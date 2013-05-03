The New ‘White House Down’ Trailer Is Just The Most Ridiculous Thing Ever

One of the most commonly asked questions that people have regarding White House Down is “Why? Why on Earth was this film necessary?” After all, we just watched the same movie, Olympus Has Fallen, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman and Aaron Eckhart, so why, then, do we want to see Roland Emmerich, Channing Tatum and Jamie Foxx drag us through another story about terrorists taking over the White House and a secret service agent/wannabe rescuing the president?

And the answer is White House Down, like the chicken, was created first. At least I assume it was, because Sony paid screenwriter du jour James Vanderbilt $3 million for his Die Hard clone, while Olympus was written by first-timers Creighton Rothenberger and Katrin Benedikt. So if Sony ponied up $3 million to create a duplicate, well, that’s a sucker move.

So what exactly does a $3 million spec script include anyway? According to the new trailer for White House Down, it’s the black President of the United States shouting, “Don’t! Ever! Touch! My! Jordans!” Seriously, this trailer is a work of art.