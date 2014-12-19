‘The Interview’ Movie Posters Are Selling For A Pretty Penny On eBay

There are some people out there, like Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz for example, who believe that this whole cancelation of The Interview is just the most diabolical movie marketing trick of all-time. Anything is possible, obviously, but it’s hard to wrap my brain around the idea that Sony Pictures would put this much effort into creating a fake story that involved hacking and terror threats, while also exposing its own employees, actors and executives, all for the sake of selling tickets to a movie that a ton of people already wanted to see. But crazier things have happened.

While it would surprise us if Seth Rogen and James Franco suddenly announced that this was all a big joke at North Korea’s expense, it just isn’t realistic that us normal folk are going to see The Interview anytime soon. At least not through legal means. So what happens when something suddenly becomes so rare that only a few people have seen it? Everything about it becomes instantly in high-demand. Take, for example, The Interview movie posters that are now selling for a few hundred bucks each on eBay.

Here’s a poster that has already ended in the time that this was written and published:

This one has a few hours left, and it is just starting to pick up some steam:

And here’s another one that is about to end that is going for more money than anyone should pay for a movie poster for a film they may never see:

It doesn’t stop with those posters, as Collectors Weekly has all of The Interview posters rounded up on one handy grid, just in case you’re in the market. However, for just $25 I will draw you a picture of Kim Jong-Un. It will not be flattering.