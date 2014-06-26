Shane Black’s ‘Predator’ Reboot Is A Sequel, Not A Reboot

One question that always comes up when I “rap” with today’s young people about positivity and abstinence is, “what are you doing? You’re the janitor, get off the court, we’re in the middle of a game.” But a second question is, “is Shane Black being awesome again while the rest of Hollywood appears to be borderline retarded?” And the answer to that is yes.
Vince already told you that Black is directing a reboot of ‘Predator’, which he and Fred Dekker will write, but Vince also thinks Channing Tatum is a good actor, so never trust anything he says ever. Because now Collider has interviewed Black and confirmed that he’s way too good for reboots.
“(It’s definitely not a reboot), as far as Fred and I are concerned anyway. Why start over, when you’ve all this rich mythology yet to mine?” Black said he doesn’t like reboots generally, but can “really get behind inventive sequels”, noting that he likes “the idea of expanding and exploring the existing Predator mythology, rather than hitting the restart button.”
Black of course wrote and directed ‘Iron Man 3’ and ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’, and wrote ‘Lethal Weapon’, ‘The Last Boy Scout’ and the underrated ‘The Long Kiss Goodnight’, but he also did extensive uncredited re-writes on the original ‘Predator’, and was even cast as Hawkins just so he’d be around on set to review any new changes. So a sequel with him is in the best hands possible. He knows that every other movie in a franchise doesn’t need to retell the origin story, for example. Outer space monster, earth, hunting. Got it. It’s not as if someone just discovered a new chapter to ‘Anna Karenina’ for gods sake.
noting that he likes "the idea of expanding and exploring the existing Predator mythology, rather than hitting the restart button
"I'm working on a Predator movie."
"I'm working on a Predator movie."
Any truth to the story that he's writing the screenplay at a Bennigan's?
"Stick around" for more updates on this one.
