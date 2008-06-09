THIS IS SORTA FILM RELATED, RIGHT?

The annual Erotica L.A. convention was held in… uh, L.A. this weekend. There were "a wide variety of events and merchandise geared towards women, men and couples." But of course the main draw was giving nerds the chance to ogle their favorite scantily clad pornstars somewhere besides Comic Con. I bet Ron Jeremy posed for some hilarious pictures!
I’d like to thank all the bad fathers out there for making this possible.
And the rest of my day is thusly decided.
Thank God it’s over. The commercials on KROQ made
me wantto kill.
*incoming transmission*Dor sho gha! The hilarious thing about porn stars is that YOU KNOW they have had cum on their face recently.*end transmission*
Of all of the things that porn stars have that I don’t, I like to think that my favorite is their ability to smile while they’re shaking hands with a pasty white guy whom they know has a fifi named after them.
No, wait. I forgot I was married. I want to change my answer to "sex"
I’m gonna guess the tranny is #3. What do I win?…pleasenotlapdance pleasenotalapdance plesenotalapdance …
Just think Drunkettes, one day you could be a Favorite Anal Starlet.
Trick question, Stinky! They’re all trannies!
Who the hell is bizarro Mandy Moore in the pink?
I just hope they all thank their lucky stars that you don’t get boob herpes.
This is the one place where, if you ask somebody to pose with you for a picture doing the shocker, you’re likely to be called boring.
*incoming transmission*Of them 3 girls pictured, The Mighty Fek’lhr is sure at least one of them has been shat upon in the past 24 hours.*end transmission*
The big attraction at this convention is a stand where you can get your photo taken. It’s very similar to the ones with a painting of a muscle man and a bikini girl with cut outs for where your face goes, just without the painting.
So they cloned Stacy Kiebler and Mandy Moore for the one in the Middle?? And Kathy Griffin and Marlon Brando’s rotting corpse for the one on the left?? They needed Brando for the attractiveness and aroma I guess…Nothing is uglier then Kathy Griffin.
Mandy Moore? She looks more like a strange Katie Holmes/Victoria Beckham hybrid. P.S. BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOBS!
True story: This was actualy a really fun event. My buddy is "in the industry" and had a booth for two days to sell his products.
SMB, you’re fucking dead!
Is that Ashlynn Brooke in the pink? It’s amazing what you can learn when you spend umpteen hours on EskimoTube.com.
HI JACK!!!!!!!
What fustrates me is that everyone knows these skanks do nasty, nasty things on film, but I gets scoffed at when I scratch my nuts and sniff my fingers.
Fek, I certainly hope you’re not currently at an airport.
Al-I actually had to think about that one. Guy’cha!
Eskimotube.com So much better then Redtube or the youpron. Worlds change when you tell people about that site…
Beaten to my own joke by a woman,Thankfully, I’m the only one who will get to beat SMB.
Jack- I’ve missed you. Sell any more songs for commercials?
Oh sorry Jack, did I step on your toes? Do you have more regular interwebs capability now or are you just here teasing us?
In sort of related news, Fox made anal beads and are handing them out at Palahniuk’s bookstore readings.
Very good call, Jack! Very creepy, too.So it’s Eskimotube now? I’m still in love with Pornhub!
Jack’s back! wow, that even sounds gay to me.
I don’t know any of these girls’ names, but I’m going to go ahead an make some assumptions. From right to left:Bea, Tee, Kay.
And that comment was related to Jack being back, I didn’t even see that porn-y post!
Sorry, Al. I’m just at a library testing their blocking software.Eskimotube is running on three computers currwntly.
Srsly, if anyone wants to look up who the two on the left are…
Vance – sure, this IS sorta film-related, but are you suggesting there are no hot slutty men in the porn industry? C’mon, show a little love to your Drunkettes once in a while. If I wanted to look at giant fake boobs I’d look in the mirror. I mean… nevermind. I already took those pictures off my Facebook.
I’m with Burnsy.
I wub Pornhub.
Dammit! I always miss the good pictures on facebook.
Al, you and I have very different definitions of "giant" when it comes to fake boobs.
Al, take them off of Facebook, and put them on my face.
Donkey, if you’re "good" I’ll email you a more accurate picture of what I mean.
Oh, I’m "good" Al.
How much $$ before Donk is considered good?
I wish regular movie catered to my needs like porn does, in that if I’m in “Big Titty Latinas” type of mood it’s right there, just for me.
FekThe girl in the middle is Ashlynn Brooke. The girl on the left is Marie McCray I think, but that one’s not 100%.
New post. JHC will love it.
neeeeeewwwwwwwww
Who is the chick on the left? I wanna download some of her.
yeah seriously who is the red head on the left?
The redhead is Faye Valentine…. …. oh lord I’m so ashamed, I knew that immediatly.