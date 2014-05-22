The Trailer For Comedy Central’s ‘Jason Nash Is Married’ Is A Who’s Who Of Who We Love

To a lot of people, Jason Nash is what the hip kids on the Internet refer to as a “Vine celebrity,” because he has a lot of followers on Vine, you see. But now he’ll be known as the star of Comedy Central’s first digital feature film, Jason Nash is Married, which is based on his web series of the same name. In the new film, which will be available online on June 24, Nash is having problems with that time-honored pain in the ass called “growing up,” as he and his wife, played by the always wonderful Busy Philipps, encounter their share of problems in trying to find happiness. That apparently leads to a threeway in a hot tub, so you have my interest, Comedy Central.
More enticing than anything, though, is the list of cameos that are being made by some of our favorite actors/comedians, including H. Jon Benjamin, Rob Corddry, Andy Daly, David Koechner, TJ Miller, Patton Oswalt, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Andy Richter, Paul Scheer, Nick Swardson, Paul F. Tompkins, Matt Walsh and Casey Wilson. Even if it ends up being a miss, it’s still impressively ambitious.
“You can’t commit suicide when you have kids”
“No, no you can’t”
He’s actually married to Busy Phillips, that’s what I knew him from prior to this.
He’s actually not
ugggghhhh son of a bitch, some article mentioned he was and I just assumed he was the screenwriting guy who she always talks about being married to.
Busy Philips is a fox. That is all.
In second photo (the hot tub one), she looks like Kristen Stewart’s meaner sister.
The fact that he’s a “Vine celebrity” makes me hate him and everything he touches. I’m serious. If he were to pet my dog I’d have to give the poor thing away. Which is unfortunate, because I like everyone else listed her (except for Nick Swardson, who sucks ass).
Okay, having watched the preview I don’t feel bad about my snap judgment. It looks pretty lame.
How does Andrea Savage get hotter in each successive movie she is in?
THATS who that was. I’ve traveled 500 miles to give you my seed!
Dang, I remember her from that failed show with Zach Galifiankis on Comedy Central 10 years ago. She’s seriously gotten hotter with age.
Mary Lynn Ragscrub is lookin’ pretty good.
I would have no opinion on Busy Philipps if people weren’t always telling me how amazing she is.
why does this sound and look like it was shot on a bunch of Flip cameras?… you remember those right before gopro put them out of business… sorry still bitter
Got one in my pocket right now, since I’m too cheap to buy a smart phone that takes video.
Oh man that was terrible
All I took away from that is that I want to pat that dog and get in the hot tub with that brunette.
Pass. But his “secret to a good marriage” is going up on my fridge.
Rough start. However, there are too many talented people involved for me not to give it a chance.
“ONE PERSON EATS SHIT AND THE OTHER SOARS LIKE A BIRD”
Yup, that about sums it up.
