The NWA Biopic ‘Straight Outta Compton’ Has Cast Its Dr. Dre And Eazy E

Last week I told you about how Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr. would be playing his father in Straight Outta Compton, the F. Gary Gray-directed biopic about NWA. There had been rumors that Dr. Dre’s son and Eazy E’s son were also in the mix, but now it appears they’ve been beaten out, by a Shakespearian actor and an unknown who had an incredible screen test, respectively. Clearly these rap amateurs haven’t been around Hollywood long enough to learn about a little thing called nepotism.
Less known is the classically-trained actor who is said to have won the role of Dre, Marcus Callender [pictured, below]. Although the alum of New York’s Shakespeare Lab at the Public Theater might be more familiar with Chekhov than Compton’s gang-plagued streets [HE BETTER LEARN TO HOLD CHEKHOV’S GUN SIDEWAYS! -Ed], he beat out a phalanx of would-be rappers (the Beats co-founder originally wanted Michael B. Jordan to play him, but the actor is about to take on a Fantastic Four reboot at Fox). Still, Callender has some screen credits, including the pilot for Steve Zaillian’s Criminal Justice on HBO, as well as bit parts in the CBS series Blue Bloods and Elementary.
Even more obscure is Jason Mitchell, who insiders say landed the role of Eazy-E after an out-of-the-park screen test. If his casting sticks, it will make for a great backstory, given that he is said to have no acting background and works in a kitchen. [HollywoodReporter]
UPDATE: Jason Mitchell’s agent directed me to his IMDB page to point out that he has actually had an agent for five years, as well as small parts in Contraband and Broken City, though he does actually work in a kitchen, in addition to rapping and acting. Apologies for the slight error (Hollywood Reporter’s).
All the principles – Dre, Ice Cube, and Eazy E’s widow Tomica Wright – had to sign off on the casting, and it sounds like they based their decision on actual ability to play the parts in question, which would be rarer than humility in Hollywood. If this had been a Fresh Prince biopic you just know Jaden Smith would be playing his dad and his sister would be Jazzy Jeff. Meanwhile, I’m told MC Ren will be portrayed by the Forever Alone meme.
As for the film, I assume it’s going to be just like Boyz in the Hood, only instead of getting gunned down on the eve of a football scholarship, the main guy becomes a headphone billionaire.
BANNER PICTURE CAPTION: KANSAS CITY – JUNE 1989: Rap group N.W.A. pose with rappers The D.O.C. and Laylaw from Above The Law (L-R standing: Laylaw, DJ Yella, Dr. Dre and The D.O.C. seated Ice Cube, Eazy-E and MC Ren)backstage at the Kemper Arena during their ‘Straight Outta Compton’ tour in June 1989 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
“Straight outta Compton, crazy motherfucker named Ice Cube, From the gang called Niggas Wit Attitudes . . . .”
Nothing like my dad running to the record player and yanking it off with a ssssssswwwwwaaaaaaaaaaaakkkkkkkk!!!! “What the hell is this!?!?!”
“Music. My music. The music I like, old man.”
One of the beatings I truly deserved and don’t regret getting. Hard to imagine this was “coming of age” music but in a way it was.
I had a very similar moment with DJ Quick and a Walkman I left out. Ah, memories.
“When I come back, y’all better duck. Because Ice Cube is crazy as fuck.”
I will argue, to my dying breath, that this is the greatest rap lyric ever written.
^^You, sir, are correct!
Sorry Iron Mike Sharpie, we voted, and it turned out that the best rap line in history is actually by Ma$e:
And I’m dressed with, what I was blessed with,
and ain’t never been arrested, for nothin’ domestic”
When I was like 10 I didn’t really know a lot about music, just what other kids had. I just wasn’t that into it.
But I’ll be damned if I wasn’t going to have the hip new Ice Ice Baby song that everyone was nuts for on my very own cassette.
Stroll into the local music shop in the mall, and walk up to the counter and say “You got that cassette with the guy whose name is Ice something?” “You mean Ice Cube.” “Yeah that sounds right. Here’s my money.”
Why would you get shot up in a theater?
I don’t think that holds water.
I agree with Andrewcdub. You only have to worry about that when watching superhero movies.
I’m interested to see who’s playing Dave the white piano player.
BUT WHO DID THEY CAST FOR YELLA?! WHO DID THEY CAST FOR REN?!
If it ain’t ruff it ain’t me. right?
Here’s where it gets awkward.
Yella auditioned but he wasn’t believable.
The Mighty Feklahr is alarmed that Earving Johnson didn’t even get to do a reading for Eazy E!
Based on all the rumors out there, it’s sorta fitting that Dre would be the one played by a real scarf-wearing ass Shakespeare ass motherfucker.
I figure they are just going to do a shot by shot remake of CB4.
Fear of a Black Hat > CB4. Always was, always will be. No rebuttal.
adm.fookbar: BACKED! Always enjoyed FOABH over CB4….
Ta-Dow! Ta-Dow! Ta-Dow! How ya like me now??
It never fails that when looking at historical photos everyone is wearing hats
They should make a prequel with Dre’s band the World Class Wrecking Crew, heels and all.
I miss the black urban movies from the 90’s like Boyz n the hood, juice, menace I society, those were really cool movies. I’ve got some high hopes for this movie
Well I wouldnt. See; NOTORIOUS.
As a guy with a first name that starts with ‘E’, I’ve always resented Eazy-E, if only because there’s no universe in which I’m cool enough to have that nickname.
I once met a girl with the nickname Eazy E. She was a slut named Erin. She didn’t appreciate the nickname.
I know her too poon. She used to hang out with ‘Dirty Allie.’ She thought everyone called her Dirty because of the way she preferred her martinis. We all knew it was because she preferred the backdoor knock-knock.
Maybe they were hoping he’d bring the pies.
/Marie Callender’d
Relevant for those too young to get the reference of OP: [articles.latimes.com]
Yep That’s Racist!!!
Aaliyah should be played by Mickie Ryan or Dani Faye Bramlett or K. Rose. The N.W.A Movie Straight Outta Compton needs to be recast too. Dawayne Jordan should play Eazy-E and Cairo Brewer should play Dr. Dre and if not Ice Cube son, Marquett Drayton should play Ice Cube. Petition it asap!
Dawayne Jordan should play Eazy-E and Cairo Brewer should play Dr. Dre and if not Ice Cube son, Marquett Drayton should play Ice Cube. Petition it asap!
Just looked on IMDB to see who was cast for what roles and i didnt see anyone cast for the D.O.C. HOW ARE THEY MAKIN A NWA MOVIE WITHOUT THE D.O.C.??????