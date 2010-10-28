These cats are feeling faint, Daffy Duck is excited

Senior Editor
10.28.10 17 Comments

I already posted this video of the kitties with fainting goat disease below the cut in yesterday’s last post, but they clearly deserve top-of-the-page billing. |read all about ’em at GammaSquad|

MORNING LINKS

  • Time for fall, means… PUMPKIN FLAVORED EVERYTHING! |Uproxx|
  • Are You Drunk Because You’re Smart Or Smart Because You’re Drunk? Can we at least agree that you’re pretty ’cause I’m drunk?  |UproxxNews|
  • Daffy-Duck-masturbating gifPraise Jesus: Conan is bringing back Masturbating Bear. |WarmingGlow|
  • A group of nuns possess a very valuable baseball card. Man, there is so much virginity in that sentence. |WithLeather|
  • Delightful new photo meme: dead Tony Romo. |KSK|
  • This guy sculpts sneakers out of cardboard, so that’s cool. |SmokingSection|
  • This Daffy Duck gif amused me greatly, for I am quite immature. |via Beautilation|  (depressed pug below via NYMag)
  • NASA mission will take unwanted astronauts on one-way trip to Mars and dump them there forever. Nice. |Fark|
  • Playboy Goes Back To The Future |Playboy|
  • 27 nerd zombies.  A little redundant, no? |Buzzfeed|
  • “Does this look like the face of the masseusse at the Hyatt Regency arrested for fingering one of his clients?” |NYCBarstoolSports|
  • The exceptional brotherhood of unexceptional brothers. |HolyTaco|
  • Nature’s most inspiring deformed animals. |Asylum|
  • 17 tattoos of horror’s most horrifying villains. |Clutch|
  • The 15 sexiest monsters in horror movie history. |Ranker|

