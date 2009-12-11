THE WOMAN WHO CRIES AFTER STAR WARS

12.11.09 8 years ago 23 Comments

If these videos are to be believed, this guy’s wife cries after every movie and he films her.  Above is Return of the Jedi, after the jump Back to the Future and Lord of the Rings.  I’m not sure why he keeps filming these like he’s proud of it.  I’ve dated a few ruh-tards myself, you don’t see me taking pictures when they spit up during dinner.

Reached for comment, Tom Cruise said “Yo, someone put this bitch on psyche meds.”

[Thanks to Seth for the tip]

