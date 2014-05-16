The ‘Interstellar’ Trailer Is Here: Matthew McConaughey Saves The Earth For Chris Nolan

Christopher Nolan is inarguably a genius, but if there’s been one knock on his work up until now, it’s that it tends toward the self-serious, can be clinical, lacking a human element. What’s the best way to shore up that front? Hire Matthew McConaughey, who oozes so much human charm that he ruins all his shirts and always looks greasy. Here he is alongside My Cocaine and David Oyelowo in the first full-length trailer for Nolan’s Interstellar, aka Wooderson Saves The Earth.
“You know what I like about interstellar space travel, man? They get older, and I keep stayin’ the same age.”
Interesting that Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain are barely in the trailer at all. I get it though. When you’ve got Matthew McConaughey, you don’t want to waste time with filler.
Opens November 7th.
*Sploosh*
Sploosh!
DAMN IT COOP WE NEED FOOD, NOT ENGINEERS!!!!
Getting a hug from McConaughey must be amazing. Like, life-changing level amazing.
“Welcome to Murph!”
“Looks like the Interstellar light is winning.” I see a sphere where I expected a flat circle.
To McConaugheyfinity, and beyond!
It’s full of feels.
I strongly dislike the term “feels” as much as I strongly disliked The Dark Knight Rises (relevant!)
Oh good Michael Caine is in this, for a second I thought he must’ve died as that’s the only way he could not be in a Nolan movie.
I think it’s a bigger crime that Michael Caine isn’t in EVERY movie. Even if it’s just for one line. And even if he’s not playing a character.
“There’s only one way we can kill Godzilla. We have to…Michael Caine? What are you doing here?”
“Where the fuck am I?”
“No. No words to describe it. They should’ve sent … a male stripper.”
“The natural law says that you can not touch!
… But I see alot of quantum lawwwww breakers in this ship tonight!”
+ a googol
I hope this ship is airtight, airtight, airtight.
I know where you got that spaceship, it was in the back of a comic book … $2.95…right next to the sea monkeys. You gotta get some tires, these are pizza cutters.
Bravo. The Grapes of Wrath coulda’ used more rockets.
Is there an adjective stronger than ‘turgid’ to describe how my groinal region reacted to that trailer?
tumescent?
Engorged.
Just throwing this out there, since it’s a Matthew McConaughey discussion. I actually liked Sahara.
The source material is horrible but I thought it wound up being a lightly entertaining good example of a ‘popcorn’ movie. Like a third-cousin to Indiana Jones.
Agreed and Steve Zahn is welcome at my BBQ anytime.
Agree to agree! Casting was good with Steve Zahn and William H. Macy.
The worst thing about that movie was probably McConaughey’s performance (and the script). That was back when he was stuck in that cycle of degradation and not giving a shit.
It was actually not bad, considering what a hack Clive Cussler is. I saw it on a plane & didn’t walk out.
I did too! Honestly, they could have cut 905 of Penelope Cruz’s scenes because they seemed so ponderous, but when it was all McConaughey and Steve Zahn goofing off like stoner Indiana Joneses? I’d watch that 8 Saturdays in a row.
I approve of using time dilation in movie trailer reviews.
We don’t need any more engineers! To prove this, we’ll fly to space on a rocket designed by… engineers… wait…
**cough**
Astronaut Farmer is one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen. And yes, I would say that to Tom Petty.
Not only the rocket, but engineers have advanced the efficiency in food production. The reason we haven’t succeeded in bringing cheap, efficient food to the masses isn’t because of engineers it’s because of political and corporate bullshit. Yup, seems like the science I’d expect from the guy who did Dark Knight Rises and spawned Transcendence.
Yeah that’s my only major gripe with this trailer. Just sounds like a stupid thing to say.
The premise can also be questioned since its based on the old Malthus Theory that it is inevitable that population will grow so much as to run out of food. But there have been numerous criticisms over the years that in reality, population levels will determine how much food we need, and are not enslaved by some finite number about how much food its actually avialable. People always find a way to get more resources for what they need.
Chemists and biologists advanced food growth and size, engineers advanced farming techniques like harvesting and seeding. However I think in the trailer’s case, they’re sticking with the old school “electrical and/or mechanical engineer” definition.
So has he officially changed his name yet to “My Cocaine”? Cause he totally should. Now everyone can have a decent accent when they say his name!
Talk about creaming your jeans.
“We ran out of food.”
CUT TO: Paul Blart eating a trough filled with cheeseburgers.
*snorts salt packets off of Mayor McCheesy’s ass*
Set phasers to fun!
For the porn version I’m going with “Enter Stella.”
“In the Cellar”. It’s amateur and somewhat deep web and I’ve said too much.
In her cellar? : (
I wish Penn In Teller would stop coming to mind.
Stop digging, folks. Buttockus had it the first time.
That’s a Comment of the Fortnight right there.
Well “My Wormhole’s Gravitational Pull” is still available for the related BBW parodies.
“Interstellar Travel with Two Dudes Who Have Sex with Each Other”
DICKS IN SPAAAAAAAACE!
This made me wonder if there’s a porn parody for every movie, whether suitable or not. Schindler’s Fist? Titties on Kane? The Battleship Ho Temptin’?
