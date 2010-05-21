The “REAL” reason Megan Fox & Michael Bay broke up

So a few days ago, Deadline‘s Nikki Finke broke the story that Paramount wasn’t picking up the option on Megan Fox’s contract for Transformers 3, and that it was “ultimately Michael Bay’s decision.” Megan Fox’s reps quickly denied the story to People, saying it was actually Megan Fox who had quit (which is sort of the predictable thing for publicists, who to some degree lie for a living, to say about their client).

Meanwhile TheWrap, noting Nikki Finke’s close ties to Paramount CEO Brad Grey, who might’ve been trying to spin the story Paramount’s way, today said that their inside source paints a very different picture (with jizz).

Megan Fox walked away from “Transformers 3” because director Michael Bay was “verbally abusive” toward her and “she had enough and decided to get out early,” an individual close to the actress said.

Bay has a history of demeaning his leading ladies, including “Pearl Harbor” star Kate Beckinsale; an individual close to the actress recalled that the director “wasn’t very nice” to her on the set, either.

Apparently, Fox wasn’t the only “Transformers” cast member affected by Bay’s rude behavior. TheWrap also learned that “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” star Isabel Lucas chose not to join her co-stars on a publicity tour for the film because she didn’t get along with the director, who was described as being “too powerful” and “not well-liked” by the female talent community.

Another individual close to the sequel’s production told TheWrap that Bay “wants his actresses to look a certain way, and if they can’t meet his absurd standards of beauty, he gets rid of them.”

Additionally, in a recent interview with Allure magazine, Fox expressed concerns about developing skin cancer due to excessive tanning as a result of Bay’s displeasure with her skin tone.

Meanwhile, it’s important to note that TheWrap and NikkiFinke have been engaged in a long standing pissing contest over who gets the scoopiest scoops, so it’s sort of serves them to say she has a story wrong. For their part, HitFix (who would seem to be neutral) confirm TheWrap’s account.

Which brings me to my next point: WHO F*CKING CARES. Wondering about the plot of Transformers 3 is like wondering about the plot of the next Burger King commercial. Actually, it’s worse. Burger King commercials are good. But you get the point. Was Megan Fox going to be naked in it? No. Great. So let’s all move onto something a person might feasibly care about beyond the age of eight. …Like, say, sentient tires that explode people’s heads. I mean that looks BAD ASS, amirite?