The Trailer For ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water’ Looks Splendid

If nautical nonsense be something you wish, then drop on the deck, flop like a fish and watch this first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, which is set to splash its way into theaters on February 6, 2015. In the sequel to 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, the entire cast of original voices is back, as SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Mr. Krabs and Plankton try to stop Burger-Beard the Pirate (Antonio Banderas) from stealing a magical recipe. Like any good animated adventure, the characters end up on shore, and this time all sorts of 3D heck breaks loose.
Also, Slash is there, because why wouldn’t he be? Still unknown, though, is if we’ll see the return of the giant David Hasselhoff. It may not be in this movie, but it still haunts my nightmares.
Looks like a winner. And say, didn’t I see somewhere that the giant David Hasselhoff was on sale?
[www.neatorama.com]
Alright, I’m amused. Although I’d prefer an Adventure Time movie.
C’mon grab your friends!
This looks awful.
Typo, I think you meant AWESOME.
No.
So let me get this straight:
They expect us to accept that there is a way for cartoons to come into the real world AND that they magically turn from 2D to 3D as well? This looks like a steaming dump.
Simpsons did it.
@Mannytaur That is actually exactly what I hit on when I saw this.
It’s nice to see the show has lost absolutely none of its perverted vibe.
You act like it’s a show for kids or something. Grow up.
@TheSuaveIdiot Whhhhhooooooo is secretly a tampon under the sea?
@Dan Seitz absorbent and yellow and stopping heavy is he?
heavy flow***
heavy flow ***