‘The Interview’ Review: Can Randall Park Transcend Formula?

In order to enjoy any mainstream comedy these days, it almost feels as if you have to sign a waiver agreeing to accept a series of stale conventions as part of the price of admission. Like with Modern Family, you’re expected to sign off on the fact that it’s yet another documentary-style show, where the action is intercut with characters talking to an invisible crew, and confine your criticism only to the jokes and characters within that structure. With late night talk shows, you can critique the host’s monolog jokes, guest questions, charisma, even his haircut, but you can’t question why there’s still a white guy in a suit doing a monolog in front of a house band and a guest four nights a week. The Carson formula is sacrosanct! That is never allowed to change!
It’s gotten to be the same way with the Seth Rogen movie. People ask me if one is any good, and I feel like I’m expected to weigh in on the coloring, but never the lines. If I point out that I’m a little bored with comedies that have a heavy bromance element, a stylized drug scene, at least one winky celeb cameo, and almost every transition is in slow motion and set to hip hop party music, people will immediately turn on me and say, “WELL MAYBE YOU JUST DON’T ENJOY THOSE KINDS OF MOVIES!” as if I’ve violated the terms and conditions agreement. Thing is, there was a time when I happily accepted all those conditions. When, say, Superbad came out, I barely knew they were there. The less I understand the construction of a joke, the more I appreciate it. Don’t you get it? Jokes are magic and they are the only thing that give meaning to a meaningless universe for me. If I can sense the underlying math, it’s incredibly disheartening.
I guess this is a long way of saying that I mostly enjoyed The Interview, but these Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg movies are starting to feel like model airplanes. The Interview is a perfectly fine model airplane, but it’d be much better if they’d dropped or at least tried to update the elements that make it feel like it was built using an instruction manual. Commerce tends to favor those creators who can build up their own style guide and then pump out a hundred products based on it, but the stage when they’re creating that guide always seems more interesting. The Interview feels decidedly like it came from the mass production stage, and that the Seth Rogen/Evan Goldberg style guide was already finished a movie or three ago.
That’s not to say The Interview‘s premise isn’t inspired. Seth Rogen plays a producer for an Entertainment Tonight-style show called Skylark Tonight, hosted by the Ryan Seacrest-esque Dave Skylark, played by James Franco, who specializes in catchphrases and getting celebrities to open up about being bald, gay, visibly be-cameltoe’d, etc. Seth Rogen’s character is feeling disrespected by his more “serious” journalism school peers, and when he finds out Kim Jong-Un is a Skylark Tonight superfan, an interview immediately becomes their opportunity to do something respectable.
It’s a solid premise, with room for surprisingly insightful comedy based on entertainment journalism, the North Korean regime, and US foreign meddling, but there’s also a vestigial “comically homoerotic” element to Rogen/Franco’s relationship that really does nothing for the plot and just feels like something they did because that’s a required element of a Rogen comedy. (Ditto a “doin’ drugs” scene). It’s easy to forget that the more overt bromance relationship had a satirical edge when we saw it in Superbad, lampooning something that had been unspoken in so many previous “two dudes” comedies. Now it’s here because… I don’t know why it’s here. It doesn’t fit with The Interview‘s send up of entertainment media and doesn’t bring much to the table other than quenching a thirst for familiarity.
It’s hard to buy laidback James Franco, so brilliant in stonery roles, as the extroverted, type-A moron at first, the Anne Hathaway to Seth Rogen’s James Franco, if you will, and I wondered if this was just the wrong role for him. Also, this is neither here nor there, but it was hard for me to focus on anything but Franco’s freakishly tiny eyeballs. They’re just little black dots, he looks like a human Far Side cartoon sometimes. In any case, Franco, and just about everything in the movie, starts to make a lot more sense when played off Randall Park as Kim Jong-Un. Park already proved adept at a subtler kind of comedy in Veep, but here he manages both broad hamminess and subtle nuance with aplomb. Suddenly Kim and Skylark are just two dudes desperate to please their dads, and their relationship, along with a running joke about Katy Perry’s “Firework,” is ultimately what makes the movie work.
