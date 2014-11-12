Check Out Shailene Woodley’s New Pixie Cut In The Trailer For ‘The Divergent Series: Insurgent’

Divergent (our review) is getting a sequel, obviously, because that’s part of the YA adaptation terms of service none of us remember signing. This second installment hits September 2015 and comes saddled with the clunky title The Divergent Series: Insurgent. Maybe Miles Teller will have to go fight Moqtada Al-Sadr or something? One can hope.
THE DIVERGENT SERIES: INSURGENT raises the stakes for Tris as she searches for allies and answers in the ruins of a futuristic Chicago.
I’m pretty sure that started as some kind of YA mad lib. “The [Prog rock album name] Series raises the stakes for [Crazy future name] as she searches for allies and answers in the ruins of a futuristic [name a major city that hasn’t had a YA franchise].” So far, the most interesting thing about this series is the fact that the author of it is 26 and sold the rights before she was out of college.
Tris (Shailene Woodley) and Four (Theo James) are now fugitives on the run, hunted by Jeanine (Kate Winslet) [oops, we couldn’t think of a cool name for Kate Winslet], the leader of the power-hungry Erudite elite. Racing against time, they must find out what Tris’s family sacrificed their lives to protect, and why the Erudite leaders will do anything to stop them. Haunted by her past choices but desperate to protect the ones she loves, Tris, with Four at her side, faces one impossible challenge after another as they unlock the truth about the past and ultimately the future of their world.
I can’t wait for Divergent: Emergent, Divergent: Detergent, Divergent: Metallurgent and the grand finale, Divergent: Urgent, Emer-gency. And then the reboot, The Divergent Series: ¯_(ツ)_/¯.
People like to make fun of Twilight (and by “people” I mean “me,” a lot) but Twilight was at least silly. There was value in that. This stuff is like cinematic drywall paste. It reminds me of the South Park episode where the kids all get put on Ritalin and end up becoming Phil Collins superfans. That’s sort of how I imagine Divergent, where all of its fans are going to end up in some suburb somewhere, bumping Fleetwood Mac as they drive around in their grey Toyota Camrys wearing smart pant suits. “Off to an important meeting!” they’ll say.
I like that these McDullards’ arch-foes are the erudite. At least there’s some honesty there.
Miles Teller makes Josh Hutcherson seem like Liam Hemsworth. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have to go hang myself, because a grown man probably shouldn’t know who any of those people are.
End up in a suburb? They’re already there! Also, Woodcock or whatever her name is probably has some mom jeans on and is gonna get soooooooo drunk on wine coolers tonight!!
Divergent, for people who think that the Hunger Games series is too suspenseful.
Don’t be so Intransigent. I prefer my post apocalypse Adolescent.
So, I’m not TRYING to be petty (though it seems to be working out that way) but……that promo photo. They couldn’t have found a better one? Because her eyes look incredibly weird like one side of her face started sliding off of her skull.
It’s a screen cap from the trailer, not a promo photo.
Ah. Well. My statement stands.
She is just that weird looking.
If you have the slightest weirdness to your face, a pixie cut will emphasize it. Also, any chin jiggle becomes super-noticeable.
Looks like the “Young Rod Stewart Adventures”
Good call. Spitting image.
Even with that I find her attractive in a Earth tone sort of way. There is a 50/50 chance she has a huge B.
“Younnnnnnnng hearts, runnnn freee tonight”
No homo, I love that song to death.
If you squint she becomes David Bowie
I’d let Bowie play Goatse on me with a traffic cone till you were reading Yahoo news about the ruthless sinkhole threatening to devour Cleveland before I even considered plying this thing’s primitive and feral nethers.
Four should get Six to steal one of Blossom’s stupid hats so Tris can look less like a member of Duran Duran.
SEMI SPOILER I GUESS (and yes, I hate that I read these books): The entire teaser is just one of her fear-scapes or whatever they called them? Are they trying to trick people into thinking this is an actual thing that happens in the movie? Cause it does not. I mean I guess it happens in her head, but this is not an actual part of the plot of the movie. Also, why are the effects on this so bad? It looks like the Quidditch scenes in the first Harry Potter.
I like watching the trailers for these young adult series movies and trying to guess what the fuck they are even about.
Harry Potter: Catholic boarding schools with magic?
Twilight: Gay vampire high?
Hunger Games: Kid Nation with weapons?
Maze Runner: Double Dare physical challenge with weapons?
Divergent: no fucking clue.
So basically what’s going on (I think) is that Melissa Etheridge goes back in time, fuses with her young body, but gets trapped in a wormhole on the way out and has to fight the bizarre laws of physics that prevail in an alternate dimension where Ashley Judd is still getting work.
She is not aging well. Maybe it’s the mom haircut, I don’t know.
I know I was like look at this chick with her “newly divorced Marcey Darcey” haircut.
I blame Robin Wright Penn for this. Also I don’t know anything about this movie, but of course she cuts all her hair off to signify some major change she’s going through. Please please please don’t let this be the start of a trend.
God dammit Shaliene Woodley, now I gotta look at that GIF of your boobs from that movie I never heard of another 50 times to rebuild the good will I once had for you.
So the head villain is named “Jeanine”? Jeanine is not the top bad guy of some huge elite, she’s your bitchy supervisor at the video store who wouldn’t let you switch shifts to go to the Katy Perry concert and tooootally overreacted that time she caught you and Jon with a joint in the alley
Whatever, she’s a bitch. My dad got me those tickets for my birthday! MY BIRTHDAY, E.M.!
EM – that’s precisely why its perfect.
Jeanine let John and Pam switch shifts all the time because they kiss her ass and pretend to be interested in her stories about her cat and kids….I hate her.
Jeanine has that pixie cut. But no one believes her dye job.
So is divergent just the last dream the lady from the Fault in Our Stars had before she died of cancer?
That title is comically terrible..Is this a spoof?
As long as these YA movies keep Hollywood away from remaking classic movies I’m OK with it.
Okay, 3 things that bother me about the Divergent Series. #1 Huge holes in the plot where you have to just go with suspended disbelief (both book and movie). #2 Shailene Woodley is annoying.The Secret Lives of American Teenagers or whatever was god-awful due to her whiny voice and she doesn’t have the timing, attractiveness, body language, facial expressions, chemistry, etc. that the star of a show should have. So how did she get cast in 3 huge movies all of a sudden? She can just barely act, keep her on TV or indie films. #3 The movie studios are preying on our need for a new “IT” series, so they pushed Divergent, with a pretty good turnout. So then they decide “Hey, since this was a hit lets play off that and make MORE money. So they put Shailene in “The Fault In Our Stars” with her brother from Divergent cast as her boyfriend; then “The Incredible Now” or whatever the name of the movie is, she’s cast with the bully/insane/violent a$$hole Edward from Divergent as her love interest. Brother – CREEPY gross, Mortal enemy – WTF? Just so they can say on the cover “see these stars of Divergent in this great new movie!” They did the same thing with Twilight, I can’t remember the name of the movie, but they put the actors of Alice and Emmett (brother and sister in Twilight) as love interests “who meet in the twilight of their lives.” It literally says that on the DVD box. Trying to hang on to anything that will suck all the Twilight fans of more money! LOL