The New ‘Lone Ranger’ Trailer Looks Pretty Familiar, Too

Another day, another summer blockbuster trailer, friends. It’s almost as if it’s about time to unleash one of my award-winning Summer Movie Guides on us. What? A piece of paper with my dog’s paw print stamped on it is an award. You’re just jealous you don’t have one.
Anyway, in keeping with today’s theme of this year’s big action films that look awfully familiar, the newest trailer for The Lone Ranger has arrived, and it features Johnny Depp at his most face-painted while Armie Hammer continues his transition into a leading man whose name I refuse to believe is real.
I couldn’t help but think of The Legend of Zorro and Wild Wild West while watching this trailer, between the unlikely goofball team of heroes, fancy gadgets and all the explosions. But neither of those movies had a white guy pretending to be a Native American by wearing a bird on his head, so what the heck do I know?
This is what it sounds like… when dove hats fart.
Jonah Hex didn’t suffer much for all the crazy bullshit. And this one promises to go twice as long if you like that sort of thing.
This movie is as original as its choice of film locations.
What the hell is up with making these movies based in the past, but having the characters be video game super heroes? The Tonto pulling the James Bond cool landing on the train triggered an involuntary eye roll.
Being 1/16th Native American, this is the role Depp believes he was born to play.
He has enough Indian blood to open his own casino.
Pirates of the Caribbean has ruined Johnny Depp for me forever. I was watching this trailer and I was all ‘All right, all right, deserts, sherrifs, I can dig that” and then Johny Depp’s voice kicks in and I’m all “hgngnggnggngngngngnggg this is horrible I’m gonna post about this.”
Anyone who wants to see this movie and is older than twelve should just rewatch Dead Man.
Or Dead Man on Campus.
His real name is Armand Hammer.
Let’s just let one sink in for a minute.
I don’t know if this makes it better or worse, but it is because his family owns Arm & Hammer.
From Wikipedia:
It is often claimed, incorrectly, that the brand name originated with tycoon Armand Hammer, who owned a considerable amount of Church and Dwight stock in the 1980s and served on its board of directors. In fact, Hammer was named after the “Arm and Hammer” symbol of the Socialist Labor Party of America (SLP), in which his father, a committed socialist, had a leadership role at one time.[2] The Arm & Hammer brand was in use some 31 years before Hammer was born, so Hammer’s purchase of stock in the company appears to have been either an attempt to get the company to take “his” name off its baking soda or an odd attempt by Hammer to make the persistent claim true rather than having to constantly explain the lack of relation.[3]
See Gorky Park for a decent depiction of Armand Hammer by Lee Marvin. Old Armand was an interesting fellow.
The family history is neck deep in reds, at any rate. Makes his appearance in J. Edgar: Watching Paint Dry all the more intriguing.
Apparently Tonto is an old Esperanto tribal name for “train hobo”.
So they plan to buy a country with a precious material found in that country, and the only guy who can stop them is an outlaw who wears a black mask? Is it just me, or is that exactly the plot of Zorro?
Johnny Depp is no Lou Diamond Phillips.