The Onion News previews The Green Lantern

I’m seeing The Green Lantern tonight and I am P-U-M-P-E-D. Dude, when he says that oath about, like, being good, and protecting the earth from aliens and stuff? Goosebump city. It’s nice to see The Onion News Network giving it the serious coverage it deserves.
“Warner Brothers say the movie will remain faithful to the comic books, adapting a classic plotline in which the Green Lantern encounters a conflict and overcomes it using his lantern powers.”
“It really is a story that unites all of us. Young man, living his life, when suddenly… boom. He’s the Green Lantern, and he’s forced to deal with something.”
“Buzz is building about the films stars, such as Blake Lively, whose name seems to be floating to the top of lists of peoples’ names you hear.”
Vinnie, you go ahead and make that girl relevant whenever you feel like it.
Green Lantern powers were based on willpower. That picture went up and it became clear to me I will never be part of the corps. Thanks for crushing my dreams.
Dude, when he says that oath about, like, being good, and protecting the earth from aliens and stuff? Goosebump city.
That’s a direct quote from the IMDb message boards.
I hope this movie is being heavily merchandised. I can’t wait to see the looks on my co-workers faces when I show up at the mine with my Green Lantern lunchbox.
Oooohh.
[geektyrant.com]
No need to tell that girl to GTFO
Would you mind tallying up the amount of time that Ryan Reynolds spends sans shirt? It’s very important.
For science.
And by science, I mean my lady business.
Bravo, Onion!
*sigh… doesn’t really know if they’re making fun of them or me*
Good God you’re callus. I’ve bet you’ve never ever even been to GooseBump City or down Creepy Crawly Lane or up in my Flying Ganecktagazoink.
I’ve bet it many many times. I’ve bet on black AND white.
@Charlie
I don’t know about that lunchbox. Where’s the thermos? How am I supposed to keep the chicken noodle soup my mom packed me warm until lunch?
Wouldn’t matter. If you carry that then someone’s taking your lunch anyway and delivering a melvin.
“For instance, this movie stars Blake Lively, whose name is a thing a lot of people say.”
I work in politics and that’s fucking inane.
GODDAMMIT ONION.
Geez! That girl’s dress is so slutty I think I just caught herpes looking at it.
For instance, this movie stars Blake Lively, whose name is a thing a lot of people say.”
I work in politics and that’s fucking inane.
I am a 28 years old nurse, young and beautiful. Now I am seeking an older gentle man who can give me real love , so i got a username Annababe2011 on—Se’e k c’ou g’ar. C oM—it is the first and best club for y’ounger women and older men, or older women and younger men,to int’eract with each other. Maybe you wanna ch’eck it out or tell your friends.
Sally, your arguments intrigue me and I’d like to subscribe to your newsletter.
I didn’t buy this kind of thinking when people were saying that the Green Hornet didn’t have any fans and nobody knew anything about him and it’s even more stupid when it’s about the incredibly well known and beloved Green Lantern. Are there really people that cut off from their own pop culture?
Speaking for myself, I never gave half a fuck about Green Lantern. Or Green Hornet. Were you a child in the 50s or 60s? Anyone after that I can’t imagine caring that much about Green Lantern or Green Hornet.