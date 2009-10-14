THIS PARROT MOVIE SOUNDS AWESOME

This news comes from Variety. The best part is, this is the article in its entirety:

Rachel Nichols (“Star Trek”) has joined the cast of “The Loop.” Nichols plays Fiona, a librarian who joins a highway patrolman to uncover the mysteries behind the cryptic sayings spoken by an ancient parrot. Nichols was most recently seen in “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.”

Okay I lied, the best part was actually definitely the thing about the parrot. So it’s basically like National Treasure, except this time, instead of a map on the back of the Declaration of Independence, a parrot. National Treasure: Bird of Secrets. No word on who’ll play the highway patrolman, but is it just me, or is this role absolutely screaming for Nic Cage? “What is it, bird? WHAT IS IT, BIRD!? WHATISITBIRD WHATISITBIRD WHATISITBIRD?!?” See also: “THE BEAK! NO, NOT THE BEAK!! AAUGGH IT’S IN MY EYES!!”

In barely related but awesome news, there’s a death metal band called Hatebeak with a parrot for a lead singer: