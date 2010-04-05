These links are under arrest. Monkey arrest.

Daily Circle Jerk comes early this week, just the way my girlfriend likes it.
DAILY CIRCLE JERK LINKS
- WithLeather presents: The Tiger Woods Image Rehab Playbook. |WithLeather|
- Mind Reading Technology Will Doom Us All. See, I knew there was a reason I’m always beating up nerds. |Uproxx|
- Too much 80s awesomeness to squeeze into one video. |WarmingGlow|
- Fat nerd is proud of his fatness, nerdery. |GammaSquad|
- The best Peep art collections. |Urlesque|
- Batman has a drinking problem. |CollegeHumor|
- You can never have too many Anti-Nicholas Sparks screeds. |Pajiba|
- Fan Fiction Friday: Alvan an the Chipmunks 3: The Second Squeakuel” |ToplessRobot|
- Does Sexman have a stylist? You’re so corporate now, man, it’s like I don’t even know you. Thank God he still has that beautiful godd*mn voice. |YouTube|
- Green Day Rock Band preview. |G4|
- Wayne Newton is lookin good. |PhazerBlast|
- Community vs. community college. |ScreenJunkies|
- Awesome April Fool’s Day pranks, a compilation. |HolyTaco|
- The monkey cop lives in Thailand and he’s a pig-tailed macaque. If that name doesn’t make you want to giggle a little bit, we probably couldn’t be friends. |DailyMail|
Right Turn, Kasem Sanitwong Na Ayutthaya.
I guess that monkey is Irish, but not real Irish.
Thailand Tales, a spicy new show only on TNT. We know DRAMA.
Officer Monkey’s getting to old for this shit.
*fires shit against office wall*
too*
and I’m off to a great start.
Nice job, Officer Monkey. But did you have to rip that perp’s face off?
You tell me, Chief. You had a pretty good view from behind your desk.
That’s it, Officer Monkey! I’m busting you down to Primate.
*rips little monkey badge off little monkey uniform*
Pig-tailed Macaque is how Eddie Murphy says he got arrested.
When Officer Monkey goes undercover to catch pedophiles, he’s a pigtailed macaque.
Well I guess we know who put the banana in the tailpipe.
WACKETY SCHMACKEY DOOOOOO
“I’m your worst nightmare; a monkey with a badge!”
