‘The Interview’ Has Been Shelved Completely, With ‘No Further Plans’ For A VOD Release

Well, it’s officially official. The Interview won’t premiere, it won’t be released in theaters, and Sony has “no further plans” to give it a VOD release at this time. I was hoping I’d at least get to see if the movie itself was worth all the fuss, but around 4 pm I received an email saying my press screening tonight had also been canceled. This was their statement:
“In light of the decision by the majority of our exhibitors not to show the film The Interview, we have decided not to move forward with the planned December 25 theatrical release. We respect and understand our partners’ decision and, of course, completely share their paramount interest in the safety of employees and theater-goers.
Sony Pictures has been the victim of an unprecedented criminal assault against our employees, our customers, and our business. Those who attacked us stole our intellectual property, private emails, and sensitive and proprietary material, and sought to destroy our spirit and our morale – all apparently to thwart the release of a movie they did not like. We are deeply saddened at this brazen effort to suppress the distribution of a movie, and in the process do damage to our company, our employees, and the American public. We stand by our filmmakers and their right to free expression and are extremely disappointed by this outcome.”
It seems like if the entire industry had presented a united front against this from the beginning, we could laugh off “Guardians Of Peace” like the joke they seem to be. Instead, it set off a domino effect where no one wants to be held accountable in the extremely rare chance something actually does happen. There’s no point in me being the 100,000th guy with a keyboard to call this a horrible precedent and a huge blow to free speech and a sad forfeit to terrorists and… and well, whatever the hell Mitt Romney is trying to say here:
Hashtag Ebola. This man ran for president. We are truly living in some apocalyptic Terry Gilliam Dada future.
Also…
Yeah. So, I won’t say those things. Instead I’ll simply say that I was really excited to get this promotional t-shirt from The Interview at a bar last night, and now I’m worried I’m never going to find out what “PEANUT BUTTER AND JEALOUS” means.
I don’t know if I want to live in a world where this inside joke is forever lost to history. On the plus side, the shirt is very soft. I guess you’ll have to take my word for it.
I’m still getting ads for this movie and it seems like new clips are still being released as of a few minutes ago. Wouldn’t it be funny if they made all these announcements that it was cancelled, but still had the movie available at theaters without actually advertising it? Or maybe not really funny.
that’s exactly what i was thinking when i was reading this
That would be amazing, and I would fist pump and go see it immediately while wearing the gear I usually reserve for the 4th of July.
And I find myself oddly agreeing with Mitt Romney. I was just thinking that they should just throw up some websites and stream it for free.
And another part of me thinks it would be funny if Mitt Romney actually plopped down $5 to see this movie. I’m kinda thinking that Mormons were also not the target audience.
I agree with him too. I mean On the #Ebola thing
I didn’t even want to see this and I’m pissed
Yup, same here. I sort of want to say “fuck you” to these assholes by going to see the movie even though I have no desire to. Can’t even do that now…
I hope Sony just says “Fuck It!!! Straight to DVD and Blu Ray and inside is a little insert with Kim Jong-Un’s forwarding address.
I will buy 20 of those motherfuckers and send them to him.
Even hotter Rob Lowe take!
[twitter.com]
Fucking A, that’s legit.
Although it’s not like Seth was much of a Churchill when he canceled all his appearances in support of the movie.
That’s definitely not Scrawny Arms Rob Lowe talking there.
I saw that yesterday and gave a thumbs up to my monitor.
Oh, and Newt Gingrich can suck a dick.
Confused why the Romney tweet is stupid.
Makes sense to me.
Because what the hell does this have to do with Ebola? It looks like an SEO bot wrote it.
I think he meant well, he’s just 2 months behind so Ebola is what he thinks we’re all still talking about.
Also, wouldn’t giving away something you spent probably $100 million on for free be caving? It’d be a different kind of caving, I guess…
They should donate the money to fight SARS.
They could throw some ads up during the movie. I’d still watch it and I don’t generally care for Seth Rogen. This movie just ended up looking funny to me.
