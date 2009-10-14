THIS PARROT MOVIE SOUNDS AWESOME

Senior Editor
10.14.09 32 Comments

This news comes from Variety.  The best part is, this is the article in its entirety:

Rachel Nichols (“Star Trek”) has joined the cast of “The Loop.” Nichols plays Fiona, a librarian who joins a highway patrolman to uncover the mysteries behind the cryptic sayings spoken by an ancient parrot. Nichols was most recently seen in “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.”

Okay I lied, the best part was actually definitely the thing about the parrot.  So it’s basically like National Treasure, except this time, instead of a map on the back of the Declaration of Independence, a parrot.  National Treasure: Bird of Secrets.  No word on who’ll play the highway patrolman, but is it just me, or is this role absolutely screaming for Nic Cage?  “What is it, bird?  WHAT IS IT, BIRD!? WHATISITBIRD WHATISITBIRD WHATISITBIRD?!?”  See also: “THE BEAK! NO, NOT THE BEAK!! AAUGGH IT’S IN MY EYES!!”

In barely related but awesome news, there’s a death metal band called Hatebeak with a parrot for a lead singer:

Around The Web

TAGSBIRD OF SECRETSHATEBEAKnic cageNOT THE BEESparrotsRACHEL NICHOLSTHE LOOPWHY IS IT BURNED

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 20 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP