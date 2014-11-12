Check Out Shailene Woodley’s New Pixie Cut In The Trailer For ‘The Divergent Series: Insurgent’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Divergent (our review) is getting a sequel, obviously, because that’s part of the YA adaptation terms of service none of us remember signing. This second installment hits September 2015 and comes saddled with the clunky title The Divergent Series: Insurgent. Maybe Miles Teller will have to go fight Moqtada Al-Sadr or something? One can hope.

THE DIVERGENT SERIES: INSURGENT raises the stakes for Tris as she searches for allies and answers in the ruins of a futuristic Chicago.

I’m pretty sure that started as some kind of YA mad lib. “The [Prog rock album name] Series raises the stakes for [Crazy future name] as she searches for allies and answers in the ruins of a futuristic [name a major city that hasn’t had a YA franchise].” So far, the most interesting thing about this series is the fact that the author of it is 26 and sold the rights before she was out of college.

Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four (Theo James) are now fugitives on the run, hunted by Jeanine (Kate Winslet) [oops, we couldn’t think of a cool name for Kate Winslet], the leader of the power-hungry Erudite elite. Racing against time, they must find out what Tris’s family sacrificed their lives to protect, and why the Erudite leaders will do anything to stop them. Haunted by her past choices but desperate to protect the ones she loves, Tris, with Four at her side, faces one impossible challenge after another as they unlock the truth about the past and ultimately the future of their world.

I can’t wait for Divergent: Emergent, Divergent: Detergent, Divergent: Metallurgent and the grand finale, Divergent: Urgent, Emer-gency. And then the reboot, The Divergent Series: ¯_(ツ)_/¯.

People like to make fun of Twilight (and by “people” I mean “me,” a lot) but Twilight was at least silly. There was value in that. This stuff is like cinematic drywall paste. It reminds me of the South Park episode where the kids all get put on Ritalin and end up becoming Phil Collins superfans. That’s sort of how I imagine Divergent, where all of its fans are going to end up in some suburb somewhere, bumping Fleetwood Mac as they drive around in their grey Toyota Camrys wearing smart pant suits. “Off to an important meeting!” they’ll say.