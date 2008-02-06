THINK OF THE COKE DEALERS! PART II

After ruining the Golden Globes and indirectly bankrupting the knock-off gown and dog sweater industries, the writer’s strike has now doomed the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

"After much consideration, and in support of the writers and everyone else affected by this strike, we have decided that this is not the appropriate year to hold our annual Oscar party," said a statement posted on VanityFair.com. The annual post-Oscar soiree often lures more luminaries than the ceremony itself. The night’s big winners and nominees typically turn out, along with A-listers including Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Cher, Sean Penn, Joni Mitchell and Al Gore. [AP]

Okay, timeout (hee hee, I feel just like Zack Morris!). First of all, that’s weirdest collection of people I’ve ever seen. I never expected to see those names together in a single sentence. Secondly, I was not aware that Joni Mitchell had made the A-list. Apparently my mom writes AP entertainment articles now.