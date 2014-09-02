‘The Maze Runner’ Featurette Explains The Rules Of Maze Running

Do you like The Hunger Games? Do you like the Saw movies? Do you like watching sweaty teenage boys running from danger? Are you an adult? THEN YOU ARE GROSS AND SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF! However if you are, in fact, a teenager then you are going to absolutely love this newly released “featurette” (AKA promo) for the new Hunger Games acolyte The Maze Runner. If you are unfamiliar with The Maze Runner, here is a little synopsis courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter:
The Fox film centers on Thomas (O’Brien), a teenager who wakes up in a region by roughly 50 other boys and surrounded by a deadly maze. He has no memory of his past and does not know why he has been brought there.
That’s a pretty good elevator pitch. For those of you too lazy to watch the trailer, here is a break down of the RULES OF MAZING:
- Rule #1: Report to the map room – This is a room with a 3-D model of the very maze that they will be forced to run through.
- Rule #2: Receive your section assignments – Not sure what this means. But in college I had to go to section once a week and pretend that I was present during the lecture.
- Rule #3: Gear up – Seems less like a rule and more like a recommendation. But then again, I’ve never been trapped in a maze against my will.
- Rule #4: Run – Duh
- Rule #5: Never stop running – This seems kind of flexible. I imagine that some of the teenagers have to stop for a few moments, at least for long enough to let some dialogue happen. I mean, the whole movie can’t be just running, can it?
- Rule #6: Come back before the doors close – This is a tricky situation. Because if they don’t make it back before they doors close, they die. But if they do make it back before the doors close, they have to keep being in the movie.
- Rule #7: If you survive, we do it all over again the next day – Not if we walk out of the theater, we don’t.
Mna, can’t wait to see The Hunger Maze Divergence
before the twilight of the new moon.
The maze runner is nothing like. There’s no repressive government, there’s no romantic subplot, the main character is a boy, there’s mystery and suspense.
Think about The maze runner as Lord of the flies meets the tv series lost.
I hope they make a movie of my Maze Runner erotic fanfiction ( © Cumfart Frostpussy )
I feel bad for the state of Young Adult literature nowadays. What happened to the classics like Lord of The Flies or Catcher in the Rye? They should make those into modern movies!!
Skewing a little younger, how bout a gritty take on James and the Giant Peach? Or How To Eat Fried Worms where the young protagonist goes on a killing spree hiding kids bodies in the woods and planting worm farms in their decaying carcasses.
It could be called, “How to Eat Fried Maggots.”
Or Ender’s Game! How about The Giver?
…oh shit.
@Hobo Spices I just finished the Giver, then I went and read about the movie on wiki. Aside from the names of the characters being the same I wouldn’t believe it to be the same story. Not only did they shoehorn Meryl Streep in there they also pulled a love story in. Whatever, I think the kid is dead at the end of the book, but that’s just my take. I’d say spoiler, but its left open to interpretation.
What are you talking about? This book is Lord of the flies! The author was hugely inspired by it. If you enjoyed both films versions of Lord of the flies and want to see them on a modern version you’ll enjoy this film.
I don’t have a good opinion on the books because they lack something that Lord of the flies had, but that something seems to have been fixed in the movie. The director Wes Ball will become a favorite of the sci.fi fans, more than James cameron, Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg. Mark my words.
Give the first book a chance. It’s not perfect but it’s very much Lord of the flies.
Gotta include a reference to The Cube in the mashup. I consider that one a classic. [www.imdb.com]
YOU ARE GROSS AND SHOULD BE ASHAMED OF YOURSELF!
Yeah, yeah…
Is there a quicksand trap in this mofo? Cuz that would be HAWT.
Why do they need to keep running? They have until the end of the day to get out right?
They should make a sport out of this, I’d watch the shit out of it.
Is this the new Seltzer & Friedberg joint? SO PUMPED!
I didn’t see any Indians running with corn.
I’m 23, I’m not a tween and I’m not at all ashamed to read YA. In fact most of the people in their 30’s I know read manga and GOOD YA books and feel not ashamed about it. Stories are stories, it doesn’t matter if the main character is a monster, a young magician, a jagger, a robot. If a movie is good people should see it. It sounds like the author of this blog wants to keep adults to see this movie which is a shame. The movie’s premise is unique, there’s no teen romance, epic special effects, epic production desing and score, clever special effects and the director is the next James cameron/Guillermo del toro/ Christopher Nolan/ steven spielberg. Mark my words.Or better search in youtube the short film Ruin.
The director took a lot of inspiration from Terence Malick filmography and says he wanted to make this movie Lord of the flies meets Lost. That’s just epic.