The Weather Sucks in Gotham: New Dark Knight Rises Character Posters

#Batman
Senior Editor
05.22.12 12 Comments

At this point, I’ve pretty much run out of things to say about The Dark Knight Rises. But Batman shits pageviews, and I need the money to buy more bejeweled cat calendars, so here they are, three new posters of Batman, Bane, and Catwoman in rain, and three in snow. Strangely, there are none of them in neither sleet nor hail, paving the way for a new character to destroy them all, The Mailman! I guess. Yeah, just pretend I said something interesting here.

Is she even riding that thing? Or does she just stand behind it?
[via ComingSoon]
 
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Batman
TAGSBatmancharacter postersPOSTERSthe dark knight rises

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP