This African Child Loves Commando

Alex is a 9-year old Tanzania kid with a clean bill of health and a hunger for good, old American movie violence. He’s the face of a new campaign from Mama Hope to show ignorant Westerners like me that Africa isn’t just starvation and AIDS and genocide. It’s a place of greater hope and treasures like smart children, unique cultures and Charlize Theron. When Alex learned that the Mama Hope people were from California he busted into a 15-minute retelling of the movie Commando, which is my second favorite movie about kidnapping and revenge behind Hotel For Dogs.
While Alex is incredibly cool and definitely way better than Lights Camera Jackson, I think we should send movies like Commando to evil dictators and genocidal leaders in Africa with notes that read: “He’s coming for you.” And then we send Arnold Schwarzenegger over as a diplomat, oblivious to the fact that we sent his movie over, and watch them all freak out. Boom, world peace, son.
(More information on Mama Hope here.)
I think we should send movies like Commando to evil dictators and genocidal leaders in Africa with notes that read: “He’s coming for you.” And then we send Arnold Schwarzenegger over as a diplomat…
*hands Bruns a matchbook, winks*
*pours gasoline through corridors of a nursing home*
Statistically that kid now has a 1 in 100,000 chance of banging Alyssa Milano.
1 in 10 with Kim Kardashian, Erswi.
Because he’s black.
They probably marvel at the ice cream cone scene.
“IN AMERICA, THEY WEAR THEIR FOOD AS DECORATION. WHAT A COUNTRY!”
“And what do you kids think about Predator?”
“Oh, you mean Madonna?”
*djembe shot*
Did they ask him about the whole bling-bang thing? Because I’ve heard it’s like that over there.
I just hope that kid hasn’t seen Jingle All the Way. That continent has suffered enough, they don’t need to know about Sinbad.
P.S. Why hasn’t that kid been drafted? By a rebel army, not the NBA, you racist bastards.
My favorite part of this is at the end when it goes from “kid reviewing an 80s movie” to “creepy pederast dating video.”
Africa isn’t just starvation and AIDS and genocide
No, I agree. It’s also ebola and cannibalism.
[Jumps from exploding dirigible.]
Fuck New Jersey!
Probably Larry, because they haven’t khat him yet.
I really hope Alex is my cabby in ten years. It’ll be nice to see how he turns out.
Strange that they want to Terminate the Stereotype. Wouldn’t it be more appropriate to have the stereotype Go Commando instead?
/ not in a sexy way
// in a super-sexy way
That clip would have been longer but the kids had to catch the School Brachiosaurus home.
Nice clip though.
My favorite part of Commando is the 2 hour steel drum solo.