I didn’t vote for Romney but I think he was saying release the film for free and have people who want to do so, donate $5 towards ebola research. It would be like a club having a free night for those who donate a toy for tots. Or a bar having a free beer night but taking donations for a charitable cause. It makes sense in context. Instead of ebola he should have just said donate to a charity of Sony’s choice.
The first portion of the tweet is great…..then EBOLA.
Fuck Romney. Why doesn;t he buy the movie for $100 million and give it away?
Just bc the media is no longer discussing Ebola front page does not mean the problem has gone away. It’s a very worthy cause. The effects are devastating to families, communities, even countries. I don’t fault him for still finding Ebola important enough to fight, despite the media finding a new hot topic
This is a man who, in 2012, made a reference to “Who Let the Dogs Out.” That by the end of 2014 he’s ONLY two months behind is nothing short of a miracle.
Vince, he’s saying give it away because, as of now, they’re taking a $100 million bath on it and nobody is even seeing it, with no chance to recoup any of that money at all. They shelved it. Romney is saying they might as well put it out for people to see and encourage them to donate the money they’d have paid for admission towards helping a good cause. The Ebola tag made it slightly odd, until you think about how there are people still infected with and fighting the disease with a 50% mortality rate
In Mitt’s defense, “Fight Ebola” is what he is currently calling his own personal checking account.
#Polio
Yeah, Romney’s tweet is pretty straight forward. Turn your loss into a charity for fighting a disease. What’s so confusing? It’s a huge fuck you to the haters.
I’m with Romney.
If you are going to sit on the movie and not try to make a profit anyway, give it away for a good cause.
Yeah I can’t stand Romney but I agree with him here.Sorry if his cause isn’t current enough for you.
It’s time for Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes To North Korea.
But actually goes to the real North Korea and we never hear from Tyler Perry ever again.
please this. a thousand times this.
I can get behind that.
You would think for all his pretension towards being an artist at least James Franco would have sacked up a bit and stuck by it. Salman Rushdie had to go into hiding for five years from Cat Stevens over less than this.
i think Sony probably swung their big, lawyery dick and told Franco, Rogen, et al to just shut up for a minute.
Franco’s at the mercy of the studio on this. I’ve little doubt we’ll see the movie and it’ll probably be on some form of screen sooner than we think.
Franco and Rogen are decent comedy actors, certainly more famous than talented. Maybe they should donate their large salaries back to Sony for the disaster that this film caused for the regular folks at the studio.
Regular folks like? I think the Janitor still gets paid no matter how the movie does.
Yeah, fuck free speech, right? They should pay for unfairly pissing off a comically despotic Stalinist dictator.
Now theres a scorching hot take
Yes because if there’s anyone that deserves a conciliatory act of charity, it’s the $18 billion dollar company that just killed a movie because it might have had to one day settle a lawsuit if people did get hurt.
SONY. The real victims.
I’d put Kim Jong Un like a half spot below Manuel Noriega. Speaking of which, maybe we can resolve this by just pointing some big speakers toward North Korea and playing High Enough by Damn Yankees on repeat.
So this generation’s Iran Hostage Crisis, the moment when all of America feels defeated and powerless, is about a James Franco/Seth Rogen comedy? When do I wake up from this absurd dream??
Here’s my theory on the shirt: the North Koreans hear “jelly” being used as slang for “jealous.” They get confused (because Engrish) and replace jelly in PB&J with jealous.
winner
shouldn’t it be jearousy?
Part of me wants to believe that the movie was so terrible that they had to do something to drum up interest.
I legit thought it was a genius publicity stunt until the emails and actor info was leaked.
What would have been lost if a few shitty movies were leaked that torrent users weren’t going to pay to see anyway? Sounded like fury was the only one worth seeing and it had been out for a month.
Why does this shit have to happen when John Oliver and South Park are off the air?
I was just thinking the same thing. South Park is basically a master class in giving zero fucks. Sure, they had to censor Muhammed that one time, but that’s basically it.
plus side im pretty sure Rogen at least WAS scheduled for Colberts last show tomorrow so hopefully, even if Rogen doesn’t show, Colbert does America one last service and goes out FULL USA
Rogen did Colbert on Monday night.
