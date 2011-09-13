That Not Kevin Smith Hockey Enforcer Movie Has a Trailer

After the jump, I’ve got the trailer for Goon, the hockey enforcer movie starring Seann William Stifler. No, this isn’t the hockey enforcer movie Kevin Smith is directing (Hit Somebody), which might be confusing, because we’ve heard from people who’ve read Goon that they’re almost the same story, and because at one point, Seann William Scott was supposed to star in that too. It’s funny because I’ve never looked at Stifler and thought, “No one could play a hockey enforcer like this guy!”
Anyway, it’s kind of like Happy Madison for hockey:
Doug Glatt, (Seann William Scott) the black sheep of an illustrious medical family is working as a bouncer when he gets roped into going to a local hockey team’s game by his hockey fanatic pal, Pat (Jay Baruchel). When Pat incites the opposing team’s enforcer to climb out of the penalty box and into the audience after him, Doug steps in and to everyone’s surprise, especially the local team’s coach, quickly puts the player down.
It was directed by Michael Dowse (Take Me Home Tonight), who, along with Baruchel and female lead Alison Pill (Baruchel’s wife), is Canadian, so you figure if there’s one thing he knows, it’s hockey (and if there are two things, it’s hockey and maple syrup-glazed moose cocks). Other than that, this looks… well, pretty generic. The fights… the beer… that crappy Wolfmother song… It looks like… well, like a cinematic Jay Baruchel.
Though I did enjoy that everyone was dressed like me. Oh God, does this mean I’m Canadian?
They filmed alot of this movie where I live (Winnipeg, MB – Norm Macdonald’s been here a couple times!). I didn’t think it was possible, but they managed to make this movie look as bland as the place it was shot in
If the press release didn’t say “Seann William Scott is FINALLY reunited with Eugene Levy…” I’ll eat my belt.
They should make an MMA fighter turned Hockey player movie or a Hockey player turned MMA fighter movie starring Georges St. Pierre and C-Tates.
so this is kind of like Rookie of the Year, except Henry plays hockey…
If Stifler’s character doesn’t die at the end of the movie for being a fighter after he gains an addiction to pain killers, than this movie is bullshit.
This film looks like a contemporary version of Slapshot, written by some American who hasn’t seen a hockey game since 1973.
At least they were tasteful and released it at a time where multiple hockey enforcers have died. What better time to make a joke of them?
Slapshot is still the shit though.
Well, here’s another thing for me to not give a fuck about.
@Jessolido- holy shiz, I live in Winnipeg! You know Greg? Or Doug?
@the movie- f*ck you, after Red State I have no faith left in Kevin Smith.
uh oh, hilarity, looks like you should’ve used sarcasticons.
So now Stifler is trying to be Will Ferrell. Cool.
Best time, I’d say. It’s not like they’re likely to raise objections. Still, others might.
Liev Schreiber with a mullet and a horseshoe mustache, that is all.
@Jessolido- It could have been worse. They could have filmed it in Saskatoon where I’m from.
@Brundle When you’ve been to one boring-ass prarie City
you’ve been to them allyou want to kill yourself
*tumbles through skylight*
THE LAST THING KEVIN SMITH ENFORCED WERE THE SEAMS IN HIS FUCKING CULOTTES!
Maybe it means they’re all millennial Italians.
Yes really(tiny 1)
