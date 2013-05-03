The New ‘White House Down’ Trailer Is Just The Most Ridiculous Thing Ever

One of the most commonly asked questions that people have regarding White House Down is “Why? Why on Earth was this film necessary?” After all, we just watched the same movie, Olympus Has Fallen, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Aaron Eckhart, so why, then, do we want to see Roland Emmerich, Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx drag us through another story about terrorists taking over the White House and a secret service agent/wannabe rescuing the president?
And the answer is White House Down, like the chicken, was created first. At least I assume it was, because Sony paid screenwriter du jour James Vanderbilt $3 million for his Die Hard clone, while Olympus was written by first-timers Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt. So if Sony ponied up $3 million to create a duplicate, well, that’s a sucker move.
So what exactly does a $3 million spec script include anyway? According to the new trailer for White House Down, it’s the black President of the United States shouting, “Don’t! Ever! Touch! My! Jordans!” Seriously, this trailer is a work of art.
When John Cale is being interviewed for a job with the Secret Service, do you think he mentioned the time he spent with The Velvet Underground?
I just love how basic the job interview is, like, “So you think you can just waltz in here off the street and save our president, eh?”
“You were a C average student!”
“Then why did you even agree to interview me in the first place?!?”
Yeah that sad turtle was being a complete bitch to our boy CTates.
Holy crap, this is ridiculous. I think I’m in love.
From now on, whenever a movie is released on a topic that’s been recently used by another film, they will refer to this as White House Down-syndrome.
*previously known as Armaged-Down Syndrome.
Dante’s Peak did it better’d.
[quote]So if Sony ponied up $3 million to create Hydrox, well, that’s a sucker move.[/quote]
Hydrox came first, four years before Oreo.
Well played.
Oh look at the big brain on Clocker *shoves him in a locker*
Hydrox came first, just as Olympus Has Fallen was released first.
SO IT IS WRITTEN! C-TATES FOR LIFE
My God…..you really WEREN’T kidding with all those storyboard updates were you, Burnsy?
Wow… just wow.
I literally have to response to that….oh wait yes I do: HERE TAKE MY MONEY!
Never touch a mans Jordans. Never!
Day 1
So it’s “Air Force One With A Vengeance?”
I could kinda get behind that.
Djerkoff motion
Ha
Mr. Tatum’s C grade average was overlooked due to him balancing being a male stripper, a student, having ADD and being a young father.
While we’re bullshittin, the Zeppelin song they used is called Black Dog.
I want to hate-fuck this movie.
The political/economic/racial subtext of this movie is already amazing. Acutally, delete “subtext” and make that “in-your-face poppin’ n’ lockin’ ‘splosion overtones.”
Channing Tatum is the George W. Bush of actors, the shittiest of my generation.
I think the best part of this is Charming Potato is also wearing Bruce Willis’ wardrobe from Die Hard. Wife beater and dress pants while covered in dirt and grime.
I’m gonna watch the ever loving shit outta this movie.
Idiocracy: Origins
Click.
Looks awful. Will be there opening night.
Looks like if there are two Hollywood movies that have similar story lines, you should go with the one starring Morgan Freeman. Deep Impact, Oblivion, Olympus Has Fallen.
This movie better have break dance knife fighting.
Anytime someone samples a Led Zeppelin song, my hearing automatically begins to shutdown. And listening Jamie Foxx’s lame puns doesn’t help either.
What’s the worst movie you ever loved and why is it White House Down?
I dunno, man. I think 2012 is still gonna stand as Roland Emmerich’s magnum opus.
New Game: One-liners President Jamie Foxx says as he kills someone.
Terrorist: Mr. President spare my life!
President Foxx: Naw, that shit’s just been vetoed.
This looks like a heaping pile of shit…and I will turn my brain off and watch every minute of it.
Please make this happen!
That is fucking glorious!!
My great tumescent erection is draining all the blood from my brain but that trailer is so amazingly stupid I am happier for the experience!
I’m happy to see the return of President Camacho.
WHITE HOUSE DOWN…WITH THE SICKNESS!
This movie looks fun as shit. The other White House movie was so far up its own ass with being serious that this one just pop n locks in its face. Jump up flip up and reverse it CTates gonna twerk it.
From the creators of….. Independence day, The day after tomorrow and… 2012 … I can’t stop laughing.
Dude loves blowing up the White House. Did the White House fuck his wife or something?
Do we think they have interviews for all government jobs at the White House?
That trailer gave me the stiffest stiffy, you guys.
Why do we need this film? Did Olympus have C-Tates and President Django buddy coping round the whitehouse? No. Did it have Gerard Butlers godawful American accent? Yes.
So is this an action movie with unintentional comedy, or a comedy movie with unintentional action?
yes
“You’re dad has an interview with the CIA.”
“That is so cool. Thank god you won’t have to be a stripper anymore.”
I just want to know where the hell that broad who lost her memory is, I didn’t see her one time in the trailer. Cobra is really pushing my buttons this time.
I just wished C-Tates would bust out some fly freestyle moves in the trailer
This looks…not as bad as I imagined it to be.
Wait, what?! I mean, look, I’m all for the ‘one man fighting against long odds to save the day’ but that shit has still got to be somewhat realistic. I mean, look at Die Hard, for example. Small group of terrorists, confined location, one cop caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. That shit works. Now look at White House Down. One dude who’s not even a secret service agent – he’s just fucking applying for the job – versus terrorists capable of blowing up the Capital, taking over the White House and downing Air Force One in a run-and-gun battle across Washington DC? Fucking come on. There’s no way this movie can be anything but terrible.
Iron Mike. everything you describe makes it guilty pleasure. there opening weekend!
Stupid movies keep getting made as long as enough stupid people watch them at opening weekend.
It feels like some weak attempt at propaganda. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of these former mall-cops in DHS are behind these movies. As if we are supposed to appreciate and encourage the executive branch growing beyond its intended powers? The president is not the king. It is fine if he is replaced, let’s not freak out. We have a republic, with separate branches. The president is powerful, but the branch itself doesn’t need to be.
You got all that from the preview? I just saw ‘splosions and twerkin’.
It appears that Seal Team Six gets killed off in helicopters in both Olympus Has Fallen and White House Down. Way to take them down a peg.
On another note, it’s weird that C-Tates was love/hated for his wigger persona, but Jamie Foxx hasn’t been bashed nearly enough for his persona in this trailer. Was 50 Cent not available for the role?
Does Roland Emmerich have some kind of a “blowing up the White House” fetish?