Seth Rogen was on The Colbert Report on Monday promoting The Interview.
they didn’t censor muhammed, comedy central did it to protect them. the same is probably what’s happening now, where sony thinks it is protecting people by not releasing the movie.
I can’t wait for the South Park episode about all of this.
You need some tired old libtard hack like John Oliver to make you think? You must be a Colbert and Stewart fan too.
I kinda want this to start a war. Like World War III level war. Imagine a few generations from now when that shit would be taught in a public school.
What caused the Third World War?
A. The Annexation of Poland
B. The Assassination of Arch-Duke Ferdinand
C. A movie by Fat Stoner and Dicknose
more like C. A child that wanted to act like daddy even though he was a complete fucking joke. He wants to boast and make people think he’s something, he isn’t and he is afraid of being unnoticed. THAT is why this happened, not a movie, this was happening long before a movie trailer.
To be fair B is also kinda dumb.
Even if they’re taking the threats again the theaters seriously, I don’t see why they can’t release it on VOD. What’s North Korea gonna’ do, hire some punk to chuck rocks at my apartment window based on my cable bill? I live on the fourth floor, bitches. Good luck.
I just had a similar conversation. What if I download it and watch it on my tablet at work? Will a team of North Korean commandos (do those exist?) storm the facility and put me down?
I’m pretty sure they have commandos, but because the whole decades-of-famine thing, North Koreans are on average, something like a foot shorter than South Koreans and Americans. So you’d merely be attacked by adorable, pint-sized commandos who are weak from starvation. So cute!
My guess is they want to wait and see if they will be able to release in theaters later. That would be the best chance to make their money back. VOD wouldnt mean the big money and they would end up with torrents being heavily consumed. Considering a physical media release would be a hard sell right now waiting might be more profitable.
The remote chance of something happening is more liability than Sony wants to take on.
If someone were killed, their family would be going after Sony for sure.
There is no liability legally. Theater goers would have had fair warning. Plus both Homeland Security and the President said it was safe. That makes any lawsuit if there was an attack pointless.
No basis for liability here. Please do not share your legal expertise any further.
@AB where did you get your law degree? I am sure it was a very prestigious school and they had entire classes dedicated to tort law. I am sure they covered the concept of negligence very thoroughly since it is somewhat vague and the basis of many lawsuits.
Maybe you just haven’t noticed that frivolous lawsuits get thrown around all the time?
You think a firm looking for a payday wouldn’t argue Sony was negligent? Perhaps you didn’t know victims of the Aurora shooting actually tried to SUE THE THEATER after a lone gunman killed their family members?
You do understand you still have to pay attorneys to try and get these lawsuits thrown out, right? You can understand bad press may lead to a settlement just to get it out of the news which is more money out of Sony’s pocket?
I’m sure you knew this already too, but Sony employees have filed a class action lawsuit for negligence just because they were hacked. Imagine what would happen if someone actually lost their life.
It seemed you needed an explanation of why lawsuits would be a very real possibility; however the bigger liability I was speaking about was the possibility of bad PR. It would be a very bad look for Sony if someone died from direct retaliation to the movie’s release.
You got a nice arched transom thing happening with those glass doors there, @vince. Probably lets in a lot of natural light, huh? Makes you really appreciate the space, huh? Feels pretty airey, huh?
*mutters — lucky f*ckin bay area motherfr… *inuadible
is “transom” code for “tranny handsome?”
also, whoa dude, uncool calling Vince a “tranny.” The word is transgender.
As an asian female I’d just like to say that it’s a shame that we’ve been reduced to this by “Obama’s America”. When we elected Obama we were promised “hope and change” and the only change we got was a president who couldn’t beat a life-sized Hello Kitty analogue in a game of basketball.
I don’t know what it’s called, but this land is chock full of pussies right now.
This all goes back to Benghazi IMO
Obama owns Sony Entertainment? THAT FUCKING COCKSUCKER!
we got change. hello kitty is not a cat, remember?
hottest taeks over heeaah!!!
