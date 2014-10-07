The *True* Cinephile’s Ranking Of David Fincher Films

A lot of people like to write rankings of films directed by popular filmmakers, us included. But what’s the point of another one, you might rightly wonder? Well, the thing is, most rankings I read, it’s as if the writer hadn’t seen the films at all, and/or proves themselves as having never taken so much as an introductory film course. I mean really. I only wrote this because I’ve yet to see a David Fincher ranking written by a true fan, someone who’s actually film literate.
1. Fight Club
Considered a modern classic and rightly so. While initially called a glorification of fascism by some reviewers, Fincher nailed Chuck Palahniuk’s satire on consumerism and meditation on masculinity in a way that few adaptations do. Additionally, the cinematography, particularly in the beach scene, is some of the best I’ve seen.
2. The Game
Often forgotten as it came before many of the Fincher films now considered classics, and maybe his most mainstream, but upon rewatch it totally holds up.
3. The Social Network
A lot of people would quibble about putting this third, but I’ve scarcely seen such a powerful statement about friendships turning toxic. Tense, lyrical, mercurial – a coming-of-age tale like only Fincher could tell it.
4. Zodiac
I know, I know, this should be ranked much higher, you’re probably thinking. But while I recognize that the score is some of the best work Hans Zimmer has done, the twist at the end just didn’t work for me at all. Like stop trying to be Shyamalan, you know?
5. Seven
It’s a testament to Fincher’s talent that a film as good as Seven could be ranked all the way down at five. There just isn’t enough room at the top. I think this one had the most heart of any Fincher film, but his early obsession with motion-capture really dates it upon rewatch. Shame, but it’s a credit to Fincher that he’s evolved as much as the technology. I expected more from Fincher, but the choreography of the sword scenes made up for it.
6. Panic Room
It took a lot of balls casting a special-needs actor in a revenge film, but an artist like Fincher doesn’t think in terms of risk/reward. Tobey Maguire is underrated, I think.
7. Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
You knew this was going to be a tense watch from the very first trailer, famously set to Gwen Stefani’s B-A-N-A-N-A-S, and it certainly didn’t not deliver. Fincher didn’t just flip the rom-com on its head, he pushed it off a cliff. Some of the dinosaur stuff seemed unnecessary, but that’s just Fincher being Fincher.
8. The Social Network 2
Look, I get that this is a joke movie, I just wish the joke were FUNNY. Ha-ha, the main character has never used Facebook, but is trying to fake his way through being CEO. But here’s the thing: I don’t go to the movies for winks and nudge-nudges. I go to the movies to find out what Facebook’s Non-GAAP EBITDA was for Q4. A little something called JOURNALISM.
9. A Glimpse Inside The Mind of Benjamin Button
The red-headed stepchild of David Fincher films, and perhaps rightly so. The set-entirely-inside-a-coffin gimmick was ballsy, but ultimately fell flat, and the abortion stuff just felt like cheap awards pandering. Especially after Fincher had already given us such a rewarding mother-daughter relationship story in The Social Network. Watching it, you can understand why Fincher set fire to the master tapes during a failed suicide attempt and the screenwriter hasn’t been seen since 2008.
10. Pillars Of The Earth
I don’t even believe David Fincher actually directed this, I’m pretty sure it was a book. And really long to boot.
this list is bullshit without Blue Velvet on it.
Boy, are you confused
OR IS HE
Fincher not Lynch…
WOOSH
No Alien 3? Fuck this bullshit.
Alien 3’s cinematography was superb. I can’t believe it’s not on the list.
Love for Alien 3! Not the best Fincher but certainly the best Alien.
Alien 3 is not the best Alien film, you are mistaken sir
Yeah I love Alien 3 but it is in no way better than the first two
1-3 *nods sagely*
4-5 *perplexed eyebrow raise*
6-10 *falls off chair*
*sprints to Facebook for the reactions*
Is that why you guys have a facebook page?
What about Fincher’s acting roles?
I still think his mobbed-up bank manager was one of the best parts in The Dark Knight, and I lost it when he was the creepy Amway guy in Go.
Liked him in Quiz Show.
He’ll always be Michael Rapaport in True Romance to me.
I’ll take David Lynch as the olde timey studio exec in “Louie” all day.
Um, if you’d read The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, you’d know that all of the dinosaur stuff was totally necessary. Learn a book, man.
Opposite Bart Simpson quote day.
The real question is why we even make any movies without dinosaurs.
@Mike Keesey
Would definitely draw more of the creationist demographic.
Fuck dinosaurs. If dinosaurs are so fucking brilliant why are they all fucking dead?
also the title of a thesis I once handed in for the paleontology course i dropped out of aeons ago
Birds are dinosaurs, so, really, most movies do have ’em somewhere, if only in the background.
Can’t believe how long it took me to remember the beach scene in Fight Club. Think it was right when I read about the twist in Zodiac.
[rs1img.memecdn.com]
11 – 25 “Close Up Shots of Madonna’s Crotch, Vol. 1- 14”.
His music videos should really be considered. Like the recent Justin Timberlake one, “Dick in a Box.”
It’s true!!! Dorothy is such a stick-in-the-mud.
