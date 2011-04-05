This Bawston compilation is bettah than those othah queah ones.

In the past, a lawt of you quote-unquote readahs have sent me fackin’ links to various “mash-ups” that pahpaht ta make reference to owah faiyah city of Bawston. But guess what, cawksuckah, YOU AH NAWT THE BAWSS A ME. Yoah nawt my fawthah, yoah nawt my parole officah, and you ah most definitely nawt my caht-appointed psychologah from Southie, so I don’t gawta fackin’ do nothin’ you say. If you don’t like it, you can go screw down to the fackin’ hahbah. GO, AND LEAVE MY OBVIOUS FACKIN’ SUPERIAWRITY IN YOAH REAHVIEW.
Irregahdless, it appeahs some jerk off has finally put togethah a hahd-working, blue-collah compilation of moments from Bawston movies that is worthy of owah sinceyah appreciation, and isn’t just a hastily-cawbbled togethah anthawlogy of questionable impahtince. Finally, a salute to the real heroes of Sawx-town: Gloansy, Squeezbawx, Fitzy, Matt Damon, Boogah Lips O’Shea, Mahky Mahk, Jonesy’s Whowah Sistah, Casey Affleck, Christian Bale, Chris, Dahkie Chris, Wahlberg’s retahded brothah, that queah from the Hurt Lockah, Bitchtits McAllistah, Tawmmy, Wawp Tawmmy, Chris Coopah, Hawss Lips, Matt Damon, and of coahse, Matt Damon. My only criticism is that the musical selection was nawt “Shippin’ Up to Bawston,” from the soundtrack of The Dapahted. Oh, I’m sawrry, was that nawt on the jukebawx at yoah queah Hahvahd bah? YOU DISRESPECT DRAWPKICK, CAWKSUCKAH? FACK YA MOTHAH!
Go Sawx.
[Language NSFW, if you’ve gawt queah eahs.]
[via ScreenJunkies]
Matt Damon cries the manliest of teahs. NO ONE DENIES THIS!
Aw damn, I miss DeadWood.
Nawt that there were any Southies in DeadWood. Go fuck yourself. Where’s Al BTK, anyone seen Al?
Look, I know its a fun stereotype but if you guys would just come to Boston you’d clearly see that we’re nice down-to-earth…
/checks MLB standings
OH AND FACKIN 3? AH YOU FACKIN SEHRIOUS?, THE WHOLE FACKIN SEASON IS OVAH! TAWMMY, SULLY, FITZY, MIKEY, OTHA SULLY, BIG FITZ, LITTLE FITZ, GLOANSY, QUEEAH TAWMY, RETAHDED MIKEY, LETS GO OUT AND FIND US A DAHKIE TO TAKE OWAH FRUHSTRASHUNS ON…
ahem. As I was saying, Boston is a cultured, diverse city and is really undeserving of this negative…
WHATEVAH, GO FACK YAH MOTHAS YA INTAHNET QUEEAHS.
wadda fuck
Thank God I live in a forward thinking city that’s hard to stereotype. What? What’s that?! YOU GOT SUMPIN’ WISE TA SAY ABOUT PHILLY, TOUGH GUY?! THAT’S IT. IT’S ON.
(*takes off shirt, rains batteries and vomit at opponent*)
(*is cheered on by 100% of bystanders*)
I love you, Vince. You even got the irregardless in there. I still don’t know where we got that from.
At least other cities can make salsa.
*sob, stab, spend too much on an rent*
I’m glad I live in the Bay Area. Those 5 years I lived in SF really opened my mind up.
/farts out used condom
VINCE. Make the internets make a “You better take a look at this” mash up.
I liked Boston pre-Kennedy… before Bostonians started pretending like they weren’t racists.
I wanna be a Wahlberg.
I draw your attention to the right margin of the main page where #1 is the Human centipede one with a bit of Xbit’s forehead and #2 right below that is Phil Collins daughter, sans forehead. The two one atop another is creates a disquieting continuity.
I could’ve done with moah Affleck. That fahkin’ queeah does the accent all koinds-a justice!
When Damon was crying on Williams’ shoulder I nearly spit my BEEAH ALL OHVAH MY MAWNITUH FACK THAT WAS FUNNY
Digby: “Sully, you cawk, wheah’s that cawk Tawmey?”
Sully: “I don’t know, yah cawk. All I see is a bunch of cawk Asians.”
Digby: “Fackin’ A! It’s like these cawk Asians ah takin’ ovah the neighbahood. Nothin’ but cawk Asians as fah as the eye can fackin’ see.”
Sully: “Everyone knows that the Irish and cawk Asians don’t mix.”