In Honor Of Its 25th Anniversary: The Most Important Lessons We Learned From ‘Tango And Cash’

The awesome movies were few and far between in 1989. Gleaming the Cube, Who’s Harry Crumb?, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, UHF, and The Punisher come to mind, among several others. And then there were the two perfect movies of 1989. One was Road House, an ass-kicking classic released in May, destined to become the greatest movie ever made about bar bouncers. The other was actually one of the last films released in 1989, on December 22 to be precise. That film was Tango & Cash, arguably the dumbest, funniest, sloppiest, and most ridiculous action buddy comedy ever made, and therefore one of the best films ever produced, at least by my standards.
Unfortunately, a lot of the so-called “critics” out there don’t share my fascination with this epic Los Angeles cop adventure that starred Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell, Jack Palance, and a score of familiar 80s movie supporting actors. That’s why I’m going to set the record straight on this wonderful film 25 years later with these very important lessons that I learned while watching Tango & Cash (twice) for its anniversary yesterday.
1) This movie’s production history deserves a movie of its own.
Perhaps the most interesting thing about Tango & Cash is that the role of Gabriel Cash was originally supposed to be played by Patrick Swayze. Had he not had the strong intuition to bail on this project, the film might not have ever been the same, especially since he was replaced by Kurt Russell, who previously starred in Big Trouble in Little China, which is the greatest movie ever made. The addition of Russell, of course, made Tango & Cash the perfect gem that it is, but much more importantly, Swayze left to star in Road House. Basically, had Swayze played Cash, 1989 would have been deprived of its two best movies.
Aside from that factoid, Tango & Cash was ultimately way over budget by the time filming was wrapped, as Warner Bros. switched directors during filming, and brought in other writers and editors to keep tinkering with the concept and script. Celebrated film director and writer Andrei Konchalovsky famously soured on Hollywood because of the demand for commercial films, and mainly because he didn’t like how producers always had to have their say in every aspect of the film. Tango & Cash was a prime example of that, as he was booted near the end of filming.
It’s a good thing, though, because WB brought in Albert Magnoli to finish the film, and he was responsible for the amazing chase scene around the bad guy’s hideout at the end. Just because a film might have been considered a bomb, doesn’t mean it was the bomb. Food for thought.
2) All movies should start out with a cool catchphrase, spoken by one of the stars.
As Tango & Cash opens, Stallone mumbles, “Okay… let’s do it.” I have no idea why. It just happens and the movie is so much better off for it. It’s a lot like when Jim Carrey raps with Tone Loc at the end of Ace Ventura, but so much more macho.
3) Nothing is more important in a badass’s life than a one-liner.
The opening chase (which was a knockoff of Jackie Chan’s Police Story) features a hell of an exchange between Stallone and the bad guy with the huge jaw. But the cherry on top is when jaw guy says, “F*ck you,” and Stallone responds, “I prefer blondes.” Amazingly, that’s actually the film’s appetizer. Between the incredibly flirty prison shower scene and the final shootout at the bad guy’s hideout, this film is packed with wonderful exchanges that sound like they were written on the spot by Stallone. My favorites include:
- “Where the hell did you learn to drive?” “Stevie Wonder.”
- “We’re on fire.” “Yeah, we’re cooking now.”
- “Why is yours bigger than mine?” “Genetics.”
There’s also a strange running joke of the characters asking, “Is that a proposal?” Basically, there is a really strong sexual tension between Tango and Cash throughout the film, but it’s masked by all of the shooting and gun-measuring.
4) Los Angeles cops should always drive the nicest cars.
Tango drives a 1989 Cadillac Allante convertible (above). This makes sense, though, because he’s also a big player in the stock market, and the only reason that he’s a cop is for the action (which, when he said that, made me realize that Mike Lowry from Bad Boys is such a ripoff). As Cash so eloquently put it, he’s Armani with a badge. Another great one-liner, if you’re keeping track. But blue collar Cash isn’t exactly driving around in a beat up El Camino.
He’s inexplicably driving a ’59 Corvette convertible in the beginning of the film, and he just parks it in a garage in his rundown L.A. apartment like it’s just another car. But aside from the sacrilege of not taking proper care of such a beautiful car, I’m not concerned with the validity of him owning it as much as I want to know how he got it. I assume that he took it from a drug kingpin in a daring raid, and that’s why we needed this to be a franchise full of sequels and prequels. Just as Tango and Cash were almost robbed of their lives by being thrown in prison, we were robbed of multiple films and merchandising that included Kurt Russell-endorsed home mullet-poofing kits.
5) The safest place for your “dancer” sister is in L.A.
The only real subplot of T&C is Tango’s smoking hot younger sister, played by the real and spectacular Teri Hatcher, as she is a “dancer” at an upscale L.A. night club that costs $5 to get in. I only point that out because I assume that five bucks in 1989 could buy a trunk full of cocaine. Hatcher’s Kiki dreamed of taking her “dancing” on the road, but Tango wasn’t cool with it, and his word was final, because he paid her rent with all of the money that he makes in the stock market. Naturally, if you want your “dancer” sister to be safe, you keep her “dancing” in L.A., where everyone will treat her with respect.
My goodness I love this movie. Put it on a rotation with Commando and Road House, and I’d never leave the house.
No love for Die Hard?