Sure, there are the expected jokes about dog-eating and buttholes, and way too many scenes that look like a cool rap video, but the Dan Sterling script is surprisingly self-aware in its critique of North Korea. When Skylark gets in Kim Jong-Un’s face about his starving people and labor camps, Jong-Un fires back with critiques of the US’s own massive incarceration rate and its hypocritical attitude towards nuclear weapons. But neither is it presented in a moral relativist, “see, everyone has their faults” kind of way. That’s a tough balancing act to manage, and I’m sure The Interview will take criticism from both the “this is culturally insensitive!” and “this gives North Korea a free pass!” camps regardless. The Interview is neither, and that’s the best thing about it. Anyone who thinks that you can’t do a serious critique of a political system through a silly caricature of its leader has never seen The Great Dictator.
The worst thing about it, meanwhile, is all the slow motion and gay jokes. People act as if comedy is this separate universe where formula is above reproach and the ratio of setup/punchline is the only thing that matters. But comedy, like everything else, starts to die when you stop expanding the form. Almost every sitcom and late night show these days feels like it’s content to confine its creativity to these pre-fab structures, but the best stuff never is. The good stuff makes you forget structure.
GRADE: B
Vince Mancini is a writer and comedian living in San Francisco. You can find more of his work on FilmDrunk, the Uproxx network, the Portland Mercury, the East Bay Express, and all over his mom’s refrigerator. Fan FilmDrunk on Facebook, find the latest movie reviews here.
Top pic caption: Weird alternate universe North Korean Arnold Schwarzenegger.
I didn’t care for Seth/Franco in the beginning of this movie, and I was pretty bored with that part too. I did enjoy the second half in Korea, when the bro humor wasn’t so over used.
What I liked the most was the peripheral characters/jokes.
Also, what guilt ridden person is complaining about the presentation of North Korea?
And god damn, what’s the insistence on almost every two-shot to be presented in a half-circle dolly around the conversation? Did anybody else notice this? It felt like a Bay movie at times.
But yea, overall, decent. Better than expected.
“quenching a thirst for familiarity” nails how I feel about the incoming glut of superhero movies. It also exemplifies Family Guy and South Park. One cannot go into this movie if two minutes of Seth Rogen sticking a missle up his butt irritates you. Goat fucking aside, I don’t think this film ever had any intentions of transcending the historic schtick of these two, and all that spawned from Freeks & Geeks and Apatow et al, or ever felt like it had any kind of responsibility to a different standard because of the matter and in fact the final line of the movie is not only the actual punchline, but the joke they wanted to make all along: they changed the world by making him shit his pants. Beyond all that I thought they played it pretty safe that the only evil we actually ever saw a fake store; plastic fruit. I felt thought it was smart to leave us hanging for a while as to whether or the margaritas and Katy Perry was just a setup to seduce Franco as the media, but no, he really was that guy. He was kind of likable in a Schmidt-like but shallower way. I rather liked a few of the slo-mo rap-music shots, but I kind of expected them.
South Park?
South Park did something different this season…
Yeah, South Park. Don’t get me wrong, I still respect the hell out of those guys, but they’ve been beating us over the head with the moral relativism shtick that Vince is talking about for 18 seasons. Group X is a bunch of extremist assholes, Group Y is just as bad in opposition, and the kids show us that the truth is in the middle. The formula’s getting a little old.
I think his movie would have been better suited with paul rudd as skylark and jason seagel in Seth’s Rogans role. Rudd plays the character balancing on the line between asshole and likable perfectly. And i dunno, seagel would have actually shown his dick? ( i dunno, rogan was fine, but James Flacco left me wanting more. )
is it better than Observe and Report? that’s probably his only good movie.
Sure.
This review is incomplete. No mention of Joe Mande’s facial expressions?
I most have missed all the insightful comedy based on entertainment reporting, the North Korea Regime, and US foreign meddling. They felt like merely plot devices to get to more Rogen/Franco interactions.
Park and Franco were OK, but that was what? Around what, ten minutes of the film?
Literally the only part of the movie that was funny to me. And yeah, about 10 minutes, almost halfway into the film. Eh…I’ll admit I also laughed when Franco screamed “you just got fucked by Robocop!”
Hey, if you like Randall Park, you should google “Baby Mentalist”
I don’t care how many degrees James Franco has, he’s still a shitty actor.
