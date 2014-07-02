Things Are Getting Really Serious In The New Teaser Trailer For ‘Foxcatcher’

The question that we need to start asking ourselves is whether or not we are ready to live in a world in which Channing Tatum’s name is mentioned in an Oscar race. Already a winner for Best Director and nominee for the Palme d’Or Cannes earlier this year, Foxcatcher has drawn plenty of critical praise in telling the story of millionaire paranoid schizophrenic John du Pont and Olympic and world wrestling champions Dave and Mark Schultz. Steve Carell stars as du Pont, the founder of the Foxcatcher Farm wrestling training center, while Mark Ruffalo stars as 1984 gold medalist Dave Schultz, who also trained and coached for du Pont’s Team Foxcatcher.
But our boy Channing Tatum is the guy who has all the critics buzzing in his role as Mark Schultz, and he shows off some of the maddest dramatic skillz you ever seen from da harde$t twerkin’ playa in $ho Bizna$$$ty in this new teaser trailer for Foxcatcher. C-Tates has called this role the hardest of his career, presumably because director Bennett Miller thought it would be funny to have him do the mirror scene 200 times.
Banner pic: “I like them French fried potaters.”
Is that Tatum in the banner picture? Was he stung by a bee? Is he a foxcatcher because a fox chased him and barked (that’s what foxes do, right?) and bees came out of its mouth and stung him? This movie is becoming really good in my head.
i don’t wanna live in that world…its already pretty upsetting that jonah hill has more nominations gary oldman…
I blame it on the jews.
@Tong Po We’re going to need an apology from you. We also reserve the right to reject your apology if it isn’t up to our standards.
That’s Kurt Angle right? And he’s going to fight the rock at the end of the movie?
This movie looks really good.
trailer needs more Chris Nolan BRAAAAAAAAAHHHHMMMMM.
Who plays John Stossel?
Looks bad ass to me.
I had to check that Burnsy really wrote it. no “c-tates”? Who the fuck is this Channing Tatum character?! I sighted in relief upon reading “da harde$t twerkin’ playa in $ho Bizna$$$ty” but for a second there, I was really worried.
Mark Schultz also had the butt-kickingist double-leg takedown in UFC history.
And Big Daddy wasn’t even a gate keeper at that point!