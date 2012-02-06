The new Spider-Man looks like a giraffe, wears track shoes

Sony just released a new batch of character images from Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man on their official website, and I think I speak for everyone when I say SWEET MOTHER OF PISS, GET A LOAD OF THAT KID’S NECK! Jesus, Scarfield’s got a neck like Manute Bol’s forearm. He must have to look at the sky and do Merton Hanks’ chicken neck dance every time he wants to swallow something, it’s no wonder he stays so thin. If Andrew Garfield and Mia Wasikowska ever got together, they could braid necks and feed each other acacia leaves. Which would be adorable, by the way. Someone call their publicists.
Meanwhile, it appears that Spider-Man is wearing track shoes or something:
The angle of his foot is physically impossible outside of a Picasso painting, so I’m assuming this was a deliberate attempt to get people talking about whatever’s on the bottom of his shoes, much like they did with putting web shooters on his wrists, hoping everyone be like, “OMG, gadgets, I’m totally interested now!” Which of course worked, as “OMG, gadgets!” is pretty much the nerd mission statement. Also, this is neither here nor there, but that giant hand poised to squirt goo everywhere coming out from between his legs makes a hell of a Freudian statement.
Anyway, here’s Marc Webb defending Sony’s marketing campaign calling the Amazing Spider-Man the “untold story!” (when it’s very obviously a previously-told story).
It’s really important for us to be able to communicate that this isn’t a remake of Sam Raimi’s movie. There’s a new territory, there’s a new villain, it’s a different Peter Parker.
There’s this trickster quality we were very keen on exploring, with that humor and that fun and that wisecracking stuff. We wanted to keep that alive, but we wanted it to be realistic. We wanted that humor to come from a real place. My aim was to create a world where you could feel all those emotions. There are certainly darker, more intense feelings in this movie. There is betrayal, there is tragedy, but there’s also humor and romance. So it’s a very complex bouquet of emotions, but what you have to tread on is what feels authentic and what feels real, and you have to earn those different emotions. There are moments of furiousness and gravity, absolutely. But are there moments of humor and levity and whimsy? Absolutely. Andrew was really great. He used this term to describe Peter Parker in Spider-Man and Spider-Man in particular: he’s a trickster. He was like “How would Spider-Man web this guy? He’d give him a wedgy or he’d do some awful graffiti.” There’s a punk rock quality to Peter Parker that’s really irreverent and fun and that’s something that Andrew embodies in a way that we haven’t seen before. [Comic-Con Magazine via LatinoReview]
Damn, son, if wedgies are punk rock, I’m Sid Vicious. (*pulls underwear from crack, cuts chest with razor blade*)
The untold story is that ‘Uncle’ Ben is an old lesbian now.
That’s better than this crack whore version of Sally Field they expect me to masturbate to.
With great power comes great levity and whimsy…and wedgies.
Punk is like so dead.
So based on that defaced billboard and the director’s comment, Spidey is now a tagger. So one of the action figure variations will be “Spray Paint Attack Spider-man,” right?
Even Merton Hanks thinks that is a long neck.
So Banksy’s Spider-Man?
Damn, son, if wedgies are punk rock, I’m Sid Vicious. (*pulls underwear from crack, cuts chest with razor blade*)
And I’m GG Allin. (*pulls underwear from crack, gets shit on hands*)
I never read the Spiderman comics. Was Peter Parker a total pussy who just happened to get bit by a radioactive spider, because that’s what the casting agents who’ve worked on these films seem to think?
The footwear is obviously a product placement, my bet is that Nike is coming out with a parkour shoe. I mean, why the fuck not, right?
I still don’t see this movie addressing the big question. Emma Stone: hotter blonde or redhead?
Yep, punk rock as a Sk8er Boi. Why’d you have to go and make Spider-Man so Compli-CAY-ted?
The scarf on that llama just screams whimsical trickster. I see another reboot…
You get Andrew Garfield & Taylor Lautner on the same project and someone at PETA is gonna shoot a protest-load so thick & concentrated you could swing high above New York City on it
I don’t know why they didn’t let Samuel L. Jackson play the part of Spiderman. His work in Black Snake Moan proved that there’s no one better at playing a brown recluse.
It’s nice that a guy who directed music videos for Fergie and Hilary Duff can not only compare Spider-Man to punk rock, but actually pretend to know what punk rock actually is.
If that Spidey image had a hurdle under him I’d think I was looking at a track suit in the Olympics.
Manute Bol’s forearm is what I call my penis.
Still not gay enough!
[www.youtube.com]
Anyone else notice Martin Sheen and Sally Field’s exact same Sad Hobo clown frown lines?