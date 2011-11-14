The Iron Lady makes watching paint dry look like Iron Man

Superman and Spider-Man are British now, but if you think the good ol’ US of A is going to take usurpation like that lying down, you’re wrong. That’s why we sent Meryl Streep over to England to steal the role of Margaret Thatcher, the stiffest of stiff upper lips and the model for Mrs. Doubtfire (maybe!). And just to make sure those goddamned dirty stinking tea-totellers never try something like this again, we made the movie extra super duper mega boring by slathering every inch of film stock in oatmeal and dyeing it extra beige. Can you imagine fast-forwarding through scenes about proper elocution lessons (King’s Speech much?) to get to the F*CKING FALKLANDS WAR? This makes Ken Burns look like Michael Bay.
USA! USA! USA!
The Other Iron Lady: Featuring Sandra Bullock as the Eiffel Tower.
I don’t think anyone expected Mike Myers to take Austin Powers 4 in this direction…
You think this looks boring Vince? Really? Jim Broadbent says the H word Vince! The H-E-Double Hockey sticks word! How can you call that boring?
Well looks like the Academy has some prime new jerk off material.
If this movie came out last year, I think the Academy would have had a much harder time picking the correct British-politician-wank-session to snub The Social Network with.
I can’t wait to see how they dramatize the way her policies led to higher unemployment, a doubling of inflation, and the collapse of the country’s manufacturing sector.
If I know anything about the English, it’ll probably be in a quick-paced montage set to “Yakety Sax.”
Snuff or GTFO.
The Other Other Iron Lady: Featuring Vince Mancini’s Chastity Underwear
That UK trailer freeze-frame is begging for a “Dicknose!” caption.
I thought the first in-trailer-explosion to make me yawn was going to come from a Michael Bay joint. Bold, UK Film Council. Too bold
I can’t wait to see how they dramatize the way her policies led to a stop in power outages, higher growth, winning a war against foreign oppression, and the righteous collapse of the country’s state-owned and underperforming coalmining sector.
Ha! Good one!
This puts the “Fe” in Female World Leaders.
I had a heated run-in wiff The Ilon Rady at my dry cleaners the other day.
THE F*CK ARE YOU DOING STARCHING MY BOXERS MADAME BUTTERFLY?!!!
I SAID FRENCH CUFFS YOU CHINK WHORE!!!
If Streep doesn’t get an Oscar nomination for this I’ll suck Thatcher’s dick.
FALKLANDS
falklands? what the fuck are you talking about? It´s the ISLAS MALVINAS, and they´re ARGENTINAS.
sorry for that.
I can’t wait to not see how they dramatize any of the issues being mentioned here because I’m going to avoid this movie like the fucking plague.
There’s a “stiff lower lips” joke here, but its just…not..coming.
I’d rather be put inside of an iron maiden ::blares run to the hills::
I’m just worried that this will somehow lead to more terrible British accents on the Frotcast.
I’m only going if Elvis Costello’s “Tramp the Dirt Down” plays over the credits: [www.youtube.com] “That’s when they finally put you in the ground
I’ll stand on your grave and tramp the dirt down.”
Producer: So, Billy, what are you planning for the Oscars?
Billy Crystal: I thought I’d open with some Margaret Thatcher jokes.
Producer: Because of “the Iron Lady”? Great idea.
Billy Crystal: Because of what now?
Up the Irons!
The Falkland Islands are quite obviously the territory of the inhabitants, and they want to belong to the UK. That is the only relevant factor. Argentina’s naked imperialism will not be forgotten.
BigTroubleinLittleEternia
True dat. Fuck you Argentina yeah thats right i’m calling you out, c’mon what chu’ waitin for throw the first punch.
Pussies!
Otto you’re two of three. Inflation went down.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Course any problems England had then pale to the shitstorm on the horizon.