This Can't Be Good For 'The Avengers'

Considering the sources, let’s file this week’s big Marvel’s The Avengers news under “Alleged” and cross-reference it with “Yeah, but there’s probably more”. The New York Post reported Monday, based on a rumor that the Sun published, that Scarlett Johansson is about to become the highest-paid actress on the planet for her role as Black Widow in the Avengers sequel.
The curvy superstar is set to pocket a record-breaking $20 million to reprise her comic-book heroine role in an “Avengers” sequel, according to a published report yesterday.
Her Black Widow was such a hit, “Avengers” producers are willing to break the bank, Britain’s Sun reported.
The most ridiculous thing about all of the reports of this rumor is the reminder that Angelina Jolie got $19 million for The Tourist to become the highest paid actress in Hollywood. THE TOURIST! Good lord, that movie was a diaper left in a Florida car.
As for ScarJo, as the hip bloggers call her, and this reported windfall, I have a few thoughts on this…
1) “Her Black Widow was such a hit…” – Let’s relax on the embellishment there, friends. Before Marvel’s mega-blockbuster hit theaters, we were all a bit skeptical about what role a character whose only known resources were martial arts and a pretty face would play. So if by “a hit” you mean we were pleasantly surprised that the character had a purpose, then fine, she was a hit.
B) Is she going to get $20 million? Probably. But it’s not going to be off the top. It’s not like she’ll show up the first day of filming and they’ll throw her a duffle bag full of cash. Remember, she made something like $400,000 for Iron Man 2, and she only took home $5 million, give or take, for The Avengers. Robert Downey, Jr. received something like $50 million for The Avengers after all was said and done. I’m sure ScarJo’s people know how to negotiate as well.
III) If this is true – and her people are denying it like crazy – is this good for Avengers 3? All of the other Marvel character sequels? Can’t be. God help us all if they start replacing people when the studio realizes Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth want their cuts, too. That won’t be pretty.
Man I REALLY expected some naked ScarJo pictures after the break there. I am disappoint.
I was expecting the trusty Filmdrunk commentariat to provide a link in the comments, but you totes let me down, bro.
*reluctantly opens a new tab*
ScJoha is hotter than a kiln and a pretty good actress. However, to paraphrase wwtdd’s thoughts on Dunst’s contributions to the Spider Man series, they could literally replace her with another actress halfway through a scene and nobody would give a fuck. She would be the Terence Howard of the Avengers if Jeremy Renner didn’t hold that title.
ScJoha sounds like the noise people make when they sneeze.
Ah, the good old 1.), B.), III.) joke. Haven’t seen that in a really long time. I liked it better in home alone though: A.), 2.), and D.); perfectly delivered by Buzz.
Yeah, me and my stupid jokes. Ruins the whole experience.
Burnsy, I like you just the way you are. Don’t ever change.
These figures are all just Hollywood bullshit. See point 4 here: [thehollywoodeconomist.blogspot.co.uk]
Or Sun bullshit.
I thought Marvel would be hitching their asthmatic buggy to the Hollywood gold-pooping horse known (lovingly) as C-Tates by now. Maybe that’ll be next week’s Avengers news?
Speaking of, with 5 posts since breakfast & no end in sight, I think Burnsy’s giving him a run for his money as the hardest workin’, twerkin’, lay it down, flip it, and reversin’ it man in $how-nuff Bizna$ty. Well, at least the movie Blizz-zogg Bizna$ty…
You know, I like ScarJo. This isn’t exactly Oscar material or anything, but good for her.
You know, if Black Widow wasn’t in Avengers 2 at all whatsoever, nobody would notice. Let’s be honest. It’s true.
I could easily see C-Tates replace Chris Evans if he becomes too expensive. Just gotta make the suit breakaway-ready and he’s set.
I’m surprised they didn’t have a Captain America stripper scene in Magic Mike.
Can’t be true.
1) Marvel Studios is the cheapest company on earth. Ask anyone they paid to be in the first one.
2) Paying her $20m would cause all the far more relevant characters to get outrageous raises.
That was the other thing – Sam Jackson’s getting like $10 per movie.
In his defense, that’s always been his approach, he just makes it up in volume.
