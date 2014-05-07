The Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers Are Being Rebooted For A Film Franchise

Next up on the great, endless list of movies, TV shows, books and toys that Hollywood studios will “reboot” and repackage for a new generation of viewers and merchandise buyers is the beloved TV series, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers. According to Deadline, Lionsgate is teaming with Saban Brands to bring the Power Rangers back to the big screen for a potential new franchise, which sounds easy in theory, but seeing as the 1995 film of the same name grossed an adequate $66 million on a $15 million budget and 1997’s Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie was pretty much dead at the box office, they’ve got their work cut out for them.
For starters, Lionsgate is going to need a hell of an idea to bring the Power Rangers roaring back, a la the Transformers, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and whatever other awesome toys we played with as kids.
The new film will cast a new group of high school kids who mix their studies and social lives with the mission to save the world.
Oh, okay. Well, I’m sure Lionsgate will make up for the unoriginal, stale and cookie cutter plot with some great action and not whatever that terribly-edited Japanese monster-fighting stock footage was supposed to be. I don’t know, maybe I’m just bitter about this stupid idea because it’s 2014 and we’ve had four Transformers movies, two Godzilla reboots, countless comic book films and comic book reboots, and even a giant robot-fights-kaiju movie with Pacific Rim, and Hollywood can’t get its crap together and make a Voltron movie already.
I can almost hear Taylor Kitsch’s voice saying, “And I’ll form head!” In the meantime, $10 says Olivia Munn plays the Pink Power Ranger.
PLEASE explain and/or show how all the Rangers end up in the control room of the MegaZord!!!
It’s the 9th wonder of the world.
Not all the “Ranger” stuff was recycled footage from the Japanese Sentai show. The American production crew did make their own sets and costumes. Which explains why sometimes characters and costumes looked different. My dumb ass never even realized this shit until a friend told me nearly 10 years later. As a kid, I only knew that “Well, I guess they just got another actress to play Rita, and they decided to ‘tweak’ the costumes each season”.
My issue, each Ranger’s Dino Zord has a cockpit. Then, when they form the Dino MegaZord and the Rangers magically appear in the Dino MegaZord’s control room. HOW?!?!?! How do the Rangers get from their Dino Zord’s cockpit to the MegaZord’s control room?!?!?
When I brought this up on an IO9 post, [io9.com], someone pointed out when the Rangers form the Dino MegaZord, Kimberly, the Pink Ranger, appears in the MegaZord control room BEFORE her Pterodactyl syncs/joins with the Dino MegaZord.
Have you ever noticed how they left one G off of Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers? That missing g is how they get from zord to zord. It’s a G thing.
How long before there’s a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers porn parody? I’ll bet the original pink ranger is looking for work.
Mighty Squirtin Power Bottom Rangers
Mighty Golden Shower Rangers
Mighty Morphin Prolapsed Rangers.
Canada has lots of strip clubs then, eh? or is she on Rob Ford’s payroll/pimp hand?
@Thanksgiving Chimp : Maple syrup commercials don’t pay the bills.
Amy Jo Johnson isn’t even FROM Canada. She’s from Cape Cod, YA FAHCKIN QUEEAH.
Mighty Merkin’d Brownhole Bangers
I can only imagine how Tumblr will react to the “WHITE POWER Ranger” in this day and age. Man I miss the racist 90s.
BLACK POWER Ranger, well our work here is done.
I recently watched the entirety of The Shield, and was pleasantly surprised to see the original Black Ranger in a reoccurring role. Same with seeing the original Yellow Ranger as a villain in The Crow: City of Angels (though, Thomas Jane aside, that movie blew).
Good for him, I thought his career peaked with Backyard Dogs.
Nah, this time the Pink Power Ranger will be a gay guy, and the Yellow one won’t be Asian and the Black one won’t be African-American. It’s a re-VISIONING.
They will, however, add a Green Power Ranger who’s Irish and a Plaid Power Ranger who’s Scots.
