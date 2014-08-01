The Trailer For ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water’ Looks Splendid

08.01.14 4 years ago 15 Comments

If nautical nonsense be something you wish, then drop on the deck, flop like a fish and watch this first trailer for The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water, which is set to splash its way into theaters on February 6, 2015. In the sequel to 2004’s The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, the entire cast of original voices is back, as SpongeBob, Patrick, Squidward, Sandy, Mr. Krabs and Plankton try to stop Burger-Beard the Pirate (Antonio Banderas) from stealing a magical recipe. Like any good animated adventure, the characters end up on shore, and this time all sorts of 3D heck breaks loose.

Also, Slash is there, because why wouldn’t he be? Still unknown, though, is if we’ll see the return of the giant David Hasselhoff. It may not be in this movie, but it still haunts my nightmares.