Die Hard is too good. These titles are dumb fun. DH can go along with T2 and Lethal Weapon 1 and 2. Oh, and I vote to add Action Jackson and/or Bloodsport to Rob’s list.
Die Hard’s not really in the same category because its not as fucking cheesy.
Throw in Eye of the Tiger starring Gary Busey and were going from a cheese fest to a CheeseFestival of awesomeness.
Would Carl Weather’s “Action Jackson” be in that CheeseFestival of awesomeness to?
Two things:
BTILC IS the greatest movie of all time.
I’ve wanted that stupid van since I was a kid.
+1 to both points.
Also: glasses = smart.
He reminds us of this by pushing them up after he speaks.
This was a great read. I watched this so many times as a youngster.
Can we get a review of 1988’s excellent and convoluted buddy drama, Tequila Sunrise, starring Kurt Russel and Mel Gibson? Many lessons to be learned from that film as well.
Tequila Sunrise is on STARZ/Encore this month.
Oh Lord, I forgot about that one.
You guys sure are spelling “Soldier” funny
I think a lot of people need to give “Escape From LA” another watch. It’s oddly both a good action movie AND a terrible one at the same time. Kurt is badass as always, the social commentary ios of course always relevant no matter what year it is (both in real life or the movie) but my God, those “special” effects looks like they belong in a PS1 game cutscene.
I still use Why is your’s bigger than mine? Genetics. whenever I can.
Also, Terri Hatcher never got in the same ballpark of hot again. She was the Mark Rypien of late 80’s early 90’s hot chicks.
Man this movie. Is anyone wearing a duster in this movie? I cant remember.
My parents had this movie on VHS, and I would seriously watch this on repeat every weekend and all summer vacation. This and Predator. AND of course BTILC.
Kurt Russell needs a holiday in his name.
Saw this in the theater when I was 18. Twice, I think (dollar movie theaters used to be a thing). Loved it then and need to catch it again sometime. 80’s and 90’s Terri Hatcher were the best Terri Hatchers. Awesome write-up.
Fav part though was the mocking. Kurt does a spot-on impression of Sly at one point.
Ha yeah. “You don’t know SHIT!!”
My 2nd favorite non-Rocky/non-Rambo Sly flick. Cobra will always be my favorite.
If I didn’t know any better, I would say you need to show Maniac Cop a bit more respect.
If Burnsy isn’t careful he’ll get his soul took, then he’ll be trapped for all eternity in a glowing cockring
Burnsy, your love for this flick seeps through the monitor. Well done.
No love for “Rambo is a pussy”? And then BLAM cocaine oil-tanker gunshot! SO DOPE. That line is killer.
Tango and Cash is fucking stellar. One of my favorite movies ever made. Also, don’t forget the completely superfluous car-sex titty shot when Cash is chasing the dude around the underground parking lot. It has absolutely no reason to be there other than to show titties. And I’m not arguing with it at all. That’s just the film that Tango and Cash is.
And the Harold Faltermeyer score fucking HITS.
Damn right. Everyone gives the Axel Foley theme way too much love. The Top Gun, The Running Man, and T&C scores are better.
I love that hollywood pretended to not know how cocaine works for the longest time.
Also, I want a DVD with these two running commentary over the film the whole time. That would be awesome.
Tango and Cash > Big Trouble in Little China
aaaand, fuck you very much.
LOVE this write up. All of it. Thank you, Uproxx- Happy holidays! ;)
“Big Trouble in Little China, which is the greatest movie ever made.”
This bears repeating even when discussing movies that don’t involve Kurt Russell, because it’s the truest statement on the internet. A universal fact.
Every time I watch this majestic movie I can’t help but stare at Kurt’s fantastic hair. It’s like a co-star and should have it’s name shown after the title.
It warms my heart to finally see other people giving due praise to this movie, as I have done for years and been meet with quizzical looks and the phrase, “Have you seen Rush Hour?” (Seriously, that just happened when I brought up this very article).
Now I just need to find those like minded brillIant people who share my fondness for Waterworld.
Jeanne Tripplehorn’s breasts were responsible for some of my earliest faps (between this and Basic Instinct, god damn.)
Waterworld, yes. I’m here for you.
I’m pretty pissed about your description in #15. Cash undeniably receives anal penetration and you mock it up to being just a massage… Not cool.
I’m glad to see someone at uproxx loves this movie as much as I do.
So no love for Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins????
What he said!
#4 – thats a 1962 corvette
There was a video on YouTube that combined the ending of True Detective with the ending of Tango and Cash. Then it got taken down and I was disappointed, because it was awesome.
How can you not love Michael Jeter, Clint Howard and Roy Brocksmith all in the same movie?
Brion James’ accent was absolutely the worst of all time, and that does factor in any time Kevin Costner has attempted one. But, at least James’ was (purposely?) funny and over-the-top.
My buddy and I met Richard Z’Dar at a comic con up in Detroit. Really nice guy. The best part was he remembered his lines from the “You broke that jaw?” scene when they first go to prison and let us re-enact it with him.
Thanks for mentioning Gleaming the Cube as an example of an awesome film.
Do any of you remember that when it was broadcast on TV the film was renamed A Brother’s Justice?
Suck on that Edge of Tomorrow/Live Die Repeat.
So stupid its funny moment when someone says to Stallone, “Who do you think you are, Rambo?” To which Stallone replies, “Rambo’s a pussy,” and then shoots a truck full of cocaine.
Who holds the pink slip, Satan?