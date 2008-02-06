THINK OF THE COKE DEALERS! PART II

After ruining the Golden Globes and indirectly bankrupting the knock-off gown and dog sweater industries, the writer’s strike has now doomed the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
"After much consideration, and in support of the writers and everyone else affected by this strike, we have decided that this is not the appropriate year to hold our annual Oscar party," said a statement posted on VanityFair.com.
The annual post-Oscar soiree often lures more luminaries than the ceremony itself. The night’s big winners and nominees typically turn out, along with A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Cher, Sean Penn, Joni Mitchell and Al Gore. [AP]
Okay, timeout (hee hee, I feel just like Zack Morris!). First of all, that’s weirdest collection of people I’ve ever seen. I never expected to see those names together in a single sentence. Secondly, I was not aware that Joni Mitchell had made the A-list. Apparently my mom writes AP entertainment articles now.
My parents used to hold big parties and everyone was there. They’d hang out with folks like Dennis Hopper, Bob Seger, and Sonny and Cher.Joni Mitchel was way too "emo" though.
Did anyone invite Weird Al Yankovic?…NO????????DOR SHO GHA!
Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Cher, Sean Penn, Joni Mitchell and Al Gore. […] I never expected to see those names together in a single sentence.Then you haven’t been reading my slash fiction. Ein minuten, bitte, does a thread with eleventy billion comments really need a part deux?
Look for the price of lobster-stuffed panda breast finger sandwiches to take a dip today after this news hits the market.
This means when one of the actos invites a couple of other famous people home and they will all get high and drunk. So starved for the camera flash they start taking pictures of eachother in sexy poses. Things degrade (or upgrade) into what the cool kids call an orgy. The pictures get leaked. Mayhem. Vanity Fair has just created the perfect storm of career sexicide.
"along with A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Cher, Sean Penn, Joni Mitchell and Al Gore."A-Listers???? HA!
At least now there’s nothing to conflict with the big Scientology post-Oscar prayer-meeting and ritual waxing of Tom Cruise’s taint. All the Hollywood hunks will be coming.
Rot, I hate you for making me think of Tom Cruise’s taint.
It has replaced Lisa Rinna’s lips as the thing I fear most.
Keirstie Alley still needs her gooch waxed.
Shrunk down it is kind of hard to tell, but my avatar is a Predator made out of Legos!PWNZZORKOTAL!Thanks, AGB!
You’re welcome.
Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Cher, Sean Penn, Joni Mitchell and Al Gore. […] I never expected to see those names together in a single sentence. (thanks RoboPanda for doing all the heavy editing)That’s the exact line-up I expect to see screaming "I TOLD YOU SO!" over the Emergency Broadcast Network when the Earth finally overheats, jumps its orbit, and careens into the sun.
By the way, those names are all Hollywood’s prominent "ENVIRONMENTALISTS".
That’s funny, Halle Berry cried a much different way when I was holding her Oscar trophy.
The last time I saw Tom Cruise’s taint, Richard Dryfus was sculpting a mountain from mashed potatoes on it.
Hey, is erswi still alive?
I heard Vanity Fair was going to present Oprah’s gunt with a lifetime achievement award.
Yeah Fek, he has just been puttin his Mardi Gras on.
New post nut-scratchers.
Oh…duh…Mardi Gras…Still, a valid question considering the circumstances! Hopefully he won’t get the clap.
