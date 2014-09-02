‘The Maze Runner’ Featurette Explains The Rules Of Maze Running

Do you like The Hunger Games? Do you like the Saw movies? Do you like watching sweaty teenage boys running from danger? Are you an adult? THEN YOU ARE GROSS AND SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF! However if you are, in fact, a teenager then you are going to absolutely love this newly released “featurette” (AKA promo) for the new Hunger Games acolyte The Maze Runner. If you are unfamiliar with The Maze Runner, here is a little synopsis courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter:

The Fox film centers on Thomas (O’Brien), a teenager who wakes up in a region by roughly 50 other boys and surrounded by a deadly maze. He has no memory of his past and does not know why he has been brought there.

That’s a pretty good elevator pitch. For those of you too lazy to watch the trailer, here is a break down of the RULES OF MAZING: