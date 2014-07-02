Things Are Getting Really Serious In The New Teaser Trailer For ‘Foxcatcher’

The question that we need to start asking ourselves is whether or not we are ready to live in a world in which Channing Tatum’s name is mentioned in an Oscar race. Already a winner for Best Director and nominee for the Palme d’Or Cannes earlier this year, Foxcatcher has drawn plenty of critical praise in telling the story of millionaire paranoid schizophrenic John du Pont and Olympic and world wrestling champions Dave and Mark Schultz. Steve Carell stars as du Pont, the founder of the Foxcatcher Farm wrestling training center, while Mark Ruffalo stars as 1984 gold medalist Dave Schultz, who also trained and coached for du Pont’s Team Foxcatcher.

But our boy Channing Tatum is the guy who has all the critics buzzing in his role as Mark Schultz, and he shows off some of the maddest dramatic skillz you ever seen from da harde$t twerkin’ playa in $ho Bizna$$$ty in this new teaser trailer for Foxcatcher. C-Tates has called this role the hardest of his career, presumably because director Bennett Miller thought it would be funny to have him do the mirror scene 200 times.