And a Camouflage Power Ranger who’s a redneck and keeps saying things like “I can’t figger out this gol-durned robot thang.”
And Tobias Funke is the blue ranger.
Am I doing this right?
There will be 50 new power rangers, one for each of the “genders” on facebook.
The actor who played the original Blue Ranger was gay in real life and was constantly harassed, which is why he left the show.
My kids watch newer versions of Power Rangers, so when I’m bored I do light reading…. and it turns out the original MMPR were severely criticized for making Black Ranger black and Yellow Ranger Asian, which is why in the mid-series refresh roles were changed around.
Also, mockery aside, 5 through 8 year old kids still eat this shit up. My kids’ cant remember what htey did in school when I ask at dinner, but if you need to know the details of a Nighlok attack from Super Samurai Rangers, they’ll give it to you in spades, plus which MegaZord fought them, what new Disc was earned, and that Dad really, really likes Emily the Yellow Samurai Ranger.
@Captain Shimmer He was on the show for like 5 seasons? I believe he was gay, but I don’t believe he left due to harassment. He would have left years before that if true, right?
This is only interesting because Andy Dwyer seems to have made it happen: [www.youtube.com]
Good God that is glorious.
Chris Pratt has special powers!! First he predicted his Jurassic Park role two years before it happened. Now he’s single handedly responsible for bringing the Power Rangers back.
WAIT!!?!?
If Andy brought back the Power Rangers, maybe part of the agreement is he gets to play one of the Rangers or do stunt work on the show. This would explain his arm injury in the 3 year jump!!!
They should get Bryan Cranston to reprise his Power Ranger roles and keep his reboot streak going (Total Recall, Godzilla).
It better be gritty.
Came in here just to say this. Better be dark and gritty as fuck. That Angel Grove Juice Bar better be a fucking transient dive bar (like the biker bar in True Detective) and Rita better be a morally grey freedom fighter from Afghanistan.
Also Tommy can’t play the flute anymore to get his Zord. He’s gotta whip out a Mac and play some Dubstep.
Full on penetration or I’m out.
Most important question: Will Bulk and Skull be in it?
This would be awesome if they could get the rights to do a Power Rangers-Pokemon crossover.
And by “awesome,” I mean “twice as stupid.”
Tila Tequila as Rita Repulsa or GTFO.
My vote goes to Bai Ling. That woman is a hot mess.
Bring back Amy Jo Johnson. That chick ushered in a world of boners for me.
I would like to double down on your bet, Burnsy. ITS THE ROLE OLIVIA MUNN WAS BORN TO PLAY!!!
IMO, this has Emile Hirsch written all over it.
banner pic: Alan Thicke is blue ranger and Wayne Brady is black ranger
Also, this show is why I have boner association with the name “Kimberly”
True story: as a kid I thought the actor that played the Red Ranger looked like one of my friends. Now that the actor is fat, he does even more lol.
In some gym somewhere, Jason David Frank is sitting and staring at his cell phone.
Hold on, I’m going deep nerd.
All the asinine crap from those first seasons are still canon in the extended series TO THIS DAY. The most recent season involves pirate rangers (yes, really) using little key chotchkies turn into old rangers like these. So why reboot the original misappropriated idea? I say it’s to break free of the japanese shooting schedule, and so they can use cgi that looks better that a syfy original movie.
It’s funny, naysayers today would criticize how dumb american kids must be if this show is still popular over 20 years later, without even knowing that the show has been famous in Japan since the mid 70’s, lol.
What the he’ll do we have to do to get a Captain Planet movie? The false outrage from Fox and inevitable Daily Show takedown alone would be worth it.
Now I have the Voltron music jammed in my head. THANKS OBAMA
Just market it as a documentary that proves humans rode dinosaurs and you can rope in that Bible Belt money.
Rubik’s cube movie now!
[www.youtube.com]
This is how it should be done…fights towards the end of the video 4:22
“You where beated by human Jonny Cage” can’t beat that argument.
Woof. No thanks, I’ll sit this one out.