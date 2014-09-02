The Last Five Years Of Russell Brand’s Life Are Coming To Theaters In A Documentary

Getty Image

In case you’ve missed all of the political activism and cultural revolution grandstanding that pirate-dressed comedian Russell Brand has been participating in over the last few years, don’t worry – he’s had the cameras rolling. It turns out that the former Mr. Katy Perry allowed filmmaker Ondi Timoner and a crew of cameras to follow his every move for the last five years for a new documentary being produced by Mayfair Film Partnership Limited and Interloper, according to Variety. In the bluntly-titled BRAND the Film, fans of the actor and modern philosopher will be able to watch everything from the “spiritual and biographical narrative” of his Messiah Complex tour to his well-publicized marriage to and divorce from Perry.

Just as the Messiah Complex show gave fans some insight into how Brand went from being a substance-abusing comic and Grade A poonhound to a disciple of Gandhi and Malcom X, BRAND the Film will let us watch firsthand as he becomes the “troubled visionary” that recently tore a page from The Daily Show’s book and started trolling Fox News.

Every day of our lives, from the minute we can be marketed to, the myth that becoming famous will make our lives complete, or consuming a certain something will be the answer, is chucked down our throats. Yet, the reality is that the medium ain’t the message. You become famous for what you do, and therefore it’s what you do that matters. This crucial element is overlooked entirely by whole generations of drones who worship at the wrong altar. Russell Brand is a troubled visionary who embraced the superficial and doped up times in which we live, only to find it was an empty proposition. He started a search for meaning, which lead him to dig out his heroes: Gandhi, Malcolm X, Jesus and Ché Guevara – to look at why they did what they did, how they did what they did, and in what ways he might be a little bit like them. He starts writing about them: They are all willing to die for what they believe in, all immortal and timeless due to their singular and unwavering dedication to their cause. This becomes the Messiah Complex show, where Brand skillfully balances philosophy, history and humor, and he embarks on his first-ever world tour. This feature documentary follows his spiritual and biographical narrative through the unfolding journey of this tour and the evolution of this important show and the showman behind it. (Via BRAND the Film’s website)

Speaking of Brand’s new love for taking on Fox News, the actor also made The Bird, which is a short film that documents that ongoing feud. By pre-ordering BRAND, you can get The Bird for free, or you can just search “Russell Brand Fox News” on YouTube and get the basic background. Either way, we are in for a very intimate look inside the man’s presumably well-edited head and heart.