The Spirit stars Josh Hartnett’s mustache now

I saw this trailer for Bunraku the other day and didn’t really think anything of it, mainly because all I could think was, “DAMN YOU, JOSH HARTNETT! OPEN YOUR DAMNED EYES, YOU’RE GOING TO RUN INTO SOMETHING!”
But GammaSquad was able to squint past the squintiness and reveal the real story: this flaming pile cost $25 million and already played the Toronto Film Festival. It stars a dreadlocked Ron Perlman, looking very Battlefield Earth, Demi Moore, Woody Harrelson, and Josh Harnett with a cat turd on his lip (maybe that’s why he squints — “Shhh, I think I smell somethin’…”).
In a world with no guns, a mysterious drifter (Hartnett), a young samurai [Gackt], and a bartender (Harrelson) plot revenge against a ruthless leader (Perlman) and his army of thugs of nine diverse and deadly assassins. [GeekTyrant]
I’ve got the trailer below, and it looks less like a movie than a contest to see who can deliver the most self-important monologue while wearing the silliest costume.
HARTNETT: “Come on now, I know you know that ain’t true. …I can see it in your eyes.”
LIAR! YOU CAN’T SEE ANYTHING!
DEMI MOORE: “You may walk like a cock, and talk like a cock, and look like one too. But from what I hear, it’s all for compensation.”
Compensation for what? Not looking like a cock? Jesus, lady, this is the most back-handed compliment I’ve ever received.
This looks like if Frank Miller made a movie with Troy Duffy.
This movie needs to be voiced over by Charlie Brown cartoon adults.
“Ok, I’m not going to be able to get past the part about being in a world with no guns.” – everyone in Arizona.
wait its a world without guns and yet there Woody is, pointing a gun in the banner pic.
And this can’t be a frank miller movie, its in color.
Vince, I’m VERY disappointed that you didn’t photoshop a picture of Josh Harnett with a mustache where his eye squints are the mustaches too.
In a world without guns, how the hell do they have a gun-shaped lighter? My, what a fine replica of something that doesn’t exist you have there!
I have a rule. Its called The Van Helsing Rule. Stupid Hat = Stupid Movie. Then End
I read “in a world” and I stop reading.
At least it’s not another comic book adaptation. It appears to be based on a head injury.
GAHHH, that trailer gave me a serious case of the Hartnett squints!
*runs into wall, dons mismatched socks, flirts with chair*
I’m also prone to the Harnett squints after eating Indian Food. Frowny face poop shorts!
Wow, Cheers has really changed over the past 25 years.
“Frowny Face Poopy Pants” was my Indian name. See how YOU do on a maize only diet!
Looked like Dick Tracy first class. Booooooo
I’M STILL WAITING FOR MY “MUSTACHE EYES HARTNETT” PICTURE, VINCE!
$10 says the writer of Demi Moore’s line was inspired by seeing white men shave their heads bald.
I love that picture. Looks like a Banksy.
Hartnett turned down the samurai role for fear of being typecast as an Asian.
Ahem… I don’t appreciate being called a chair but I do appreciate you sitting on me afterward. *wink*
I dunno, looks better than some of the Gackt vehicles I’ve seen.