THE THREE HORSEMAN OF THE APOCALYPSE

My Best Friend’s Girl (yes, they use the f*cking song in the trailer) stars Dane Cook, Jason Biggs, and Kate Hudson. I don’t why you’d still be reading at this point, but:
Cook plays Tank, a master at seducing – and offending – women. When guys get dumped, they hire Tank to take their ex-girlfriends out on the worst date of their lives – an experience so horrible it sends them running gratefully back to their beaus. So when Tank’s best friend, Dustin (Biggs), is dumped by his new girlfriend, Tank naturally offers to help out… and ends up meeting the challenge of a lifetime. Smart, beautiful and headstrong, Alexis (Hudson) is the first girl who knows how to call his bluff, and Tank soon finds himself torn between his loyalty to Dustin and his love for his best friend’s girl. [ComingSoon]
Yeah… So Dane Cook has already made this movie like six times. He’s clearly a hypermanic, attention-hungry theater kid. Naming him “Tank” is like naming your Chihuahua "Killer", except more depressing.
Also, guys named Tank don’t wear Che hats. Guys who wear Che hats ride fixed-gear bikes and are named “Jacob”. If you have an awesomely masculine name like Jake and you choose to go by Jacob, congratulations, I hate you.
The biggest plot hole i see is when they said Kate Hudson was beautiful. come on Hollywood, i might believe in a talking Muppet, but i can’t believe everything you try to sell me on.
The true tragedy of all of this is that it’s going to win it’s opening weekend and give people the impression that more of these should be made. But hey at least next time it happens someone will know where all of these people are located at once and will only have to pay one explosives expert.
Matt is a pretty masculine name, but I go by "Matthias". :(
I call my dick Shamu. What?
I’m forbidden from knowing what a Che hat is. I’m not desperate enough to watch that trailer to find out, though.
If you have an awesomely masculine name like
JakeVince and you choose to go by JacobLance, congratulations, I hate yougot nothing.
Sigh, and here I am, all out of bleach to drink. Dane Cook makes me want to eat my own young.
Nitro is my real name. But I’m working on a nickname. How’s about . . . Miiike?
Hey, know what’s funnier than Dane Cook
Guess what? Chicken Butt.Everything
Besides, who would believe a chick could out-smart a guy? I bet Cook has Goldie Hawn doing lines off his dick while Kate watches.
Word of advice. When a chick is railing off your . . . rail . . . do not let any of it get in the tip. Just not a smart idea.
You can actually see Jason Biggs slowly turning into Eugene Levy. You know what that means?They did an awesome job casting the original American Pie.
Then when you pee it goes Ptoo Ptoo Ptoo and splashes too much?
I’m not normally partial to blondes, but something about Kate Hudson does it for me. Maybe it’s her complete lack of taste in men… either that or her ass.Dane Cook, meanwhile, needs to die in the most horrifying way imaginable. I’m thinking we melt him like one of the Nazis at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark, soak up the run-off in a giant sponge, then put the sponge into a giant rocket and fire it into the heart of the sun.
I heard they originally wanted Katherine Heigl for this role, but didn’t want to deal with her bullshit about starring in a movie that makes her famous, then bitching about how she doesn’t like how that movie portrays women.
I hope the movie tanks too.
Besides, who would believe a chick could out-smart a guy? hey hey now!
"Cook plays Tank, a master at seducing – and offending – women. When guys get dumped, they hire Tank to take their ex-girlfriends out on the worst date of their lives"what’s that they say about art imitating life?
Dane Cook knows this role so well that I predict he will win an Oscar….or a Razzie, eh, which one is the good one?
I don’t think this movie will be all that bad. It looks like it will be entertaining and to tell you the truth, I am sure theaters will be full when this movie comes out. I am looking forward to seeing it!