‘They Live Naked’ Is Your ‘They Live’ Porn Parody Of The Day

The other day, our porn expert, Dr. Chauntelle, told you about the #PayForYourPorn campaign, urging people to… well, you get it. Trying to get people to pay for porn is well-intentioned, but good luck getting people to pay for something they’re used to getting for free, not to mention something they’re not usually open about buying in the first place. Lee Roy Myers and WoodRocket (site NSFW, obviously) seem to grasp this situation, and are trying to offer a third way between pirated free porn and paid porn – sponsored porn. WoodRocket is an ad supported site where you can get all the free porn you want, without feeling like you’re stealing food out of your favorite starlets’ mouths and semen out of their vaginas (Sorry. I felt like couldn’t go this whole paragraph without at least one sex pun – you understand).

They also do cool/weird stuff, like this They Live! parody entitled (somewhat lazily) “They Live Naked.” It’s not a porno so much as a topless photo shoot, starring Vuko and Lily Bergman, shot by Chad Duerksen. If this does well, maybe we can get the full hardcore version (“They Jizz,” I assume).

“I came here to lick ass and screw Bubblegum, and Bubblegum is at work right now.” (In my porn version, his wife’s name is “Bubblegum.” She comes home early and catches her husband licking some ass, and you can pretty much guess what happens from there.)

(Woodland Hills, CA) June 13th, 2014 – Put on your sunglasses and finish up your bubblegum because John Carpenter’s science fiction flick, “They Live” loses all its clothing in WoodRocket.com’s, They Live naked. Featuring naked aliens and topless action superstars, They Live naked is an erotic photo parody that is an homage to the humans VS sign-making aliens cult classic. Filled with guns & breasts & special effects, there is no better tribute to the 1980’s action genre than They Live naked. This sexy and weird gallery features models, Vuko & Lily Bergman, and was photographed by Chad Duerksen (The Royal Tenendongs) and styled by Lee Roy Myers & Seth’s Beard. Check out They Live naked for free at http://woodrocket.com/albums/they-live-naked-1.