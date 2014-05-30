‘The Royal Tenenbaums’ Get Porny With ‘The Royal Tenendongs’, Starring James Deen And Stoya

For the cultured pervert who pleasures himself pinky out like me, there are few things better than combining Wes Anderson’s deadpan classic (his number one film, according to my scientific ranking system) with some boobs and wieners. Woodrocket recently did just that with a photo series starring world famous crossover porn superstars James Deen and Stoya (playing all the roles). Called, naturally, The Royal Tenendongs. Everyone knows The Royal Tenebaums didn’t show any exposed labia. What this photo series presupposes is… what if it did?
Photographed by Chad Duerksen & styled by Lee Roy Myers & Seth’s Beard (I guess that’s his porn name?), we’ve got a couple of the SFW pictures here, and you can check out the full gallery (NSFW) on WoodRocket.
I’d like to see them go all the way with this, complete with a wooden fingering, actors who are a real-life brother and sister, and Danny Glover, but hey, I’m sick like that. Basically, I have a lot of ideas for Gushmore.
“That boob has a dent in it.”
shouldn’t henry sherman at the very least be in blackface?
Would it have been that difficult to recognize the proper renaming should be “The Royal Teninchdongs” or were they lacking good sized dick in this production?
The cast is awfully white.
“Tremendongs” seemed better to me too.
wake me up for the royal meninbums.
*have not checked below to see if I stole that*
The Glory-Hole Semen-Bombs.
I’m guessing they never film this? Stoya and Deen don’t quite have Peter Sellers range though they may share his viral load.
Are they running out of current movies to spoof? Next they’ll be doing Dong with the Wind.
The Wizard of Cooze, Stagecrotch, Citizen C*unt, On Her Water-Full-Frontal, The Man Who Shot on Miss Liberty Valance,, etc.
The Christopher Nolan collection:
Semento, Insertion, In Someone, The Pressed Teats
Saw the character in the middle with the grey hair and my first reaction was “James Franco is in this?”
so this isnt a porn parody? cause it should be
I didn’t know Stoya was still performing. RedTube’s been holding out on me!
I’m not sure she is. She and James hooked up, apparently, and I’ve heard the rumors she’s retired.
I realize that isn’t very much information, but I wouldn’t want a fellow human to be holding out hope when there is none : /
Her stuff is kept off the streaming sites so well you’d think there was collusion involved.
Because there undoubtedly is.
Stoya is so pretty it hurts. I forget what tumblr there is dedicated to all the faces she makes when she’s banging, but you people should find it if you know whats good for ya.
Agreed. Just crazily pretty.
Seeing Stoya’s Sisyphean attempts to crawl towards mainstream respect never gets old.
She just keeps pushing those balls uphill.
There’s altogether too many dudes in that cast photo.
Hear hear
And yet zero dong in the photoset.
Vince will be so lost when he realizes that he is SUPPOSED to jack off to this version of the movie.
larf
Can we replace Gwyneth Paltrow with pornstars in everything?
Gwyneth Paltrow in Tenebaums is in my top 3 hottest characters in any movie
This has already been done:
[www.youtube.com]
Vince, let’s face it, you pleasure yourself pinky out because otherwise your thumb and index finger wouldn’t be able to fit.