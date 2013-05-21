New Wolverine Trailer: Wolverine gets shaved and fights the Japanese

Is there going to be a superhero movie where the hero DOESN’T start out all beardy and disheveled at the beginning of the trailer? If so, it won’t be Wolverine in The Wolverine, who’s already kind of beardy and disheveled to begin with, but still manages to start this new trailer EVEN MORE BEARDY AND DISHEVELEDER. GET A JOB, WOLVERINE! THE BUMS LOST!
You wonder if they do that in superhero movies hoping that it’ll somehow even out when the guy has to run around in tights later. But not Wolverine, he doesn’t do gay stuff like spandex tights. He wears leather and rides a motorcycle and chomps a big penis-shaped cigar because he’s super tough. GRRR, FOOTBALL!
Wolverine always seemed like one of Marvel’s better characters, and yet the movie (distributed by Fox, unlike Marvel properties Iron Man, The Avengers, etc) feels pretty close to the bottom of the most-anticipated list when it comes to superhero movies. Perhaps that’s a little unfair when it’s being directed by James Mangold and written by Christopher McQuarrie, two guys who’ve done solid work on occasion. Or, maybe that’s just what happens when the character has already been in four movies and the last two (X3 and X-Men Origins: Wolverine) were super shitty. Hey, whatever keeps Hugh Jackman from singing.
Based on the celebrated comic book arc, this epic action-adventure takes Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), the most iconic character of the X-Men universe, to modern-day Japan. Out of his depth in an unknown world, he will face a host of unexpected and deadly opponents in a life-or-death battle that will leave him forever changed. Vulnerable for the first time and pushed to his physical and emotional limits, he confronts not only lethal samurai steel but also his inner struggle against his own immortality. Story by Christopher McQuarrie.
In theaters: July 26, 2013
Well I love a good fish-out-of-water tale. I hope that this will be the Mr. Baseball of superhero movies. (Wolverine can’t murder the pitcher if he tips his cap).
Also, are there people who will freak out if a superhero movie doesn’t have that weird tripod move in it at least once? Is it a running inside joke? Are superheroes like down lineman, where they have to start in a three-point stance? I don’t get it. I only pose like this when I’m picking food up off the floor.
I only pose like that when I’m checking Bryce’s grandma for crabs.
There are a very limited number of very good Wolverine stories. He’s a cool idea but often doesn’t have great execution.
I haven’t read a comic in years, but I still have a hard time reconciling tall, handsome Hugh Jackman with the short, unattractive Wolverine from the comics.
Hugh isn’t bad or anything. It’s just weird, even after he’s been playing Wolverine forever.
Pubes in the shaver seems to be a theme with this guy. I may have to take a look at Les Miserables after all.
Wait, I might have misinterpreted that bottom picture.
I like it when Hugh Jackman sings…
Who is the sexy lizard lady?
Character, I’m guessing a rather odd reinterpretation of Viper. Who is played by a Russian lady named Svetlana Khodchenkova.
Twelve year old me wanted to like Wolverine Origins so badly, and then it came out and turded up the house like a shit blossom.
My kingdom for a superhero shaving scene!!!
Old Dude: “I can make you mortal.”
Wolverine: “What? Dude, no way! Being immortal is fricking sweet! But do you maybe have some ancient Asian secret penis enlarging potion or something?”
Is Wolverine fighting a Dalek in the banner pic? Watch out for the plunger, Logan!
Still the best casting an unknown since Christopher Reeve as Superman.
So, action, ninjas, sexy ninja ladies, and action.
Seriously, a film like this doesn’t need Wolverine’s name attached. If they just called it Hugh Jackman Vs. Foot Clan, I’d be right there.
So this takes place after X-Men 3? I’ll have to acknowledge that that abomination happened while watching this?
Viral marketing campaign of violent bearded homeless men brandishing swords from their hands has gotten a little out of whack.
Since this is in Japan the scenes where his claws extend will be pixelated.
The ability to play with his hand on the ground really helped out Wolverine’s draft stock
