I learned to stop worrying and love it in the bum”
* blink *
[pause]
* blink * * blink*
Prometheus Español.
I’m actually pretty pumped for this film. Quantum of Solace was a snoozefest (who the fuck thought “he’s trying to steal all the water” was a legitimate villainous plot? [and yes i know it’s based on real events]) but I like Bardem as the bad guy.
It always seemed crazy to me that there have been shitty Bond films. It’s the perfect franchise to give a great story to. Everyone already knows who the protagonist is, and unless you’re breaking in a new Bond, you don’t even need to show this one’s particular quirks or worry about character development at all. You can focus completely on the story and just insert Bond into it without the audience wondering why he’s doing what he’s doing.
Also, this will never not be funny.
I watched Die Another Day for the first time since I saw it in the theater ten or so years ago. . . it really made me sad how bad it was, because there’s a LOT of really good material in that movie.
Nacho, that is a great clip! Never seen it before. Hilarious!
There better be a Chicken Little joke in this movie.
“Does ju esspek me to act?”
“No, Mr. Bardem, we expect you to dye.”
It’s Mandarin. He says, “0-0-7. Sky-falling crisis!” Definitely made me think of Chicken Little too, although I looked it up and they use a different translation for Chicken Little’s catchphrase, more like “the sky is toppling.” Funny note though, apparently Disney made a Chicken Little movie in 2005, for which the Chinese title was “Four-Eyed Heaven Chicken.”
Nice to see the 80s trope of blonde guy = creepy, sexually aggressive bully alive and well.
In both the hero and villain.
Sweep zee leg.
The Bond plots keep getting Javier and Javier.