There’s A Simpsons Porn Parody Now

The pop culture murderers at Full Spread Entertainment have added The Simpsons: A XXX Porn Parody to the neverending list of needless adult films that are being made from our favorite TV shows and movies. Starring *slams head against desk* Evan Stone, James Deen and… I don’t really care. Those two are enough to already make me ill. Why? Why did this have to be made? Probably so we can once again say, “The Simpsons did it.”
According to the trailer’s YouTube page:
In this live-action sex satire, Homer borrows Flanders video camera and tries to convince Marge to let him glaze her tight pink donut. Mmmmmmm…pink donut.
But instead, everybody else in Springfield seems to be getting their shorts eaten, until Marge finally decides to let her blue hair down, and show you and Homer how wet and wild it can get underneath that green dress.
Witness sexed-up spoofs of your favorite Springfield characters; Marge, Homer, Cookie Kwan, Moe, McBain, Barney, Flanders, and more!
I’ll admit, the Cookie Kwan and Flanders impersonations are good, but still… No. Just no. Besides, how can you have a Simpsons porn parody when the main character of the show is a child? Unless you’re Gary Glitter, that’s not going to work. And at the very least, Stone could have played Frank Grimes. In real life preferably. Also, Bree Olson and Lisa Ann as Itchy and Scratchy. It just seems right.
No Troy McClure?
wait, how did Simpsons porn get an .org website?
The internet did it
GAH, EVAN STONE! (*lights laptop on fire, throws out window*)
You know Patty and Selma will have a lesbian vid as an extra right? Probaby called Muffdiver with the Macgyver theme music and hell, Richard Dean Anderson in a cameo. Stargate is cancelled, he’s not doing anything right now.
Does it stop being sexy half way through?
Porn, that’s where I’m a viking!
Lindsay Lohan as Ms. Crabapple!
Millhouse as the 50 year old french prostitute midget. What do you mean that wasn’t porn?
[Tumbles out of your mom’s closet wearing a gas mask and wielding a camcorder]
Pretty soon it’s going to be, ‘Vivid did it.’
Can’t wait for the scat scene starring Apoo.
OJ made a sex tape?
Besides, how can you have a Simpsons porn parody when the main character of the show is a child?
17% of children think knobs taste funny.
Mr. Burns goes in dry.
Arnie Pie better be in this.
How long before there’s a “Family Guy” version of this?
At least they’re not orange, like those dago-wops on Jersey Shore™.
Professor Frink’s only line is, “Hmmmm, prepare Uranus.”
why all the skin make-up? couldn’t they just find an all-asian cast?
I hear Seltzer-Friedberg are hard at work on Porn Parody Movie, with Sean William Scott in talks to portray Evan Stone.
That, or XXX Porn Parody: A PG-13 Porn Parody, in which hammy acting leads to light canoodling.
If only they had cartoon-themed porn when I was a kid. Smerfette™ would’ve totally gotten Snorked™.
Vince, that’s 2010 AVN Male Performer of the Year Evan Stone.
James Franco as Moe and Michelle Rodriguez as Cookie Kwan? Is there any movie those two aren’t in?
A Family Guy porn parody – an obese man and a redhead with the hint of bestiality, the internet would love it.
Ooh, a sarcasm detector! That’s a REALLY useful device!
Okay if they can make this then I should legally be able to punch a baby. I never wanted to until I found out there was a Simpson’s porn parody.
their skin color hurt my eyes. I don’t care if that’s rasict it a terrible idea that some stoner porn executive greenlit just to see if these people were serious
that hoe look like she got the jaundice… i’d let her suck me off though.
Luann Van Houten getting double teamed by Pyro and Gyro or GTFO.