The Last Five Years Of Russell Brand’s Life Are Coming To Theaters In A Documentary

In case you’ve missed all of the political activism and cultural revolution grandstanding that pirate-dressed comedian Russell Brand has been participating in over the last few years, don’t worry – he’s had the cameras rolling. It turns out that the former Mr. Katy Perry allowed filmmaker Ondi Timoner and a crew of cameras to follow his every move for the last five years for a new documentary being produced by Mayfair Film Partnership Limited and Interloper, according to Variety. In the bluntly-titled BRAND the Film, fans of the actor and modern philosopher will be able to watch everything from the “spiritual and biographical narrative” of his Messiah Complex tour to his well-publicized marriage to and divorce from Perry.
Just as the Messiah Complex show gave fans some insight into how Brand went from being a substance-abusing comic and Grade A poonhound to a disciple of Gandhi and Malcom X, BRAND the Film will let us watch firsthand as he becomes the “troubled visionary” that recently tore a page from The Daily Show’s book and started trolling Fox News.
Every day of our lives, from the minute we can be marketed to, the myth that becoming famous will make our lives complete, or consuming a certain something will be the answer, is chucked down our throats. Yet, the reality is that the medium ain’t the message. You become famous for what you do, and therefore it’s what you do that matters. This crucial element is overlooked entirely by whole generations of drones who worship at the wrong altar.
Russell Brand is a troubled visionary who embraced the superficial and doped up times in which we live, only to find it was an empty proposition. He started a search for meaning, which lead him to dig out his heroes: Gandhi, Malcolm X, Jesus and Ché Guevara – to look at why they did what they did, how they did what they did, and in what ways he might be a little bit like them.
He starts writing about them: They are all willing to die for what they believe in, all immortal and timeless due to their singular and unwavering dedication to their cause. This becomes the Messiah Complex show, where Brand skillfully balances philosophy, history and humor, and he embarks on his first-ever world tour.
This feature documentary follows his spiritual and biographical narrative through the unfolding journey of this tour and the evolution of this important show and the showman behind it. (Via BRAND the Film’s website)
Speaking of Brand’s new love for taking on Fox News, the actor also made The Bird, which is a short film that documents that ongoing feud. By pre-ordering BRAND, you can get The Bird for free, or you can just search “Russell Brand Fox News” on YouTube and get the basic background. Either way, we are in for a very intimate look inside the man’s presumably well-edited head and heart.
I’m disappointed that it’s not called My Doc-y Woc.
Exactly! That would have been a much better title!
I’m disappointed that he still pulls an audience big enough to make something like this economically feasible.
“He started a search for meaning, which lead him to dig out his heroes: Gandhi, Malcolm X, Jesus and Ché Guevara”
So basically he’s a first year political science student (and I say this as someone who teaches first year political science).
Not to shit on the guy too much, here, because I think his points are actually mostly valid, but for fuck’s sake, could people stop pretending like he’s the only one saying them, or even the most eloquent? He’s visible, but he’s not a fucking visionary.
@Schnitzel bob you say he’s not the first to say these things? Can you point me in the direction of others who have written/spoken about the ethical viewpoints he subscribes to? that’s not a troll/challenge, it’s a genuine request. I think he has some valid points and i would love to start educating myself from similar sources, i just don’t know where to start. would love some input.
You say he’s visible? is there anyone with similar viewpoints who you feel deserves more of a voice, without ferociously pushing an agenda?
Honest, heartfelt, genuine request. Please and thank you…
They’ll be lining up around the block! We Yanks LOVE him. Love!!
I’ve read some articles this guy wrote and watched a couple of his videos, and honestly, this guy has a voice, is intelligent and eloquent in his ideas (even if I don’t agree with some of them).
Having said that, Idon’t really care about his documentary, I don’t have any interest in it.
The title of the film should be “Pompous!”
HOW DARE THAT MAN TALK ABOUT POLITICS WHEN HE IS FAMOUS, HURF BLURF DURF!
He has some good shtick but he’s eating up my potential market share.
YES! Really looking forward to this documentary!! We love him in Australia. He takes such a deep and honest look at all issues. Such an intriguing man and significantly more articulate than any politician I’ve ever heard speak. Stop hating on him. He’s smart enough to look between the lines of what we’re told by the media and even if you don’t agree with his point of view, at least give him credit for voicing an alternative view to consider.
You could say the same thing about Charlie Sheen and the 9/11 Truther movement.
Damn, fighting Fox News? I’m glad we’ve finally found a lame comedian and box-office cameo to fight the good fight!
This should be on a double-feature with the Justin Beiber documentary. That way I could not watch them both at the same time.
Can’t wait to watch this train wreck….
Quit trying to make Russel Brand happen. It’s not going to happen.
Ugh, I can see where both sides of the Russell Brand debate are coming from. One one hand, he is surprisingly eloquent, quick on his feet, and seems to be genuinely altruistic in his goals or whatever. On the other hand, he is a smarmy know-it-all and is infuriatingly condescending. More importantly, I think he should start a music summer program and call it Russell Brand Band Camp.
All these peeps saying he is a c**t etc? Do you actually know him personally? And i have just read people saying they hope he dies too? Wow what a lovely attitude to have that is i have sooo much respect for him changing his life he is also a very intelligent person maybe you guys are just peed off cos not many peeps would want to watch a documentary on your lives? Just a thought…..
