THE MOST MASCULINE-SMELLING MORNING LINKS EVER

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
- The Five Greatest Jobs in the Entertainment Industry, by Danger Guererro. Dude, you didn’t need to add “Danger” to the name. With a Mexican name it’s implied. |Uproxx|
- Joe Buck Live probably canceled. Ha, suck a d*ck, Joe Buck. |WithLeather|
- “Sarah Palin joins the Dwarf and Cake Channel.” |WarmingGlow|
- Riding a scooter: flaming gay. Riding a flame-shooting scooter: totally hetero. |GammaSquad|
- Here’s a piece on Frank Mir’s fight this weekend that I disagree with about 85%. “Best stand up in the division.” Uh, yeah, if you don’t count Dos Santos or Pat Barry. |BleacherReport|
- This lady is out of control! |Urlesque|
- 48, that’s right, 48, parenting fails. |ForkParty|
- Avatar 2 will be even more original than the first one. |CollegeHumor|
- Stephanie Pratt promises the last season of the Hills will be the “best ever.” Tough competition. |InsideTV|
- Doc Gooden’s greatest mug shots. |CoedMagazine|
- Five crazy rubik’s cube videos. |UnrealityMag|
- The Dos Equis guy’s cousin: The Least Interesting Man in the World. |Atom|
- Ginger kid responds to South Park. Jesus, we’re raising a generation of aspiring reality TV stars, aren’t we. |ScreenJunkies|
- Babies with laser eyes. |HolyTaco|
Thanks to Michelle for the hot cologne tips
Tiberuis: 60% of the time, it works every time.
I bet Tiberius smells like the captain’s log.
Tiberius: Set Phasers on Skunk.
South Park better watch out for that angry ginger kid.
His only weakness is sunlight.
Beam me up, Smelly.
Tiberius: made from real Roddenberry extract.
It’s made with real bits of real Klingon, so you know it’s good.
“The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the … PHEW, that’s ripe!”
That’s a captain’s cologne? Smells more like number one…
I’ll wait for Chekov because I’m sure it will well weally wood.
“Hi, I’m television’s Captain Kirk of the USS Enterprise. Has it been a while since you’ve entered her prize? Well one dab of this on your jowls and you’ll be warping into so many wormholes you’ll Qaplah.”
“Aaaaaand cut!”
“Alright, I gotta run. Daddy’s got a commercial with that fucking E*trade baby on the other lot.”
DRAKKAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHN!!!
If you apply one drop of Tiberius combined with two drops of Mandom, you’re legally required to challenge Vladimir Putin and his pet bear to a death match.
I wore some Tiberius out to the bars last night. Not only did I get in four fights and lose all of them but my dad died
Damn you, Burns. I was looking for that joke for 2 hours…
Officer Fekl’hr to the bridge, ASAKP.
“It’s ripe, Jim, but not as we know it…”
Blue ladies, look at your blue man. Now look at me. Now back at your blue man. Now look at me. I have a phaser. Blue man. Back at me. The phaser is now an 18″ gold dildo. Back to your blue man. Now back at me. The gold dildo is now a tribble. Look how cute it is. Did you know that tribbles are practically born pregnant? Did you know that I’m in the captain’s chair of the Enterprise?
Why doesn’t the captain’s chair ever have a seatbelt?
I hope that ginger kid never stops making videos.
Yeah, suck a duck, Joe Buck!
I’d pay good money to watch Bill Shatner re-enact the “I’m on a horse” Old Spice Commercial with Tiberius.
“Look….at your….Captain, now back….at me, now…back to your….Captain, now back…at me. Sadly…..he isn’t me”