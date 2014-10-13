‘The Wolf Of System Of A Down’ Is Your Surprisingly Perfect Monday Morning Mash-Up

There are so many “___ recut as ___” mash-ups flying around every day that for a new mash-up to cut through the static is a feat in itself. The Wolf Of System Of A Down certainly fits the bill. As you may have guessed, it’s Wolf Of Wall Street plus System of a Down, and while the name may explain the concept, it doesn’t convey how well this works. It’s the perfect pump-up watch to kick your Monday right in the dick. I can only imagine sales bros watching this and getting pumped as hell. WAKE UP, PUSSIES, IT’S TIME TO COLD CALL! (*chugs Smirnoff Ice, headbutts receptionist*)
Some faces are perfectly suited to metal, kudos to MarcaBlanca here for recognizing one in Leonardo DiCaprio.
I like this almost as much as the Bloodsport gif:
And if there are any aspiring video editors/gif makers out there, you could make a fantastic hardcore mash-up out of Jim Harbaugh.
First Harbaugh gif is more suited for a mashup with the song “It’s my party”
When I first seen the still I thought it was the Meshuggah version that I saw a few months back.
[www.youtube.com]
The lady in pink at the end cracks me up.
Same here! The Meshuggah one is miles better for me.
Came here to post this. It’s so perfect.
Yeah you can’t beat meshuggah’s rational gaze underneath this. And the lyrics become quite ironic if you know them.
Then again nothing beats Meshuggah for me. I’m glad this gets one of my favourite bands more attention, brilliant band.
When I was in high school I was on a school trip, and the group from my school was paired up with a group from another school, a private school for rich kids with learning disabilities.
This one kid wore a System of a Down hoodie like four days in a row, so on the fifth, one guy from my school commented “System of a Down? More like Syndrome of a Downs”.
Well he was rich so he’s fair game.
WorldTraveler, I will meet you by the bike stands b/c as a kid with Learning Disabilities that shit ain’t cool.
You’re a mouthy cunt, does that make you fair game?
Android, no one’s gonna hit a retard by the bike racks ok?
best thread ever.