THE MOST MASCULINE-SMELLING MORNING LINKS EVER

DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS

  • The Five Greatest Jobs in the Entertainment Industry, by Danger Guererro.  Dude, you didn’t need to add “Danger” to the name.  With a Mexican name it’s implied. |Uproxx|
  • Joe Buck Live probably canceled.  Ha, suck a d*ck, Joe Buck.  |WithLeather|
  • “Sarah Palin joins the Dwarf and Cake Channel.” |WarmingGlow|
  • Riding a scooter: flaming gay. Riding a flame-shooting scooter: totally hetero. |GammaSquad|
  • Here’s a piece on Frank Mir’s fight this weekend that I disagree with about 85%. “Best stand up in the division.”  Uh, yeah, if you don’t count Dos Santos or Pat Barry. |BleacherReport|
  • This lady is out of control! |Urlesque|
  • 48, that’s right, 48, parenting fails. |ForkParty|
  • Avatar 2 will be even more original than the first one. |CollegeHumor|
  • Stephanie Pratt promises the last season of the Hills will be the “best ever.”  Tough competition. |InsideTV|
  • Doc Gooden’s greatest mug shots. |CoedMagazine|
  • Five crazy rubik’s cube videos. |UnrealityMag|
  • The Dos Equis guy’s cousin: The Least Interesting Man in the World. |Atom|
  • Ginger kid responds to South Park.  Jesus, we’re raising a generation of aspiring reality TV stars, aren’t we. |ScreenJunkies|
  • Babies with laser eyes. |HolyTaco|

