These links are under arrest. Monkey arrest.

04.04.10 10 Comments

Daily Circle Jerk comes early this week, just the way my girlfriend likes it.

  • WithLeather presents: The Tiger Woods Image Rehab Playbook. |WithLeather|
  • Mind Reading Technology Will Doom Us All. See, I knew there was a reason I’m always beating up nerds. |Uproxx|
  • Too much 80s awesomeness to squeeze into one video. |WarmingGlow|
  • Fat nerd is proud of his fatness, nerdery. |GammaSquad|
  • The best Peep art collections. |Urlesque|
  • Batman has a drinking problem. |CollegeHumor|
  • You can never have too many Anti-Nicholas Sparks screeds. |Pajiba|
  • Fan Fiction Friday: Alvan an the Chipmunks 3: The Second Squeakuel” |ToplessRobot|
  • Does Sexman have a stylist?  You’re so corporate now, man, it’s like I don’t even know you.  Thank God he still has that beautiful godd*mn voice. |YouTube|
  • Green Day Rock Band preview.  |G4|
  • Wayne Newton is lookin good. |PhazerBlast|
  • Community vs. community college. |ScreenJunkies|
  • Awesome April Fool’s Day pranks, a compilation. |HolyTaco|
  • The monkey cop lives in Thailand and he’s a pig-tailed macaque.  If that name doesn’t make you want to giggle a little bit, we probably couldn’t be friends. |DailyMail|