So after watching this trailer … I still have NO CLUE as to what the fuck this movie is about.
Sustaining human life on other planets.
Really? No clue? Not a hint?
I WAS WONDERING WHAT WOULD BREAK FIRST. YOUR PLANET OR YOUR TIRE.
“If I take your truck away, will you die?”
“IT WOULD BE EXTREMELY PAINFUL…”
“You’re a handsome guy.”
“…FOR YOU.”
“I WILL SHOW YOU WHERE I HAVE MADE MY HOME. OUTER FUCKING SPACE.”
“That’s what I like about this light speed travel, y’all get older, I stay the same age.” – Wooderson
“You know what I like about interstellar space travel, man? They get older, and I keep stayin’ the same age.”
-Vince
Wooderson-“Can you travel to another dimension through a wormhole?”
Mitch Kramer- ” Uh, no.”
Wooderson- “It’d be a lot cooler if you did.”
Well alright, alright, space flight
I’LL TAKE ALL THE TICKETS, PLEASE.
He can haz won plz plz plz???
“Jessica Chastain… filler???” I would.
She’s exquisite.
Red head B-O-I-N-G
“Filler?…I hardly knew her!”
Dogdes flying tomatoes and full head of lettuce.
@fingers I will laugh at ” I hardly knew her ” jokes until I pass on. I don’t know what that says about my level of maturity but it’s the cross I have to bare.
The trailer makes it seem like he’s going to space to save his kids, but the problem with this plan is touched upon in Vince’s joke. They’re being put into stasis and travelling to another star, so while McConaughey will stay the same age everyone on Earth will have died before he makes it back.
That, and the repetition of Murphy’s law and the stupid part about why we don’t need engineers doesn’t have me very hopeful for this film’s script. It’ll sure look purty, though.
Well, we do see the girl grown up (Chastain) so clearly there is a time element being addressed. Either they’ll play with time where Chastain grows into an old woman when McConaughey comes back or the “save your children” idea will simply be a metaphor for saving Earth.
Nolan’s scripts are almost always hammy but packed to the gills with plot so you will barely notice until you’ve watched the movie 2 or 3 times. And yes, this movie will be gorgeous looking.
I’m hoping it’s a metaphor, because unless they’re going to Saturn, his daughter should be dead.
“You know what I like about interstellar space travel, man? They get older, and I keep stayin’ the same age.” > NICE.
You know what I like about space travel, man? Any asshole with a movie deal can make up whatever they want about it.
With INSOMNIA and INCEPTION, this will finally complete Nolan’s IN trilogy!
nice
He wasn’t behind innerspace with Martin Short and Dennis Quaid , was he?
This McConaughey Renaissance we are in the midst of is truly amazing. Now, here he sits in a role which is basically The Mighty Feklahr’s ideal of how one could really DO something in life. “Country boy makes it big with spaceships and SCIENCE”! Sign the entire Klingon Empire up.
I don’t think it looks good at all. I’ll see it but I hope it isn’t him dreaming about how much he misses his family every time he goes to sleep. If you’re going to make me feel something in a movie about the end of the world called interstellar it better be from something bigger than a daddy daughter relationship. The voice over was awful too. More feelings bait with no reason to feel or care about anything.
It has pickup trucks and spaceships. What is wrong with you?
@Feklhr
Probably still traumatized by ‘Space Truckers’ with Dennis Hopper.
WELP there goes the rest of my productive workday. Drinkin’ time.
So, what’s the plot here? Earth runs out of food, guys blast off to another solar system to find more?
Earth realizes it doesn’t deserve Matthew McConaughey, so they send him off into space
Did I spy some Anne Hathaway and John Lithgow? Nolan, you coy bitch.
“We’ve run out of food.”
“Well gee, maybe we should stop burning all the fucking corn.”
Right?
It was bold experiment to produce popcorn on a MASSIVE SCALE!
Bold, but failed.
Wow…that was actually kinda of awful.
Although I now can’t wait for the “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing.” Mash-up that guaranteed to now happen.
I don’t know what I just watched …. earth runs out of food, have to find alternate world to grow food, SPHERE SPHERE SPHERE VERY SHINY SPHERE ….. spaceship goes through wormhole …… lol wut
So how does going the speed of light effect the whole “Future-McConaughey” being the hero to “Current-McConaughey”?
I’m shocked they gave him the earnest “white T-shirt, beige jacket” look.
Uh why don’t they eat all that corn instead of driving through it and burning it?
I reaaaaally don’t get the Mccaunaguhreiuy love. He’s been in so many terrible movies, I stopped watching any of his stuff in like 2010.
You missed Magic Mike and Killer Joe, then. I’m sorry for your loss.
Oh, and you missed Wolf of Wall Street. Again, sorry for your loss.
And Mud, Bernie, Dallas Buyers Club, True Detective, and The Lincoln Lawyer. The silver lining is that you never had to see The fucking Paperboy
Shameless promotion for Chevy trucks – ‘Like a (third) rock’
Is this the sequel to “Failure to Launch?” Because it’s nice to see they finally ironed out all the kinks.