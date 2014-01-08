There’s Going To Be A ‘Paul Blart’ Sequel And Probably An Apocalypse

It had been talked about. People in powerful circles whispered the rumors in between virginal sacrifices. Children would wake up late at night screaming, “IT’S HAPPENING! IT’S HAPPENING!” leading their parents to call upon priests to perform exorcisms. All the while, we hoped and prayed that it was all a myth like the unicorn or hooker with a heart of gold, but it appears that our calls to a higher power were for naught. Happy Madison and Sony Pictures are indeed moving ahead with a sequel for Paul Blart: Mall Cop.
According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, Andy Fickman is in talks to take over directing duties, as Kevin James once again co-wrote the script and will star as the titular tit who rode around on a Segway and did stuff that was apparently considered funny enough by people willing to help Paul Blart earn $186 million worldwide.
But the thing that I can’t help but scratch my chin pubes over is the director switch. The original Paul Blart was directed by Steve Carr, who also had a hand in last year’s Movie 43 abomination. Aside from the remake of Cinderfella that he’s rumored to be directing, what else could Carr possibly be working on that could keep him from Paul Blart 2? Maybe it’s money or that James wants to take the film in a different direction.
So now I’m scratching my chin pubes even harder trying to figure out what the guy who most recently directed the terrible Parental Guidance can bring to the table that Carr can’t. And I just realized that I’ve now spent several minutes thinking about the creative process behind Paul Blart: Mall Cop, and I need to go check myself into a hospital for a brain bleed.
No. In fact, you spent several minutes thinking about the creative process behind the SEQUEL to Paul Blart; Mall Cop. Doesn’t that make you feel better? Ha ha. I bet it makes you feel shittier.
/spreading the joy
*vomits uncontrollably, Kevin James slips in the vomit, crashes on top of me*
If it makes you feel any better, you just made us spend several minutes thinking about this abomination about to be birthed into the world.
Of course, I’m just lashing out because I will probably have to pay to sit through this abomination, as both of my kids not only found the first one to be hilarious, but they greatly enjoyed both installments of Grown Ups as well. So I will join you in vomiting uncontrollably as I realize how thoroughly I have failed as a father. My only consolation is that sitting in the dark in the theater will give me the cover I need to try to break my previous record for number of Sour Patch Kids consumed during a 90-minute period, as I have found that that sort of thing is generally frowned upon in polite company.
Just remember, you are allowed to cry in the dark theater.
For a Happy Madison movie, Paul Blart Mall Cop is like Citizen Kane.
I think this is just a strategic maneuver so Happy Madison can lock up a few more “bizarre workplace” comedy titles before Vince Vaughn takes them all.
Steve Carr probably agreed with President George W. Bush in the “Two Bad Neighbors” episode of “The Simpsons”*–
“And since I’d achieved all my goals as a film director with the first Paul Blart movie, there was no need for a second. The end.”
*And since I’d achieved all my goals as President in one term, there was no need for a second. The end.
Yeah well, welcome to the twentieth century, Steve.
Homer on stage reaction is all I got. All I will ever have…(bursts into tears and bowels give out)
[www.youtube.com]
How the shit do you post videos on a comment. I must be too old to get it. Damn you, 28!
Paul Blart: The Art of the Shart — Coming to theaters January 2015.
I’ll only see it if it’s called Pauls Blarts: Malls Cops.
It’s Kevin James… and Kevin James!
In… 2Paul 2Blart!!
(Great, I typed that and now blood is gushing from my dick. Just great.)
Why not Here Comes the Paul Blart Boom. Or even better Welcome to the Boom Zoo, Paul Blart:
The zookeeper (Kevin James) is surprised to find his long-lost brother Paul Blart (Kevin James) has been hired as a security guard at the zoo. Even more hilarity ensues when Scott (Kevin James), the teacher from Here Comes the Boom, shows up at the zoo with his class for field trip!
Comedic double-takes? Psh! This film has comedic TRIPLE-takes! You will be hospitalised with interior bleeding after all the laughing you do watching these three fun-makers on the loose!
Rawhead, I’ll have nightmares thinking about this.
And they say Hollywood is creatively bankrupt. Shame on them.
PB 2 Rise of the Dialysis Machines.
It’s official. Paul Walker is happy he died before this.
For obvious reasons I am upset I was not asked to direct. The sequel could have all been jokes about how women’s clothing lacks pockets.
I was hoping for a dual sequel to Paul Blart and The Zookeeper: “Paul Blart: Mauled C*ck”. Synergy!
Paul Blart 2: America Has Died
Paul Blart 2: Fighting Even Fatter Chicks
Paul Blart 2: Segway to Heaven
Blart Blart 2: Blart BLART!
Paul Blart 2: Bicycles Thieves
Paul Blart 2: Paul Blarter
Paul Blart 3: Paul Blart With a Vengeance
Live Free or Paul Blart
A Good Day to Paul Blart
Nooooooooooooo!