The Rock’s ‘Hercules’ Beard Was Made From Yak Pubes

Burnsy and I are pretty sure that Brett Ratner gave The Rock a beard in his ‘Hercules’ movie solely so that people wouldn’t confuse it with another ‘Scorpion King,’ but so far that’s unconfirmed. What is confirmed is that the ‘Hercules’ crew took such pains to create a realistic beard effect, that according to The Rock, he wore a kind of face merkin made from shaved yak pubes. Some sexy yaks walkin’ around out there, let me tell you.
As he told Michael and Kelly this week:
“They put so much time and effort into the wigs and the beard, you just can’t believe it. And by the way, I gotta tell you, the beard hair – this is crazy – the beard wasn’t lace, so it had to be put on in strips cut an inch high, a quarter-inch wide, piece by piece. And so I asked my Italian designer, I said ‘Matteo, what is this?’
And he goes ‘Oh, is the hair from a yak.’
And I said oh, the yak, what part? And he’s putting the hair here on my face and he goes ‘Oh, the testicles.’
It’s the softest.”
Which really makes you wonder: what about the female yaks? Are they just wandering around out there with seventies porno muffs while the dude yaks chafe around the pasture with shorn testes? Seems unfair.
Also, I know The Rock is half Samoan, and Samoans aren’t traditionally prodigious facial hair growers, but you’d think with the amount of steroids and HGH he was surely on to prepare for this role that he could’ve grown his own. Hell, he looks jacked enough that he was probably growing yak pubes out of his biceps.
Anyway, Brett Ratner’s ‘Hercules’ opens this Friday, and now I can’t stop thinking of Brett Ratner jacking himself off with a shrimp cocktail thinking of an Italian man covering The Rock’s face in yak pubes. It’s a very specific fetish.
Well yeah, I mean they’re just being historically accurate. I’m pretty sure the first of Hercules’ labours was tearing off a yak’s pubes.
To be fair, it does look tremendous.
I ate Yak meat once. It was PHENOMENAL.
but you’d think with the amount of steroids and HGH he was surely on to prepare for this role that he could’ve grown his own
I didn’t mean it as an insult, only being truthful. I would gladly sit through a 90-minute lecture in which The Rock explains his workout and supplement regimen in lieu of seeing Hercules. Have you seen him lately? He looks like he’s pushing three bills of solid, veiny muscle mass. And he’s 42. There is no way he’s carrying that much muscle mass without some supplemental testosterone. And again, I’m not criticizing. I WANT the guy playing Hercules to be dangerously muscular.
@Vince Mancini I’ll give you the fact that both of his Cena matches in WWE resulted in egregious injuries that could be associated with PED use (torn hamstring at WM 28 after bulking up for Fast Five; abdominal hernia at WM 29 after bulking up for Pain & Gain), not to mention those longstanding rumors that he had to undergo surgery for gynecomastia correction in 2005 related to possible steroid use. But there’s a lot out there about The Rock’s diet and exercise programs that he’s followed for movies over the past few years. The dude was massive to begin with and has been renowned for the discipline he has in sticking to these regimens, so when you look at those diet and exercise programs it’s conceivable that he could go from the size he was at in Get Smart to where he’s been since Fast Five without PED use. Not to mention that if it were to come out that he engaged in PED use, the image that he’s cultivated over the past few years would start to crumble, and I think The Rock’s too smart of a guy to risk that.
Sorry man, I just get really defensive when it comes to The Rock. Not just that I think he’s a great entertainer, but his personal story seems pretty great too and he seems like a genuinely good dude. He’s been one of my heroes for years, and literally the only person I can think of who can get me to completely disregard that a movie’s being directed by Michael Bay or Brett Ratner.
Yeah, well Ronnie Coleman will go on Jay Leno and say he’s completely ‘roid free too, but that doesn’t mean I believe him. Look, I love The Rock. He’s a Bay Area boy and I think our attitude towards testosterone and HGH is silly. If you have the money the Rock has to pay for the right doctors, I’m sure it’s pretty safe. And if not, who cares? He ain’t killing people. I think it’s just like you say, that he can’t come out and say it for fear of his squeaky clean image. I understand the business of it, but I also think people need to open their eyes and stop being such big babies. I like the Stallone is totally open about it. “Yeah, I’m on HGH, don’t I look pretty jacked for a 69-year-old?”
Does it really matter in the end? These guys are millionaires who play make believe professionally. Would it be any different if they added more muscle in post to make the dude look bigger? Like what they did with Keira Knightley’s lack of boobage in King Arthur. And you don’t build traps like those with salmon and asparagus.
@Vince Mancini I totally agree with you that the general attitude towards HGH (really drugs in general) is ass backwards. This Vanity Fair article from a couple of years back talked about how HGH is no different than Botox in Hollywood. Forget movies, I’m from Jersey, and there’s plenty of people around here (including at my gym) that wear this shirt without a hint of irony. Honestly, I think their (and Sly’s) balls out approach to HGH use is commendable, because at the end of the day it’s their body, they know the risks associated with HGH use and are willing to take it, and goddamn if it isn’t working for them. Does The Rock look like he could be on the same stuff? Definitely. At the same time, is it plausible to look at his workout and diet plans and conclude that he might’ve added 30 pounds of muscle without PEDs? I think so; even if it’s plainly the more naive conclusion, it’s not like there’s a BALCO or Biogenesis lab out there as a smoking gun to implicate The Rock, so I don’t think it’s fair to conclusively declare that he was juicing. But hell, it wouldn’t be the first time that I was the last kid in class that still believed in Santa Claus.
