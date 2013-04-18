The New ‘Lone Ranger’ Trailer Looks Pretty Familiar, Too

Another day, another summer blockbuster trailer, friends. It’s almost as if it’s about time to unleash one of my award-winning Summer Movie Guides on us. What? A piece of paper with my dog’s paw print stamped on it is an award. You’re just jealous you don’t have one.

Anyway, in keeping with today’s theme of this year’s big action films that look awfully familiar, the newest trailer for The Lone Ranger has arrived, and it features Johnny Depp at his most face-painted while Armie Hammer continues his transition into a leading man whose name I refuse to believe is real.

I couldn’t help but think of The Legend of Zorro and Wild Wild West while watching this trailer, between the unlikely goofball team of heroes, fancy gadgets and all the explosions. But neither of those movies had a white guy pretending to be a Native American by wearing a bird on his head, so what the heck do I know?