I feel like I’m taking crazy pills everytime I see a positive review of this movie. I don’t get it. I thought it was terrible. I say this as a big fan of This Is The End, and as someone who thought Pineapple Express was pretty decent.
This had some good lines. “They hate us cause they ain’t us” will stick with me for a while.
But it’s such a struggle to get from point to point with the humor.
“This had some good lines. “They hate us cause they ain’t us” will stick with me for a while.”
They had the gall to peruse my comments on Uproxx and use them in their big Hollywood movie. Unbelievable.
That fat little NK dumpling is an international joke, and his response to this latest example of political satire is further evidence as to why this is the case.
Unfortunately, based on our recent track record on foreign policy, nobody is afraid of us anymore.
Is your car insurance a subsidiary of the Sexual Harassment Panda company?
So this is what happens when you unpack a “THANKS ‘BAMA” quote.
Dog shit.
HELLO THIS IS GARY FROM FREMONT.
@shitcan Honesty the funniest thing I have read all week.
Yes, blame Obama for fucking up the huge gains we made in ruining Iraq.
Go home, movie-review-commenter, you’re drunk.
I loved this movie, I don’t really understand why people are shitting on it. Yeah it was formulaic, but the jokes were quality and I didn’t expect this movie to “humanize” Kim Jong Un that much going into it. It felt like a live action South Park movie, and I have no problem with that. I loved it alot more than Pineapple Express too, which felt way too fucking long, while this movie gets straight to the point fast. Plus the 2nd half is alot better than the 1st half, and that’s something I haven’t seen out of a comedy in awhile.
B+
I came just to lower the bar further. I haven’t seen the movie, but I don’t find anything funny, so I’m sure I’ll hate it.
Merry Christmas, Mix.
This is exactly why I will miss the shit out of Craig Ferguson. He really is the only one that saw the formula and said “Fuck that! “.
Him being Scottish, Ferguson would actually say “OHHH FUCK THAHHT LADDIE!” And I already miss him too
The foley sound when Rogen helicopters his dick around deserves an Oscar.
I think I laughed 4 times.
I laughed once.
making funny is incredibly hard i imagine. actors like adam sandler and ben stller turn me off from watching anything that’s supposed to be funny.
i’ll recommend a couple that i thought were actually funny: “kung fu hustle”, larry the cable guy “health inspector”, and “kickass”.
Lemme guess: Rogen gets naked and/or shows his ass.
Rogen plays Rogen in every single movie, and that character hasn’t ever been funny.
Thank the heavens that other people are starting to be put off with the phony bromance that makes up most of their (rogen and flacco) movies. I thought I was taking crazy pills (i was but still..) when I mentioned it previously and some low IQ poster labeled me homophobic.
Flacco?
HOW ELITE IS SETH ROGEN?
i might see it but only cause i’d feel like a commie if i didn’t
I wish all these hacker-types would go back to playing League of Legends in their mom’s basements and leave the decision of whether or not to punish myself with the with the sight of Seth Rogen’s mostly-naked body up to me.
Of course, if they wanted to hack into my last comment and fix the stupid double-typed grammar, that would be just nifty, too.
Just watched the Interview. What I just watched was one of the most insanely idiotic things I’ve ever seen. At no point, in this rambling incoherent film was there ever anything close to resembling a rational thought. I am now dumber for having watched it. I award it no stars and may god have mercy on their souls.
Ok, a simple “wrong” would have done just fine…
It really cannot be overstated how hard they hit the viewer over the head with the homo-eroticism though. Here and there it might have been okay, to establish the chemistry between the characters (spoiler, there was none). Instead, Franco and Rogen stopped barely short of blowing each other. Literally every 2 minutes with “GET IT? THEY’RE AMBIGUOUSLY CLOSE BUT STILL TOTALLY LOVE PUSSY! GET IT? GET IT? DO YOU GET IT? IT’S FUNNY! GET IT?
Just saw it. Yeah, it was dumb. Like, really dumb. I enjoy Rogen when he’s writing the script but wow. There were some really funny jokes though. I don’t think its comedy will have any lasting power like Superbad or Pineapple Express.
Also, some people will mock me for saying those two movies have lasting power. I still find them funny, but if you don’t like Seth Rogen, this, nor anything else will change your mind.