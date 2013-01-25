The Justice League Movie Has Its Lineup (what, no Hawkman?!)

The other day we talked about how Marvel Studios was possibly going to screw the pooch by casting Adam Sandler to voice Rocket the Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy, but the good news to take away from that was that at least Marvel was actually casting. On the other hand, it’s another day and another rumor for Justice League, which has a writer, villain and possibly a storyline, but still has no director or cast. Oh, and it has a targeted release for the summer of 2015 to nut up to the Avengers sequel, so you could say that this movie is an absolute mess right now.

But DC and Warner Brothers work in baby steps, because they supposedly have the main heroes finally picked out. According to the comic movie scoops at Latino Review, 2015 is going to be a terrible year for Aquaman fans.

… according to sources, the final cinematic Justice League roster will consist of five core members featuring: 1) Superman

2) Batman

3) Green Lantern

4) Wonder Woman

5) The Flash

This is good news, because the Justice League has a membership list longer than Elongated Man’s dong, so with just five characters in tow, they can keep it a little cleaner. But like I said, this is bad news for fans of the other characters, and there are many. Maybe we’ll get a few cameos, but I wouldn’t hold my breath. In the meantime, here’s a definitive list of the characters that will most likely be excluded: