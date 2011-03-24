The King’s Speech just got even blander

The Weinstein Company announced today that they’ll be releasing in theaters a new PG-13 version of their best picture-winning film The King’s Speech. The move is sure to come as a relief to the nation’s 13-17-year-olds, who’d long been breathlessly clamoring to see a historical drama about a repressed, middle-aged British man learning to manage his stammer. CLAMOR NO MORE, TEENAGERS! GATHER ROUND, AND FILL THINE HEARTS WITH FIRTH; THINE SOULS WITH MIRTH!
THE KING’S SPEECH PG-13, the family-friendly version of its Academy Award-winning historical drama will open on 1,000 screens nationwide on April 1, and will be the only version available in theatres. The announcement was made by TWC’s President of Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment Eric Lomis.
Said Lomis, “We are thankful to the MPAA for their wisdom and swift action in approving the release of THE KING’S SPEECH PG-13 release. The action enables those to whom it speaks most directly – young people who are troubled by stuttering, bullying and similar trials — to see it.”
The emotional impact of stuttering that was illuminated by THE KING’S SPEECH continues to be a topic of conversation with the recent statements by Vice President Joseph Biden about his own struggles with stammering. The release of THE KING’S SPEECH PG-13 offers families nationwide access to a positive story about stuttering and overcoming obstacles and social stigmas. [From the official press release]
Yeah, and 50 Cent’s new movie is about cancer, which is a much bigger problem than stuttering, but that doesn’t mean anyone should see it. The release doesn’t say whether Colin Firth’s “F_ck f_ckity f_ck” scene was cut or whether the MPAA just changed their rating based on the film dealing with such an “important issue” (*dismissive wank*). But they do refer to the PG-13 film as a “version”, which would seem to imply that it is different. If so, it’s nice that the PG-13 cut is now the only version being shown, because God forbid the 80% of us who don’t really care one way or another about swearing be allowed to make our own decisions free of the ever-vigilant morality police (whom I assume are mostly child-molesting priests and secretly-gay politicians anyway). But if it turns out “raising awareness” is just a way to relax the standards of PG-13, I’m okay with that. Remember when they showed that chick’s bush on regular television because she was one of the concentration camp Jews in Schindler’s List? That was cool.
I slept for 20 minutes when I saw this movie at a theater in Bumblefuck, Maryland. I missed the first training montage and it made the movie enjoyable. What did not make the movie enjoyable was getting my wallet stolen while I was sleeping.
I seriously didn’t even realize that it was rated R. Dirty words aside, it’s completely tame and inoffensive.
And it’s totally one of those “important” movies where uptight parents would let their kids see it, despite the rating.
The only people that swear anymore are 13-17 year-olds and maybe sailors. It’s what makes them so lovable. Sailors, if anyone is paying attention.
God. This movie was so boring that I decided to give this guy in the theater a beej instead of watching it and then when he fell asleep, I took his wallet. LOL!
I read somewhere that all instances of “fuck” are now replaced with “shit.” So I feel confident saying that scene is pretty “shitted.”
Yeah, and editing out the moneyshots in Facial Débutantes 101 will teach boys to have more respect for women.
*pats pockets*
Where the fuck is my wallet??
Fuh-fuh-fuh-fuh-fuh-king lame.
How do we delete our comments?
Nothing funny to say, I’m just savoring the irony of your taking a stance against softening language to reach a bigger audience in a post where you wrote “F_ck f_ckity f_ck”.
Mmmmmmm… iiiiiirony… arglhrglhllll *homerdrool*
Dude, how many motherfucking times do I have to have to say that if it were up to me, I wouldn’t censor my fucking cusswords. Ironic, maybe, but it’s more just the exact same shit I’m bitching about. People’s fucking work blocking software that censors FilmDrunk as porn if I swear and ad reps terrified of scaring people away with naughty F-words. Puuuuuuuke.
I was gonna do a joke about ‘bloody’ being a quasi-swear word in the UK and ‘bloody’ violence being taboo for MPAA ratings but I figured it would be to uppity. Fuckity.
@Vince: I totally get it and wasn’t blaming you, maybe I should have phrased it “where you had to write F_ck…”. If you offend or drive off the 20% of people who do care about “naughty language” then good riddance, I’d rather not deal with those fucking toolboxes in the first place.
Mm-m-m-m-m-McMurphy made them do it!
@ChinoMoreno; +1
“Four crumpets and seven lorries ago, a bobby knickered his crisps in the loo… ”
I didn’t read past that caption because it embodies every silly thing I assume British people use in everyday life at least one of those words every three sentences. Ah the mysteries of the english language.