I have to say this, and for the record I was a big Newt fan when I was young and slightly less dumb than I am now. Newt, shut the fuck up. This is not an act of war.
IDK. Threats of terrorism after already executing a major hack/cyber attack is right on the line to me.
Someone needs to remind those pussies at Sony of a little something:
[youtu.be]
Yeah JTRO! Perfect.
Now if terrorists could only threaten attacks on The Big Bang Theory.
but then they’d be heroes.
We’re all going to have to peace together the movie from the 15 critics on rotten tomatoes that saw it already. I hope they hold a press conference to reenact their favorite parts.
With domestic security agencies assuring little/no potential for any sort of imminent threat and such a decision costing numerous major theater chains even a modest amount of holiday revenue, this suggests Sony’s legal counsel met with Pascal et al, asked point-blank if they felt the hackers could have additional emails that would be even more damaging than what’s been released already and they were met with silence, thereby forcing the studio to choose the only path any business would be inclined to. This isn’t about individual careers anymore, its about brand protection in the absence of damage control. On a brighter note, I wouldn’t be surprised if The Interview showed up on torrent sites by year’s end. Profits aside, someone from the production end has a screener and still gives zero f*cks.
Some Sony execs know the most damning and truly incriminating shit is out there. BAsically North Korea has some dick pics that they are threatening to release.
This movie just got shitcanned over Sony VP dickpics.
True story, best explanation.
Also I wish this happened to This Is The End as well, that was one shitty fuckin movie.
well… in the future, any time there is a possibly offensive movie coming out we have this to look forward to.
Wasn’t this end to fucking “Ed TV”? Nothing is original anymore.
Vince, the catchphrase on your shirt was in one of the trailers. Franco says it, along with “They hate us ’cause they ain’t us,” and “Haters gonna hate, and ain’ters gonna ain’t.”
I’d probably take the 90 bucks on eBay if I were you.
Not cool at all. I think it is a violation of free speech. You know things are fucked up when you can agree with Mitt Romeny when it pertains to pop culture
You know who really looks bad in all this? Anonymous. They’ve spent years launching viral youtube ads and conducting vaguely troublesome hacks of government front pages. In the space of a few days a couple of guys with computers that were probably stolen from Mir space station simulators brought a major multinational corporation to its knees.
Yeah, but has Anonymous ever had any beef with a major studio? I’m thinking they could do something if they really wanted to.
Judging by the .txt file where Sony network admins placed their passwords, I’d say their security was weaker than our govt or a site owned by google.
Hey, North Korea! You didn’t hear it from me, but the way to really fuck over Sony and The Great Satan would be to hack the student loan database and zero them all out.
Yeah, seriously you guys. This would be sooooo terrible.
While you’re at it, you should go ahead and stick it to America and reset all of our credit scores too. That’ll really bring The Great Satan to it’s knees.
Wow, this topic was getting so infuriating and then you went and posted that beautiful picture. Thanks, sweetheart. Situation totally diffused. Too bad the whole world doesn’t have this kind of crush on you.
You’re not concerned about the track marks on his arm in that pic?
You know, when you accept someone into your heart, you have to take in the good AND the bad.
Sure, he has a body that just won’t quit. I bet if you pop those pants off, you’re gonna find a bird that just won’t quit either.
But addiction is a disease. It always starts with the first bet, babe, snort, fix, whatever… until it becomes easy. And after that, you don’t feel nothin. He won’t love you, cause he can’t love you.
But BurnsyFan? He can love you. He’ll love ya fast. And he’ll love ya hard. And when the sun comes up, we’re just getting started…
But you’re not ready for that. Right now, your heart wants what it wants. Just know that once Vince’s addiction takes over and it all falls apart, I’ll be there to pick up the pieces and put you back together again.
Some people call that sloppies… I call it LOVE.
Those are just hickeys from another overzealous yet hilariously short fan, and when I find that bitch, imma punt her teeth out so she never gets the opportunity to mar his perfect skin again. I appreciate the concern though. And here I thought you had eyes only for Burnsy, you saucy flirt.
