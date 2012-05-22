At this point, I’ve pretty much run out of things to say about The Dark Knight Rises. But Batman shits pageviews, and I need the money to buy more bejeweled cat calendars, so here they are, three new posters of Batman, Bane, and Catwoman in rain, and three in snow. Strangely, there are none of them in neither sleet nor hail, paving the way for a new character to destroy them all, The Mailman! I guess. Yeah, just pretend I said something interesting here.
Is she even riding that thing? Or does she just stand behind it?
[via ComingSoon]
The Weather Sucks in Gotham: New Dark Knight Rises Character Posters
At this point, I’ve pretty much run out of things to say about The Dark Knight Rises. But Batman shits pageviews, and I need the money to buy more bejeweled cat calendars, so here they are, three new posters of Batman, Bane, and Catwoman in rain, and three in snow. Strangely, there are none of them in neither sleet nor hail, paving the way for a new character to destroy them all, The Mailman! I guess. Yeah, just pretend I said something interesting here.
“Wassup dawg, don’t make me break my thumbs all over your face”
Goddamn, it’s the second time. Hollywood never listens.
I’m not sure anyone could look as bored and disinterested standing behind a batcycle while wearing a cat outfit. ACTING!!
They belong on a pop punk album cover.”Yeah, we play music, so what?”
I like that I can’t see Anne Hathaway’s eyes in number 5. It makes it much easier to fantasize their being dead and lifeless while bating.
Lady! Dark goggles do not a disguise make. I can put glasses on my dick and call it The Nutty Professor to my heart’s content, you can still clearly see that it’s a dick.
Catwoman? Rise, indeed.
In my pants. It rises. Because she’s attractive.
Bane’s coat looks super awesome. Why is it that terrorists need so many pockets?
To carry all the terror around with them. Like obvi.
Two things: Knives and pocket lint.
As someone who reads FD every day, I can’t really wrap my head around the idea that there are people who only comes here to read news about Batman.
They come for the Batman, clean themselves up, and stay for the dick jokes and ‘shopped banner pics.
I need you guys for my base salary and the random stragglers who wander in for Batman pics for the bonuses.