Regarding #2, that frightens me regarding the series, because if she’s going to get like a 400% pay increase, what’s to stop RDJ, Hemsworth, Evans, or even Ruffalo from demanding upwards of 50-70 million a piece?
And another thing, I just found out that actors make out okay for themselves. I am ashamed.
I liked the part where her boobs were bouncing around while kicking the Russian guy’s ass. Other than that, I’m having trouble seeing where she deserves that much cash.
*little voice in head mumbles something*
Oh yeah, her boobs bouncing around. That’s why. Carry on.
Any actress with nice boobs and a fat ass could do her job in that movie. Walk away Keira Knightly.
My guess is this: She’s being paid $20m to appear in Avengers 2 AND to do a Black Widow solo flick. $12m for the one where she’s carrying the pic and $8m for the one that’s guaranteed to be a massive hit seems about on par.
A Black Widow solo pic would only be good if she was naked the entire time.
Havent they learned anything from the debacle that was Catwoman or Electra? Who gives a shit about solo chick super heroes?
Catwoman was just a shitty movie. It could have featured any hero and been just as shitty.
Electra was a spinoff of a movie that wasn’t a big hit (Daredevil). Why make a spinoff of something that people were alreadying grumbling “reboot” after it came out. I don’t think DD was all that bad, but I’m one of the few.
This is a spinoff of a massive hit. And with that said, it’s the single character that is LEAST likely to produce a good spinoff. You’re basically making it less of a Special Effects pic and more of a spy drama with martial arts.
So it shouldn’t be made, but if it is, it’ll do marginally better than those other two. And the internet will be composed of 40% cat videos, 40% porn, and 20% stills of Scarlet in skin-tight leather.
I should add that my brain is composed in those same proportions.
I pointed this out in the last Avengers salary post: Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, and Robert Downey, Jr. *all have the same primary agent*, Jim Toth at CAA. I’m not sure whether that makes it easier or harder for him to negotiate for each client on the same project, but it’s certainly relevant information.
When is Hollywood going to be able to CGI these characters so “actors” like Scarlett Johhansen are forced into porn!?
Mark Ruffalo may not ask for much for his big cut, but he should ask for a reboot of the Hulk franchise just for him. He fucking nailed the character of The Incredible Hulk, that’s the way you play the Incredible Hulk. I’ve always said that for Superhero movies to be successful you need a good villan. This is why Batman lends itself so perfectly to movies because The Caped Crusader has several very worthy foes, and why Superman deserves a Christopher Nolan like treatment. The Hulk doesn’t have an enemy but Ruffalo’s take on the character The Hulk is his own enemy, it’s man versus self that’s the biggest conflict of the story. I think a Hulk movie with Ruffalo could rival Iron Man as the best Marvel movie and might even approach Batman Begins.
Pretty sure Ruffalo signed on to play to the Hulk for like 6 movies. So I’d imagine 2 of them are Avengers 2 and 3, at lease 1 is a Hulk sequel, and the other two are either cameos or further sequels. My guess is 2 Avengers movies, 2 Hulk movies, and 2 cameos. Stark and Banner got along super well, and with the Ant Man movie being made, I’m sure Pym and Banner will get along. #MarvelSuperScientists.
Well said, Omar. I was skeptical about how well Ruffalo would do with the Banner/Hulk character because I am a big Ed Norton fan. I was blown away by how he pulled it off. The only person to play that character better than Mark was Bill Bixby and he’ll never be topped. The way he delivered his “signature” line, which I won’t spoil for the two people who haven’t seen it yet, was awesome yet poignant at the same time.
In the immortal words of Teddy KGB, “Paaay heem. Paaay dat maan heeez mahnee”.
if we have to sit through another shitty Iron Man or Thor movie… why not give the lady with nice tits her own movie?
Most of RDJ’s money wasn’t up front. He made a percentage of the box office and merchandise. Granted, he had way more pull at the time he negotiated his deal than any of the others, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see them all try that.
Wow. It’s like all that money Marvel made with the first movie, they’re just going to douse the actors in it now.
But i could care less if she gets paid a large sum. If it means her wearing skin tight clothes again, it’s worth it.