In Honor Of Its 25th Anniversary: The Most Important Lessons We Learned From ‘Tango And Cash’

There were a lot of really good movies made in 1989. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade led the way at the box office, while Michael Keaton established himself as the best Batman in Hollywood decades before Christian Bale would growl his way through Chris Nolan’s triology. Marty McFly gave us the Hoverboard in Back to the Future Part II, and Robin Williams made us shout, “Oh captain, my captain!” from the top of our desks in Dead Poets Society. Yes, those were certainly really good movies, perhaps even great. But they certainly weren’t awesome.

The awesome movies were few and far between in 1989. Gleaming the Cube, Who’s Harry Crumb?, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, UHF, and The Punisher come to mind, among several others. And then there were the two perfect movies of 1989. One was Road House, an ass-kicking classic released in May, destined to become the greatest movie ever made about bar bouncers. The other was actually one of the last films released in 1989, on December 22 to be precise. That film was Tango & Cash, arguably the dumbest, funniest, sloppiest, and most ridiculous action buddy comedy ever made, and therefore one of the best films ever produced, at least by my standards.

Unfortunately, a lot of the so-called “critics” out there don’t share my fascination with this epic Los Angeles cop adventure that starred Sylvester Stallone, Kurt Russell, Jack Palance, and a score of familiar 80s movie supporting actors. That’s why I’m going to set the record straight on this wonderful film 25 years later with these very important lessons that I learned while watching Tango & Cash (twice) for its anniversary yesterday.

1) This movie’s production history deserves a movie of its own.

Perhaps the most interesting thing about Tango & Cash is that the role of Gabriel Cash was originally supposed to be played by Patrick Swayze. Had he not had the strong intuition to bail on this project, the film might not have ever been the same, especially since he was replaced by Kurt Russell, who previously starred in Big Trouble in Little China, which is the greatest movie ever made. The addition of Russell, of course, made Tango & Cash the perfect gem that it is, but much more importantly, Swayze left to star in Road House. Basically, had Swayze played Cash, 1989 would have been deprived of its two best movies.

Aside from that factoid, Tango & Cash was ultimately way over budget by the time filming was wrapped, as Warner Bros. switched directors during filming, and brought in other writers and editors to keep tinkering with the concept and script. Celebrated film director and writer Andrei Konchalovsky famously soured on Hollywood because of the demand for commercial films, and mainly because he didn’t like how producers always had to have their say in every aspect of the film. Tango & Cash was a prime example of that, as he was booted near the end of filming.

It’s a good thing, though, because WB brought in Albert Magnoli to finish the film, and he was responsible for the amazing chase scene around the bad guy’s hideout at the end. Just because a film might have been considered a bomb, doesn’t mean it was the bomb. Food for thought.

2) All movies should start out with a cool catchphrase, spoken by one of the stars.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As Tango & Cash opens, Stallone mumbles, “Okay… let’s do it.” I have no idea why. It just happens and the movie is so much better off for it. It’s a lot like when Jim Carrey raps with Tone Loc at the end of Ace Ventura, but so much more macho.

3) Nothing is more important in a badass’s life than a one-liner.

The opening chase (which was a knockoff of Jackie Chan’s Police Story) features a hell of an exchange between Stallone and the bad guy with the huge jaw. But the cherry on top is when jaw guy says, “F*ck you,” and Stallone responds, “I prefer blondes.” Amazingly, that’s actually the film’s appetizer. Between the incredibly flirty prison shower scene and the final shootout at the bad guy’s hideout, this film is packed with wonderful exchanges that sound like they were written on the spot by Stallone. My favorites include:

“Where the hell did you learn to drive?” “Stevie Wonder.”

“We’re on fire.” “Yeah, we’re cooking now.”

“Why is yours bigger than mine?” “Genetics.”

There’s also a strange running joke of the characters asking, “Is that a proposal?” Basically, there is a really strong sexual tension between Tango and Cash throughout the film, but it’s masked by all of the shooting and gun-measuring.

4) Los Angeles cops should always drive the nicest cars.

Tango drives a 1989 Cadillac Allante convertible (above). This makes sense, though, because he’s also a big player in the stock market, and the only reason that he’s a cop is for the action (which, when he said that, made me realize that Mike Lowry from Bad Boys is such a ripoff). As Cash so eloquently put it, he’s Armani with a badge. Another great one-liner, if you’re keeping track. But blue collar Cash isn’t exactly driving around in a beat up El Camino.

He’s inexplicably driving a ’59 Corvette convertible in the beginning of the film, and he just parks it in a garage in his rundown L.A. apartment like it’s just another car. But aside from the sacrilege of not taking proper care of such a beautiful car, I’m not concerned with the validity of him owning it as much as I want to know how he got it. I assume that he took it from a drug kingpin in a daring raid, and that’s why we needed this to be a franchise full of sequels and prequels. Just as Tango and Cash were almost robbed of their lives by being thrown in prison, we were robbed of multiple films and merchandising that included Kurt Russell-endorsed home mullet-poofing kits.

5) The safest place for your “dancer” sister is in L.A.

The only real subplot of T&C is Tango’s smoking hot younger sister, played by the real and spectacular Teri Hatcher, as she is a “dancer” at an upscale L.A. night club that costs $5 to get in. I only point that out because I assume that five bucks in 1989 could buy a trunk full of cocaine. Hatcher’s Kiki dreamed of taking her “dancing” on the road, but Tango wasn’t cool with it, and his word was final, because he paid her rent with all of the money that he makes in the stock market. Naturally, if you want your “dancer” sister to be safe, you keep her “dancing” in L.A., where everyone will treat her with respect.