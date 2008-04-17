THE THREE HORSEMAN OF THE APOCALYPSE

#Trailers
Senior Editor
04.17.08

My Best Friend’s Girl (yes, they use the f*cking song in the trailer) stars Dane Cook, Jason Biggs, and Kate Hudson. I don’t why you’d still be reading at this point, but:

Cook plays Tank, a master at seducing – and offending – women. When guys get dumped, they hire Tank to take their ex-girlfriends out on the worst date of their lives – an experience so horrible it sends them running gratefully back to their beaus. So when Tank’s best friend, Dustin (Biggs), is dumped by his new girlfriend, Tank naturally offers to help out… and ends up meeting the challenge of a lifetime. Smart, beautiful and headstrong, Alexis (Hudson) is the first girl who knows how to call his bluff, and Tank soon finds himself torn between his loyalty to Dustin and his love for his best friend’s girl. [ComingSoon]

Yeah… So Dane Cook has already made this movie like six times.  He’s clearly a hypermanic, attention-hungry theater kid.  Naming him “Tank” is like naming your Chihuahua "Killer", except more depressing. 

Also, guys named Tank don’t wear Che hats. Guys who wear Che hats ride fixed-gear bikes and are named “Jacob”.  If you have an awesomely masculine name like Jake and you choose to go by Jacob, congratulations, I hate you.

