The ‘Weird Science’ Remake Is A Go, Buttwad

That picture above? That was a game-changer in my childhood, man. When people talk about John Hughes movies like Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club or Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, I’m always like, “Nah bro, it’s all about Weird Science” because it’s one of the greatest movies ever made. And now, here we are, delivering the inevitable – news that Weird Science is being remade by Universal Pictures.
This isn’t a grand revelation, as we knew this was coming, but now it’s as real as a Slurpee dumped on your head by Robert Downey Jr., because Universal has hired a writer.
The film will be produced by Joel Silver, who made the original with Hughes at Universal. Michael Bacall will write the script. He scripted the sleeper hit Project X for Silver Pictures and wrote the script for 21 Jump Street, another 80s-centric property that became a hit for Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill. (Via Deadline)
In a quick search of Twitter and Tumblr, I saw plenty of people upset about this news, to which I mentally replied, “Because this is clearly the worst thing happening in the world right now”, but the backlash should be expected. After all, this is a classic along the lines of Citizen Kane and Casablanca that is being remade. This isn’t Curly Sue or Beethoven’s 4th. This is Weird-f*cking-Science man.
But I’m here to talk my fellow bra-heads off the ledge. I have a little method – call it therapy – that we can use to ease ourselves into this idea…
First, close your eyes and imagine the movie in your head. Except take the actors and characters involved and replace them with your ultimate nightmare cast. For example, instead of Anthony Michael Hall and that other guy, my bizarro Weird Science stars Justin Bieber and Bow Wow, and their computer-engineered girlfriend is L’ee$a, played by Kim Kardashian. Oh, and Chet is played by Kellan Lutz.
Now, shake your nightmare out of your head like an Etch-a-Sketch and stare at this picture:
Finally, close your eyes again and imagine Brooklyn Decker, Kate Upton or whichever young model or actress raises the rocket in your house party as Lisa, and hold that image in your mind. That should work. But just in case it is Kim Kardashian, I’ll start sharpening some pitchforks.
“Can we keep this… between us? I’d hate to lose my teaching job.”
1) She left Seagal because he’s Taliban
2) I really really really hope they include this scene again [www.youtube.com]
I’ll have scotch, straight up.
Oh man. I forgot about that scene. AMH did some amazing stuff.
She’s into malakas, Dino!
DRINK IT.
See, chicks can’t handle dey smoke!
While my mind first went to Kate Upton, really it is Brooklyn Decker who would be perfect for this part. She had turns on “The League” and “New Girl” playing ball-busters and she was very funny in both.
“Can you hammer a six-inch spike through a board with your penis?”
Natch… that’s Real Genius. ONLY THE BEST MOVIE EVER!
I wanted to be a cross between Chris Knight and David Addison growing up. 1985 was the best!
Oh please Christina Hendricks…. PLEASE.
She is forever unclean after Steven Seagal.
I choose to live in a world where no woman has ever gone to bed with Steven Seagal. It’s a straightforward and logical world in which everything makes sense.
Billybob, you are my new guru. I’m sure Mike Myers will be sad to learn this, but your wisdom cannot be ignored.
They should bring back everyone from the original and keep it super depressing.
To which I reply “NO FUCKING THANK YOU.”
Sure, it’d be depressing, but likely more fun than this remake.
@erswi Torgo’s idea makes sense.
This is the same Hollywood that cast Jackie Chan in Pat Morita’s role. I don’t trust them.
Erswi, why did you post a picture of Big Ang? Oh wait…..oh no…oh god, no…
OK, I loved 21 Jump Street. I’ll give these guys some rope, depending on casting. 21 Jump Street had Jonah Hill pushing it, and there’s no star attached to this, so that has me worried. Although it would have been the tits with Michael Cera and Jonah Hill right after Superbad.
NO, nonononono…. Micheal Cera doesn’t have the charisma to pull it off
I’d have bought Michael Cera a couple years ago, but it’s too late for him now.
That’s what I’m saying – Michael Cera in 2007 was perfect. George Michael Bluth could absolutely have been the nerd that wanted to make a girl.
Because she has to have an accent like the original….Alice Eve.
Or possibly Teresa Palmer just because of the Atomic Tom music video: [i.imgur.com]
Ahem…
“Kelly Brook”.
That is all.
Yes. Kelly Brook. [martinksk.tumblr.com]
What are two dicks like these doing remaking this movie?
You’re stewed buttwad!
They’ll end up gender-switching the roles in the reboot and casting Hamm or Fassbender as the “genie”
Take my money!!
I’d rather eat a greasy pork sandwhich served in an ashtray aka Lindsay Lohan’s vagina.
Idk, 21 Jumpstreet was really good. Then again it wasn’t a direct remake of a classic, it was based on a shitty tv show starring Richard Grieco.
I could see Jay Baruchel as Wyatt.
In my mind, they’ll have Thomas Dolby, Daft Punk & We Are Scientists do a really strange cover of Weird Science. Because that would be an awesome song.
The brunette girlfriend shows her titties in Friday The 13th part 4.
I’ve wasted so much of my life.
An ex-girlfriend of mine had an afterschool job selling beanie babies from a cart at the mall. Her boss? Brunette GF from Weird Science.
Just please don’t let them cast Megan Fox.
Requirement #2: Channing Tatum as Chet.
How about Rob Gronkowski’s film debut?
Gronk could pull off the look; but something tells me he would be flat as an actor.
I had untold wet dreams in my puberty about Kelly Lebrock it’s not going to be the same unless the find a gal as hot as her.
This fucks with my memory. That is all.
The original is great because it’s dated. I remember when it was released but it feels like a different movie now than it did back then. Maybe this is because I’m old?
How about a remake of the “Weird Science” television show instead? And bring back Duckman while we’re at it …
A remake would have to address the inevitable and unenviable position of knowing what kind of porn the main characters are into. Because you just know at some point someone is going to look at the script and have to be told what Two Girls One Cup is.