The Trailer For Comedy Central’s ‘Jason Nash Is Married’ Is A Who’s Who Of Who We Love

To a lot of people, Jason Nash is what the hip kids on the Internet refer to as a “Vine celebrity,” because he has a lot of followers on Vine, you see. But now he’ll be known as the star of Comedy Central’s first digital feature film, Jason Nash is Married, which is based on his web series of the same name. In the new film, which will be available online on June 24, Nash is having problems with that time-honored pain in the ass called “growing up,” as he and his wife, played by the always wonderful Busy Philipps, encounter their share of problems in trying to find happiness. That apparently leads to a threeway in a hot tub, so you have my interest, Comedy Central.

More enticing than anything, though, is the list of cameos that are being made by some of our favorite actors/comedians, including H. Jon Benjamin, Rob Corddry, Andy Daly, David Koechner, TJ Miller, Patton Oswalt, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Andy Richter, Paul Scheer, Nick Swardson, Paul F. Tompkins, Matt Walsh and Casey Wilson. Even if it ends up being a miss, it’s still impressively ambitious.