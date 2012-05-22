The Weather Sucks in Gotham: New Dark Knight Rises Character Posters

At this point, I’ve pretty much run out of things to say about The Dark Knight Rises. But Batman shits pageviews, and I need the money to buy more bejeweled cat calendars, so here they are, three new posters of Batman, Bane, and Catwoman in rain, and three in snow. Strangely, there are none of them in neither sleet nor hail, paving the way for a new character to destroy them all, The Mailman! I guess. Yeah, just pretend I said something interesting here.



Is she even riding that thing? Or does she just stand behind it?

[via ComingSoon]



