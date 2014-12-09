The Rock, Earthquakes, And Alexandra Daddario In The First Trailer For ‘San Andreas’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Just the idea of someone called “The Rock” starring in a movie called “San Andreas” sounds like a Flintstones gag, and the screen cap from the trailer alone had me laughing. Here it is, the one above changes:

Anyway, The Rock is back with director Brad Peyton, whom you surely remember from their previous, world famous collabo, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, this time teaming up for a film about… well, about Earthquakes. Duh.

After the infamous San Andreas Fault finally gives, triggering a magnitude 9 earthquake in California, a search and rescue helicopter pilot (Dwayne Johnson) and his estranged wife (Carla Gugino) make their way together from Los Angeles to San Francisco to save their only daughter. But their treacherous journey north is only the beginning. And when they think the worst may be over…it’s just getting started.

Did we mention Alexandra Daddario is playing the daughter? And Paul Giamatti as the Scientist Who Knows? It opens May 29th.