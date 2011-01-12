There’s A Simpsons Porn Parody Now

The pop culture murderers at Full Spread Entertainment have added The Simpsons: A XXX Porn Parody to the neverending list of needless adult films that are being made from our favorite TV shows and movies. Starring *slams head against desk* Evan Stone, James Deen and… I don’t really care. Those two are enough to already make me ill. Why? Why did this have to be made? Probably so we can once again say, “The Simpsons did it.”

According to the trailer’s YouTube page:

In this live-action sex satire, Homer borrows Flanders video camera and tries to convince Marge to let him glaze her tight pink donut. Mmmmmmm…pink donut. But instead, everybody else in Springfield seems to be getting their shorts eaten, until Marge finally decides to let her blue hair down, and show you and Homer how wet and wild it can get underneath that green dress. Witness sexed-up spoofs of your favorite Springfield characters; Marge, Homer, Cookie Kwan, Moe, McBain, Barney, Flanders, and more!

I’ll admit, the Cookie Kwan and Flanders impersonations are good, but still… No. Just no. Besides, how can you have a Simpsons porn parody when the main character of the show is a child? Unless you’re Gary Glitter, that’s not going to work. And at the very least, Stone could have played Frank Grimes. In real life preferably. Also, Bree Olson and Lisa Ann as Itchy and Scratchy. It just seems right.