Got a better list [www.vunify.com]
No you didn’t.
as I was reading I felt like I was having a stroke or losing my mind, great mindfuck article
This really fucked with me for a minute
Um, don’t you mean Bobby Fincher?
You could have stopped at the beach scene in Fight Club and still fucked with my day. Glad you didn’t.
Exactly!
For some reason I was still with you even during the Panic Room write up because I just assumed “special needs actor” was Kristen Stewart.
I never saw Panic Room, so I figured Tobey must have been one of the home invaders.
The Game at #2? Is this some kind of sick joke? There was no Mystery or Style; in fact it was fuck all like the book.
you clever bastard
Initially your arrogance upset me and now I am just confused and a little sad. Kind of like I was after my first sexual awakening.
Completely agree, was just talking about this the other night.
Boy, are you confused.
OR IS SHE
Actual question: What’s the beach scene in Fight Club? I honestly cannot recall that.
It’s one of the famous subliminal scenes. It’s on youtube somewhere.
Actual answer: It’s from the book and not included in the film.
@Charlie Br0nze – I’m an idiot
I thought it was reference to “Saving Private Ryan”
Alison did it better.
I’m one of those people that you referenced that doesn’t know a shit about film but still feels compelled to produce a list:
Seven
Zodiac
The Game
A LOT OF ROOM
Fight Club
Panic Room
I have no desire to see a movie about facebook, some old guy turning into baby, or a movie about a female with dragon tattoo.
Again though as I mentioned I don’t really know shit about film.
Or long-form humor, it would seem.
You got me I don’t even know what term long-form humor means.
Or English it would seem…
Fair point…
7even and Fight Club tied for #1, Zodiac for #3, and everything else ranges from overrated to compete crap. But the aforementioned three are all great movies.
re: facebook, I want to like all the bitchy comments so hard.
These “funny” articles are the worst.
And this is why this site is meh.
Thanks for wasting 4 minutes of my life.
Wait till it hits the Uproxx FB page.
I think that Fincher’s relationship with Tobey Maguire is probably the best of any director-actor. Forget Burton-Depp, Scorsese-DiCaprio, and even Scorsese-DeNiro. He’s turned Maguire into a veritable chameleon. He was virtually unrecognizable as the lead in The Girl With A Dragon Tattoo, and absolutely insane as the old version of Brad Pitt.
he was most impressive as James Rebhorn in the game.
I’ll never understand Fight Club’s popularity. Maybe because I didn’t see it when I was in high school and so the angst ridden consumerism attack didn’t really hit me in the “Fuck the man, man” mindset. I just think it’s horribly overrated and objectively it’s really on the bottom half of Fincher’s filmography. I don’t know how anyone can see both Zodiac and Fight Club and say Fight Club is better when it feels a better made version of a film written and directed by an angry high schooler.
Btw I understand the article, I just feel the need to talk about Fight Club because I’ve seen SO MANY of these lists recently featuring Fight Club in the top 3 and it drives me goddamn insane.
No right thinking person who wants to maintain a proper self image believes it but you need to take that shit to the backyard and burn it. HE IS ABSOLUTELY CORRECT!
There is method to slacker Armond’s madness.
uhh pillars of the earth was also a TV show. A God awful TV show I only watched to see alison pill.
See also: the news room
Yeah but the movie was written by the book.
Who the hell watches things specifically for Allison Pill? She’s as Ann as the nose on Plain’s face.
I don’t get it.
f this.
Mancini, we got another one over here. Keep him in charge while I get the trap ready. And do not cross the streams.
After that opening paragraph nearly made my head explode with annoyance, I’m so glad this turned out to be a joke.
I’ve never seen a David Fichtner movie. Do any of them show the dong going in?
The Game is a great watch.
Are the rumors true that Fincher was a ghost writer for Kevin James’ Zookeeper?
Yes, but he only wrote the poop jokes. So, like 40% of the film.
A list like that should really go to eleven.
ITS NOT CALLED THE SOCIAL NETWORK 2 ITS CALLED THE 2OCIAL NETWORK!!!1!!1!!
1. Seven
2. Social Network
3. Zodiac
4. Gone Girl
5. Panic Room
6. Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
7. The Game
8. Fight Club…not trolling, I legitimately dislike this movie and can’t figure out why it’s admired as such a classic
9. Alien 3
10. Benjamin Button
I put Seven at #1, that movie is a masterpiece.
Trolololol
Yes but what about Alias where does that square up in the great game of films?
The Game was cool and all, but the TV show version on BET is vastly superior.
I really like this article. I just saw Gone Girl over the weekend and started thinking of my own Fincher rankings. I agree pretty much agree with this article except I would rank Girl with Dragon Tattoo higher and would have Fight Club number 1. It will be dissected and talked about more in 20 years than all the rest combined.
His best work was filming Pauly Shore during the gangbang in Encino Man. I mean, I actually found the idea of multiple people wanting to have sex with Pauly Shore to be entirely plausible.
GOLDEN GLOBE-WORTHY!
“5. Seven – I expected more from Fincher, but the choreography of the sword scenes made up for it.”
Sword scenes? It’s been a while since I’ve watched Seven, but I don’t remember any sword scenes.