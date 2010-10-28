These cats are feeling faint, Daffy Duck is excited

I already posted this video of the kitties with fainting goat disease below the cut in yesterday’s last post, but they clearly deserve top-of-the-page billing. |read all about ’em at GammaSquad|
MORNING LINKS
- Time for fall, means… PUMPKIN FLAVORED EVERYTHING! |Uproxx|
- Are You Drunk Because You’re Smart Or Smart Because You’re Drunk? Can we at least agree that you’re pretty ’cause I’m drunk? |UproxxNews|
- Praise Jesus: Conan is bringing back Masturbating Bear. |WarmingGlow|
- A group of nuns possess a very valuable baseball card. Man, there is so much virginity in that sentence. |WithLeather|
- Delightful new photo meme: dead Tony Romo. |KSK|
- This guy sculpts sneakers out of cardboard, so that’s cool. |SmokingSection|
- This Daffy Duck gif amused me greatly, for I am quite immature. |via Beautilation| (depressed pug below via NYMag)
- NASA mission will take unwanted astronauts on one-way trip to Mars and dump them there forever. Nice. |Fark|
- Playboy Goes Back To The Future |Playboy|
- 27 nerd zombies. A little redundant, no? |Buzzfeed|
- Collection of awesome pumpkin carvings. |UnrealityMag|
- “Does this look like the face of the masseusse at the Hyatt Regency arrested for fingering one of his clients?” |NYCBarstoolSports|
- The exceptional brotherhood of unexceptional brothers. |HolyTaco|
- Nature’s most inspiring deformed animals. |Asylum|
- 17 tattoos of horror’s most horrifying villains. |Clutch|
- The 15 sexiest monsters in horror movie history. |Ranker|
- The 10 best Saw traps of all time. |ScreenJunkies|
FilmDrunk on Facebook. FilmDrunk on Twitter. The Frotcast on iTunes. Comments of the week
Could somebody tell Daffy that chick he’s quacking-off to is actually Bugs in drag.?
NASA mission will take unwanted astronauts on one-way trip to Mars and dump them there forever.
I think it’s time for Katherine Heigl to become an astronaut. Just tell her it’s for a movie, slam the hatch, and BAM, Americans on Mars! Everybody wins!
(Except Heigl. But nobody cares.)
I can haz bad jeanz?
It’s strange, you see, that I actually have to work at work, so I have been missing most posts until the evening. Had I known the kittens video was posted yesterday I wouldn’t have posted it on someone’s Facebook last night.
*creates entry in slam book for Vince*
I have some advice for those kittens – stay the fuck away from Ryan Gossling.
That gown is but an ornate patina obscuring an otherwise glaring pugnaciousness.
That pun took me 20 minutes.
Daffy’s just checking out some Viking chick giving Elmer’s spear some magic helmet.
Stone, you can probably relate with my comment on the last thread. Did you know Mort married an architect?
Apparently, it’s wakkit season.
I’m not sure if the “kitty” I have at home has this same fainting disorder but it seems to have been dormant for about 2 years or so now.
say what you want about the market being flooded with pumpkin flavored food items but the Dunkin Donuts pumpkin donut is so good I want to stick my dick through the hole and get it pregnant.
Those cats aren’t fainting. They’re in training to become European soccer stars.
What you can’t see in that Daffy gif is the crashed XBox nearby and Daffy grabbin’ Evan by the ears. I HATE YOU JOSH!
Or Duke basketball players, Favre.
Dog nobility?
I prefer Marmaduke.
I can’t believe everyone is making so much fun of Tony Romo, the man gave his all for his team and he is a fallen warrior. That guy’s awesome.
(no Romo)