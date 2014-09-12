The Japanese ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Commercials Are The Best In The World

Just when you think that Guardians of the Galaxy couldn’t get any better than it already is, director James Gunn pointed everyone’s attention this week to these commercials that have been airing in Japan, leading up to this week’s premiere of the summer’s biggest movie. I don’t know what is being said in these commercials, and I don’t really care, because the intros to the three separate character spots for Rocket Raccoon, Groot and Star-Lord are just about the most wonderful things that you’ll see in any movie trailers this year.
Hell, the Rocket ad alone deserves some kind of movie award recognition, because it not only made it seem like this movie was all about a talking raccoon with a machine gun, but it made me want to see that movie. At the very least, I have to go see Guardians for a fourth time now. Thanks, Japan!
Let’s face it, the Japanese are just going to go see this hoping for some really huge raccoon testicles…
And a treasure ship made from them that will sail them to heaven after they murder a trucker.
lol i love how they call them a “pouch”
Pomp Poko is still piimp doe
I need a translation.
Not going to go line by line but the gist of the Rocket spot is “The raccoon is cute idol of the animal kingdom but in space they there is this kind of raccoon. Beware the most evil raccoon in space.” The Groot spot basically goes “On Earth we have these plants, but in space there is this mysterious tree. The strangest planet in space, do not touch.” Starlord’s goes “In our world there are many unlucky things, but in space there’s this unlucky guy. The unluckiest treasure hunter in space.”
Gold Star for you Cambert! Thanks.
No Zoe Saldana? Seems like green alien babes would be right in their wheelhouse.
She was in it for like two seconds putting on a shirt, and I swear to God I heard “hentai” right after it.
Basically ‘Earth raccoons be all cute and idol-like. but check out what raccoons are like IN SPACE!’
Green alien women seems kinda tame for Japan, honestly.
The Japanese officials ensure me that she does, in fact, urinate on a squid at least twice.
“On Earth the raccoon is supposed to be the cute idol of the animal kingdom, but…. in space there’s this kind of raccoon. Be careful of the most evil raccoon in the universe! They’re called the Guardians of the Galaxy.”
The images of the raccoon in the beginning is basically like a stat card.
Name: Araiguma (Raccoon in Japanese)
English Name: Raccoon
Classification: Mammal, Racoon Genus/Class
Overall Length: 40-60 CM
Specialties: Tree-climbing, swimming