The Rock, Earthquakes, And Alexandra Daddario In The First Trailer For ‘San Andreas’

Just the idea of someone called “The Rock” starring in a movie called “San Andreas” sounds like a Flintstones gag, and the screen cap from the trailer alone had me laughing. Here it is, the one above changes:
Anyway, The Rock is back with director Brad Peyton, whom you surely remember from their previous, world famous collabo, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island, this time teaming up for a film about… well, about Earthquakes. Duh.
After the infamous San Andreas Fault finally gives, triggering a magnitude 9 earthquake in California, a search and rescue helicopter pilot (Dwayne Johnson) and his estranged wife (Carla Gugino) make their way together from Los Angeles to San Francisco to save their only daughter.
But their treacherous journey north is only the beginning. And when they think the worst may be over…it’s just getting started.
Did we mention Alexandra Daddario is playing the daughter? And Paul Giamatti as the Scientist Who Knows? Yep, this is going to be awesome. It opens May 29th, and I hope the first part of the Earthquake is just 15 straight minutes of the ground making Alexandra Daddario’s boobs jiggle in IMAX. Glorious.
this 2015 the tits will jiggle
* alexandria double d daddario
* creepy child choir singing california dreamin
* the rock being in charge of people and controlling situations
* carla gugino playing the wife or love interest
* paul giamatti being all somber and shit
* better effects than 2012
sounds like a good “i need to spend 20 bucks on something this saturday” movie experience
I love how after the next James Bond movie and Guardians of the Galaxy 2 we can start to call The Rock “The Poor Man’s Dave Bautista”.
Like that would ever happen.
There are better GIFs of that True Detective scene that go all the way to the underboob but still remain SFW.
Hey, this is a classy site. Sure, there’s a ton of dick jokes, but the dick wears a little top-hat and monocle.
You should really get that looked at by a doctor.
Schnitzel Bob,
It sounds like you have a chronic case of Mr. Peanut Syndrome.
And I’m afraid to say, the odds are good that it’s affected not just your dick, but your nuts.
@Infinite Jets
King Pervert, here.
You don’t just announce that. You provide a fucking link, you animal.
More like Carla Juggzino amirite?
“The fault *puts on sunglasses* is all mine.”
[dives into crevice]
TO BE CONTINUED
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Carla Gugino. Alexandra Daddario. Paul Giamatti. This summer … the fault is in our stars.
I understand that Robin Williams didn’t want to be in this movie saying “It’s not your fault,” but sheesh, he could’ve just told them no.
I’m looking forward to the scene where the rock holds the earth together on the fault line. And the 9 scenes where he lifts really heavy things off of things to free a trapped person.
“I’ve always been *grabs pitch lever* reckless to a fault.”
[fires missiles into fault line, triggering another earthquake]
[The Rock squeezes a crevice shut by main strength.]
“You’ve been defaulted.”
Alexandra Daddario AND Carla Guggino in a movie with much ground shaking. Please, PLEASE take my money now!!!!
Alexandra Daddario’s beauty is really distracting. I watched the whole thing just pissed at the dork in the suit that smiled at her in the airport.
Hey, there was no CJ in that trailer! I feel cheated.
Also, do you think there was an argument over how many times they droned “California dreamin'” during that trailer?
Also also, it’s a tragedy Bill Hicks can’t play the Giamatti role. HE SAW THIS COMING:
[www.youtube.com]
Anybody else click on that screen-grab photo three times like a twat?
No?
Just me, then?
Cool.
Me too.
Ditto
Four times. And there was a real long pause after the third click.
Thank god the Hollywood sign was destroyed. Otherwise it would’ve lacked context.
I was kind of hoping the only letters left standing would be “HO.” Although I’d settle for “WOOD.” As *she* said.
Looks pretty good. I just don’t like Rock stealing Schwarzys line “Everybody down!”
SHould’ve been “Everybody, chill!” Better Arnie line.
One day we’re going to look back and this movie is going to be depressing as shit. “Hey remember that huge blockbuster we made about the very probable disaster? Maybe we shouldn’t have done that.”
It will be at the bottom of a very large pile of the same movie that’s been made since the war.
That gif. is just mean, dude.
Wait, who’s playing Trevor Phillips in this?
If there were any justice, Nic Cage.
The San Andreas Fault In Our Stars.
I just knew there would be boob jiggling jokes. I still laughed.
It would really be more appropriate to call it San Andretits.
@Schnitzel bob NO. More like Carla JIZZino. hey o
He’s not on a mission to stop the jiggling, is he? Why would he do that?!?
Come on guys. it’s Alexandra Mammario.
I’ve had with a sense of epic drama being conveyed in trailers with downbeat vocal covers of popular hits. This was a completely wasted opportunity to have used ACDCs You Shook Me All Night Long.
Clearly whoever put this trailer together must have watched the Age Of Ultron trailer a lot.
The 2015 celebrity death list in that fictional universe is going to be out of goddamn control. Woe betide anyone attending the next Oscars.
This looks like every Syfy disaster movie just with 10x the budget.
I know the title is a reference to the fault line, but it’s terribly plain and will do no favors in grabbing middle America’s attention. It’s like the John Carter of disaster movie titles.
Not having spent much time contemplating Californian tectonics lately, my first thought was “Meh, I’ll wait for the ‘Hot Coffee’ Edition.”
The viral marketing for this is out of control
[www.trbimg.com]
Casting Carla Gugino and Alexandra Daddario as mother/daughter is inspiring alright…
Of. Fucking. COURSE there’s a dramatic cover song in the trailer.
The San Andreas fault is a strike-slip fault, it wouldn’t separate like that. FAKE! WILL NOT SEE!
It wouldn’t be the first gash to inexplicably open for the Rock.
I see Lex Luthor is still at it.
the rock is 42, daddario is 28.
The Rock is part black
I’m watching the porno in my mind
I normally try to keep a breast of all the latest gossip in Hollywood, and if mammary serves, I’ve heard several flattering stories about just how nice Alexandra Daddario is. There’s one story about how Katherine Heigl crashed a party at Alexandra’s place and brought her annoying little dog with her, who then crapped on a very expensive rug. But Alex didn’t sweater puppies indiscretion and just chalked it up to Heigl being a boob. Many say that her biggest asset is her winning attitude. While so many other stars talk about what they “can’t” do, Alex is all about “cans.” My friend and I had a bit of a disagreement about her and it devolved into a sort of tit-for-tat debate about whether Alex was a savvy Hollywood player or a “deer in the headlights” ingenue. What can I say, he isn’t quite right in the melon, if you get my drift. He lost a substantial bet to me: a number of jugs of high-quality, homemade moonshine. But in the end, we decided to nip our disagreement in the bud rather than bust up a truly meaningful friendship. We patched things up over a basket of wings at Hooters. Well, ta ta for now, folks.
Tits.
^THAT is inspired. Well played, sir.