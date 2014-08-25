The Only Thing Scary About The New ‘Ouija’ Trailer Is That This Movie Was Made

In case you forgot that there was a first trailer for the Michael Bay-produced Ouija, and you probably did, Universal and Platinum Dunes have a brand new trailer to remind everyone that there is indeed a movie about Ouija Boards being released for Halloween this year. It’s almost exactly the same as the original trailer, but this one is about a minute shorter and therefore has all of the same “scares” reduced to quicker shots that will leave us asking things like, “Wait, why is that girl so calm after having her mouth sewn shut with dental floss?” and “Does that other girl really think that shouting, ‘We don’t want to play anymore’ will make the bad spirits go away?” The answers, I’m afraid, will only come when you actually see this movie.
Or maybe they won’t, and this is will be the latest open-ended horror franchise for people who never get tired of ghosts sneaking up on bad actors, who are then dragged through the doorways of basements in Hollywood’s endless supply of haunted houses. Either way, at least the characters are doing the eye-rolling for us. But if I had to guess, Ouija cost $48 to make and will end up grossing $6.9 trillion. Give or take a few hundo.
Is it bad that playing with a Ouija board is both, more entertaining and scarier than watching this movie?
I bet it won’t be nearly as good as the novel.
More like Ouija Bored.
Wakka wakka!
Should I see Ouija: yes or …yes? (It’s not a “oui-nein” board, after all)
If it’s not “found-footage,” then it won’t be popular because it’s not “real.”
I remember Witchboard (and its 100 sequels) from the old video-rental store days. Those films had something…I think it was called…”boobies.”
“Magic 8 Ball: The Movie” Coming 2015
i hope this does well enough to greenlight a pg-13 period-set action/adventure prequel featuring the parker brothers recruiting retired demon hunter milton bradley to help take out a coven of witches.
God, what was Terry Gilliam THINKING when he made Brothers Grimm? “Gee, I want to kill all of my credibility”?
Sincerely wish this Bay production bombs harder than “A Dame to Kill for”.
Please America… make it happen.