@Al I like to think that Vince will have that very same look on his face when you two meet for the first time, shortly before you murder him.
@JTRO – what, disappointment and fear? I’m really hoping he’ll be different from all the rest.
Looks like I’ll never get to see K-Fed in a movie after all :(
Want to bet this movie makes it on to torrent sites shortly? Just like the unedited South Park 201.
Why couldn’t they pull this shit with the Red Dawn remake?
Because the Red Dawn remake didn’t end with their Leader’s head exploding on screen. A slight difference.
SPOILER ALERT, MAN!
Great… This is all James Franco’s ego needs, an inaccessible film on his resume to brag about at parties and in his art.
I don’t understand why people are completely dismissing this groups ability to carry out a terrorist attacks? I mean, is there some information out there that bloggers are privy to that the general public isn’t that shows them as innocuous computer nerds and not militarized cyber terrorists? I think it’s a huge leap to just assume that there’s little to no chance that a group capable of carrying out anything as nearly impossible is absurd. It’s not like there’s ANY real security at cinemas anywhere. We are talking about a place you can walk a backpack into without question.
The morning of 9/11 the US policy line was that commercial jet liners flying into skyscrapers was officially too little a threat of every happening to be taken seriously by anyone.
Plus if, as the US is saying, North Korea is officially behind the attack, who the fuck knows who these people really are. Never underestimate crazy.
It wasn’t just the US that didn’t see the ‘use an airliner as a bomb’ thing coming, it was everyone. The main thing that did was make us way more paranoid about everything, and ramp up our intelligence efforts, as we all know.
If the FBI says there’s no credible threat, I tend to believe them. Hackers are not terrorists, terrorists are not hackers. I’m fairly certain there are no sleeper cells of North Koreans in the states, just waiting to blow up movie theaters.
I think part of the worry is that since this whole thing is out there now, any nut-job with a gun that was planning on shooting up a theater would perhaps invoke North Korea in their psychobabble as they spirit him away, and Sony gets a massive lawsuit on their hands. They were sort of backed into a corner and didn’t have much choice.
It’ll be interesting to learn about this hack when the forensics are all done. I wouldn’t be surprised to find out that it’s been going on for some time and the movie was just a good time/excuse to spring it on Sony. The depth of the hack doesn’t seem like something that could have happened over the course of a couple weeks.
thats why we should post armed guards every where. Also, armed gourds. Do you see that pumpkin? Good. Now put a fucking gun in it. Don’t look at me like that. PUT A FUCKING GUN IN THAT PUMPKIN RIGHT NOW SOLDIER! THAT IS AN ORDER!
9/11 still reverberating. How many people remember how things used to be? At least we got to soak in all those sweet TV spots, I guess.
No immediate security threat. Sounds exactly what the Sony IT Dept. was thinking a few months ago. People with the brains and means to pull this off cannot carouse with people with less brains and still the means to potentially cause death and havoc in movie theatres on Christmas? I think folks are being naive here. Sony was right to pull the film and put it on the shelf. Sony was wrong to even produce something this stupid (assassinating a world leader in a movie) in the first place. Especially if the world leader has overt nutjob tendancies. Hell, they could have made up a country! Or picked Cuba or Venezuela.
On the plus side, that picture is just adorbs.
Whoa whoa whoa, slow down everyone.
…tell me more about this soft shirt. Is it like a dream?
Despite the fact that Romney is a D-bag, There is nothing wrong with that tweet. Americans seem to think that, just because Ebola isn’t a problem in this country anymore, that it isn’t a problem anywhere else.
Keep thinking that way and it will be back for another visit sometime in the future.
Am I the only one around here who wanted to see this because I think Seth Rogen writes funny movies?
“We stand by our filmmakers and their right to free expression” except that we totally don’t, and we are backing down, because someone stole a few emails, and they probably have that one email of executive trip to cancun where we got hammered on Tequila and had a tranny orgy.
Mitt Romney is the voice of reasons…. Jesus Christ, I don’t want to live in this world anymore.